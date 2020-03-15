Health minister denies racist tweet | The Thaiger

Politics
Health minister denies racist tweet
“Many farang dress dirty and don’t shower. As hosts we have to be very careful.”
Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul certainly knows how to grab the spotlight: just days after messages posted on his Twitter account caused a social media uproar and prompted the account to be shuttered, he has denied making the tweet. In a short interview with the BBC, Anutin claims he didn’t post the now infamous “Dirty Western Foreigner” tweets late last week.
Writing in two Twitter posts on Thursday night, which were later deleted, the account said “farangs,” (slang for Caucasians) “never shower” and pose health risks to the Thai population.
Anutin, who previously grabbed national attention when he lost his cool on television after a Caucasian foreigner rejected his attempts to give him a mask, says he has “no issues” with Europeans and foreigners, and even has many white western friends.
He told the BBC that the tweets, which seemed to blame the outbreak of the virus on Western Europeans while stating that Chiang Mai was better when it had many Chinese tourists and not “Bad and dirty Europeans” was not his.
He claims that many people had access to the account and that the account was closed down because the the incident is under investigation, adding that his full attention is on fighting the novel Covid-19 Coronavirus and ensuring Thailand does not have a full scale epidemic like several other countries, and his team, not he, is administering his social media.
Reaction on social media has been extremely harsh, with many western foreigners and full time expats expressing outrage over the comments.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Politics
PM urges unity in the face of adversity
In a nation battered by drought, a slowing economy and the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has appealed to the public to unite and join the government in its efforts to overcome.
In a public statement yesterday, the PM said some of the measures adopted by his administration to cope with the threat of coronavirus contagion are different from those of other countries, due to differences in population, demographics, climate and other factors, but added that the government has obtained help and adopted practises from abroad.
Prayut urged all sectors of society, including the mainstream and online media, the public and the business sector, to support the government in its attempts to contain the virus, instead of bickering over minor issues, publishing false or distorted information, or accusing the Government of failure in addressing the virus threat, drought or other problems.
He defended against criticism that Thailand is not democratic and that his administration does not embrace democracy, asking whether the government has ever gagged the media.
Regarding the nation’s drought its worst in 40 years, the government claims officials are working at full capacity to find sources of water to meet demand for consumption and agriculture.
Regarding the economy, the PM said Thailand still relies on exports and tourism to drive the economy, pointing out the need for Thai people adjust to changing circumstances and technologies.
He assured the public that the government is doing its best for the people, but would like them to cooperate in the fight to contain the virus by avoiding panic, keeping themselves in good shape and trusting that the government will prevail over the current problems.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
Many farang dress dirty and don’t shower. As hosts we have to be very careful.”
Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is at it again making public disparaging and xenophobic comments about ‘white’ foreigners (farang). This time he’s warned his fellow Thais about the foreigners fleeing their own countries for the ‘safe haven’ of Thailand.
“Today I visited Chiang Mai and noticed that there are almost no Chinese tourists. All you see are ‘farang’. Not only that, but 90% of Thais are wearing masks. However, none of the farang are wearing masks This is the reason our country is being infected all around. We should be more careful of the farang than Asians.”
“At the moment it is winter in Europe and farang come to Thailand to hide from the disease. Many farang dress dirty and don’t shower. As hosts we have to be very careful.”
Last month the gaffe-prone Public Health Minister, and deputy Prime Minister, lost his cool during a media stunt being held at Bangkok’s busiest Skytrain station. The minister and his staff, all wearing face masks (except the minister who had his hanging around his neck), were handing out free paper face masks.
Thailand’s mercurial Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has slammed foreign tourists who aren’t wearing face masks, or refuse to wear them when offered a free one offered by the government, says they “should be kicked out.” He was handing out government freebies at the Siam BTS station in Bangkok.
“All farangs, those tourists… that’s something the embassies should be notified about and the public as well that are not wearing masks.”
“We’re handing them out and they still refuse. They need to be kicked out of Thailand!”
The minister sort of apologised the next day for his ill-informed comments but dug a deeper hole by re-iterating that the ‘farang’ should be wearing face masks.
(Quotes translated from Thai Rath)Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Politics
Cabinet meets today to discuss power costs stimulus
Amongst other pressing issues at today’s cabinet meeting, the Thai PM and ministers will consider four economic measures proposed by the Energy Ministry that would assist low-income earners, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.
The measures have been collated and endorsed y the Energy Policy Management Committee for consideration at today’s meeting.
The four measures for consideration include a 3,000 baht refund to each household which paid the 3,000 baht insurance fee for installation of each electricity meter. (Electricity meters ALL work in Thailand whereas the meters in taxis have an almost 100% failure rate)
There are about 21.5 million households and small businesses which have paid the insurance fee. Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong estimates that the meter refund scheme would cost the government about 30 billion baht.
The second recommended measure is to freeze the electricity charge for households at 3.5 baht per unit for up to three months.
The third measure would provide a six month extension of power charge payments for households, small businesses and hotels for April and May.
The proposed measure to provide 2 x 1,000 baht handout stimulus packages to low-income earners for was scrapped by the Thai PM yesterday.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
New coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand, brings total to 34
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
Health minister denies racist tweet
83 students returning from Italy quarantined
Coronavirus UPDATE: Fortress Australia, Europe new ‘epicentre’
Thailand now lists UK, USA as “high risk” countries
Khon Kaen University students in anti-government demonstration
Government tries, fails to clarify visa-on-arrival confusion
US and China compete to control the narrative on the origins of Covid-19
Smoke and mirrors, northern Thailand’s annual smog problem
Manila goes on lockdown
Health minister to “suggest” closing bars, nightclubs
Wife and sister stabbed to death in Chon Buri, second domestic murder in a day
PM urges unity in the face of adversity
Phuket Covid-19 ‘updates’
Body of Chinese man lies untouched for hours over coronavirus fears
Seven new confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand include popular actor
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
- Asia4 days ago
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Monkey brawl shocks Lop Buri – VIDEO
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thailand confirms 11 new coronavirus cases
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thai stocks tumbles, SET drops nearly 6%
- Crime3 days ago
Businessman murdered in front of family in southern Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
“My experiences with Coronavirus in Bangkok”