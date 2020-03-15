Huge jump as Thailand confirms 32 new coronavirus cases | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Huge jump as Thailand confirms 32 new coronavirus cases
Thailand today confirmed 32 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The announcement was made at an afternoon press conference with the Department of Disease Control, and confirmed by The Ministry of Public Health. The list of new infections is varied, and includes nine from a boxing gym, three more who had contact with a cluster that had a party with a visiting Hong Kong citizen (later confirmed), and five who officials say caught it from a nightclub frequented by others confirmed to be infected. The names and locations of most of the establishments were not given.
The list also includes three more staff members at Suvarnabhumi airport and five Thai Nationals recently returned from overseas. One Thai officer recently returned from overseas was also confirmed. Two foreigners were confirmed although details were not given.
Two staff members at a Bangkok restaurant were also confirmed. It’s believed they caught the virus from the owner, who had previously posted on Facebook and been very transparent about the situation.
Authorities stressed Thailand still in Stage 2 of the outbreak, with limited local transmission, and are tracing contacts for all the new cases. Only the Prime Minister has the authority to declare Stage 3, not the Ministry of Public Health.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is set to suggest further restrictions tomorrow to the PM to control the situation, including possibly closing the massive nightlife industry, restricting travel both international and domestic and measures to cancel private events and functions. All of these measures are only suggestions at this time.
Today’s conference also stated that a 51 people are awaiting test results in hospitals. Officials suggested that events of more than 100 people be cancelled, including weddings.
This is a breaking story and The Thaiger will keep you updated with the latest developments.
SOUORCES: The Pattaya News | Khaosod English
Coronavirus
PM: Nightlife stays open for business
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-cha announced he has rejected, for the time being, the suggestion from Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to temporarily close the country’s massive nightlife industry. Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday the suggestion was one of several measures he and the Ministry of Public Health would bring up with the PM tomorrow.
But as social media exploded, fiercely divided both for and against the move, Prayut addressed reporters saying he did “not feel it [is] needed at this time.” But he added the situation will be reassessed at a later date if it worsens, and asked for the cooperation of business owners to take proper precautions to protect their customers and staff.
Many netizens expressed concern that closing the industry would mean tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people not only being laid off, but returning to their homes in rural Thailand, exposing the country’s significant (and especially vulnerable) elderly population to the disease, which is so far mainly in rural areas. The majority of workers in Thailand’s tens of thousands of nightclubs, bars, live music venues, massage parlours, karaoke clubs, pubs and other entertainment sites survive paycheck to paycheck, and would almost certainly be forced to return home to their families. Many are from Issan, in the rural Northeast of Thailand, which is the country’s poorest area and home to largest number of the vulnerable elderly.
Several venues, particularly in Bangkok, have been closed both due to suspected cases and as a precaution by owners. Many others have been shuttered by the downturn in business due to lack of tourists.
Other measures suggested by the Anutin and other ministry officials, such as moving Songkran later in the year to avoid hundreds of thousands of people returning home in April, further travel restrictions and stopping more private and sporting events, will be discussed at regular meetings tomorrow.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus
83 students returning from Italy quarantined
83 Thai students arriving on a Thai Airways flight from Italy were taken from U-Tapao International Airport to Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri this morning for Covid-19 coronavirus screening. Six students had fevers and were separated and taken to nearby hospitals for tests and a 14 day mandatory quarantine. The other 77 were taken to guesthouses within the naval base, also for a 14-day quarantine and to monitor their health.
The Thai flight was the last on the Bangkok-Italy-Bangkok route, after the national flag carrier suspended the service indefinitely due to concerns over the outbreak in Italy, which has been designated as a “Dangerous Infectious Disease zone” by the Ministry of Public Health.
Meanwhile, Sripatum University in Bangkok today announced the immediate suspension of classes for six days, after one student was suspected to be infected with coronavirus. The student has been quarantined and the results of tests have not yet been announced.
The university’s administrators are contacting other students who were in close contact with the suspected case, to advise them of the need for self-quarantine for 14 days.
The move come after Mahidol University in Nakhon Pathom, just west of Bangkok, closed for two days after a student tested positive for the virus.
SOURCES: Thai Pbs World | The Nation
Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: Fortress Australia, Europe new ‘epicentre’
As of lunchtime today, there are 156,766 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the world. There have been 5,839 deaths and 75,937 patients who have now recovered. Italy now has more active cases than China, and new Chinese cases have drastically reduced over the past two weeks.
The countries with more than 1,000 confirmed cases below…
INFOGRAPHIC: worldometers.info
In other world news, all people arriving in Australia after midnight tomorrow (Monday local time) will need to self-quarantine for 14 days. Australian PM Scott Morrison made the announcement today.
“There is no plan for mass school closures at this point.”
Earlier this week, the Australian government advised the cancellation of all gatherings of more than 500 people, leading to the postponement of many sports events. Australia has recorded 249 coronavirus cases and 3 deaths.
The new measures are the same as those announced yesterday in New Zealand; when NZ PM Jacinda Ardern announced that all arriving travellers, including New Zealand citizens and residents, will have to undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine.
Across the US the Covid-19 virus is spreading but the US President Trump has tested negative, as announced by his personal physician. The upgraded US travel ban, which went into effect on Friday midnight (US local times), has now been extended to include the UK and Ireland, as well as 26 European countries. The virus has now reached 49 of the country’s 50 states. There has been 2,995 cases and 60 deaths.
In Europe. Italy remains under total lockdown, with the second-highest number of cases globally after China. Reports are emerging of hospitals overwhelmed with the sudden volume of new patients.
In Spain, residents are now restricted from leaving their homes. The only exemptions are travelling straight to work, shopping for groceries, hospitalisations, or caring for family members. And France is closing all bars, restaurants, cafes, clubs, and cinemas (a similar proposal is being mulled by the Thai Public Health Minister).
Spain, France, and Germany have seen dramatic spikes in new cases this week, with hundreds of new infections a day with European governments struggling to think of ways of limiting travel across the thousands of land borders.
In Asia, China and South Korea have reported dramatic reductions in new cases all week, with authorities speculating that the outbreak may have passed its peak in these countries. Earlier hot zones, like Hong Kong and Singapore, are still reporting a handful of new cases, but the rate of infection has slowed drastically. In Thailand, the number of cases keeps creeping up although the total number of reported cases still remains under 100.
But in Japan, numbers are spiking, with new cases reaching twice the world average daily figure. In the Philippines, the capital Manila is now under partial lockdown until April 14. Filipino officials are restricting movement, but President Duterte’s Thursday night address has left the city’s 12 million residents confused, unsure how or why the sweeping lockdown measures would be enforced.
Philippine schools will close for one month, mass gatherings have been banned (including church – a significant issue in the enthusiastically Catholic country), although businesses and retailers are being urged to remain open. Public transportation will continue to operate, as will some international flights to Manila’s airport, but domestic land, sea, and air connections have now been suspended.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
