Politics

Demonstration called against arrests of protest leaders

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

image
PHOTO: Khaosod English
Police in Bangkok are under pressure from protesters both on- and offline after yesterday’s arrest and detention of student protest leaders. Prominent activist and human rights lawyer Anon Numpa and protest leader Nutchanon “Mike” Payakaphan were taken into police custody for 7 charges, including sedition. 30 more student protesters are wanted by police and arrest warrants have been issued.

The hashtag #ตํารวจอุ้มประชาชน (Police Kidnap the People) trended this morning with over 146,000 tweets. Dozens also gathered at the Bangkok Criminal Court in Ratchada district to protest the detentions. Students have called another rally in downtown Bangkok this afternoon.

Among those wanted by police is prominent student leader Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, who has been arrested before. Parit told Thai Enquirer he will not turn himself in and that he views the charges as politically motivated and illegitimate. He says he’ll be one of the leaders this afternoon’s rally.

“I will not turn myself in as the charges are illegitimate.”

Parit and other student protest leaders say students will be looking to organise protests against the arrest of their leaders as soon as possible.

“I want people to come out and protest this injustice, leading a protest should not result in arrests.”

Demonstration called against arrests of protest leaders

PHOTO: Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak – Prachatai

SOURCE: Thai Enquirer

