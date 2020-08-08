Connect with us

Tourism

Chon Buri, Pattaya battle growing homelessness

Jack Burton

Published 

51 mins ago

 on 

image
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
The normally bustling resort town of Pattaya, battered by the Covid-19 crisis, is battling a growing homelessness problem that’s driving concerns and complaints from many locals. Already this weekend, about 50 officers from the Chon Buri Homeless Protection Centre, along with staff from the Pattaya Social Development Office, and Pattaya City police have inspected multiple locations where there have been increasing reports of homeless people.

The teams first inspected along Beach Road, South Pattaya Road and Soi Buakhao. Homeless people were found still living in an abandoned beer bar complex on the south end of Soi Buakhao. Officials had previously visited the complex and offered some of the residents transportation to their home provinces, paid for by the city of Pattaya, and other benefits. But despite these offers, the number of homeless living in the complex appears to be largely unchanged, according to Chonburi Homeless Protection Centre staff.

Some of the homeless appeared to have mental issues and were not cooperative or friendly to staff offering assistance. Many fled when officers approached, despite law enforcement making it clear they were not out to arrest or cause problems for the growing homeless population, but rather to provide assistance and offer to move them into homeless shelters and get them off the streets.

No homeless people were found in the Pattaya Walking Street area, as some of the entertainment venues have reopened. As a domestic tourist attraction, Chon Buri police say that while they understand the plight of the homeless they can’t be allowed to sleep directly on the sidewalks of Walking Street or bother locals and expats by begging.

6 migrant Cambodian workers were found selling goods in the Walking Street area without visas or work permits. According to officials with Chon Buri’s immigration office they will be deported back to their country.

It’s not known when Thailand’s borders will reopen and Chon Buri Homeless Protection officers admit that the numbers of homeless are steadily increasing in and around Pattaya, and resources to help them are dwindling. This comes among complaints from locals that a minority of the homeless are being aggressive or appear to have alcohol or drug problems and harass the limited number of tourists in the area. Pattaya City Law Enforcement say they’ll will continue to enforce the law in regards to this situation.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Richard Renwick

    August 8, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    Thaiger has become a government propaganda news site now.

Dengue Fever

Chon Buri’s Nongprue joins fight against dengue, chikingunya viruses

Jack Burton

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

image

Following the lead of Chon Buri’s Si Racha subdistrict, Pattaya’s Nongprue is rolling out its campaign to contain the spread of the chikungunya and dengue fever viruses after many cases were reported locally and hospital visits increased. Both viruses comes from bites of infected mosquitoes. The Public Health and Environment Division of Nongprue in Banglamung are warning the public to take protective measures. Yesterday they used fogging machines to get rid of mosquito breeding areas throughout the Nongprue and Banglamung areas. They’re also educating locals residents about the viruses and how to protect themselves. Measures include using mosquito spray and […]

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Chon Buri Grab driver falls 4 floors down elevator shaft

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

image
PHOTO:

A 40 year old Grab driver in Chon Buri’s Samet subdistrict fell 4 floors down an elevator shaft in an apartment building Wednesday night, after the lift doors reportedly opened but the elevator had not arrived. The man, whose name was not provided, was returning from delivering an order at an apartment building located near the new Muang Electricity Market. He reportedly pressed the button to go to the first floor and the doors opened but the lift was not present. He did not notice and stepped into the open shaft, falling 4 floors and landing on top of the […]

Continue Reading

Technology

10 new 5G towers going up in Nong Prue, Pattaya

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

image

The Nong Prue tambon, to the east of Pattaya City, will be the home of 10 new 5G WiFi “Smart Poles” . The installation starts this month. The announcements were made by the Nong Prue Mayor Mine Chiyanit and the team from United Technology Enterprise who are installing the new towers and technology. The Smart Pole set ups will be installed near Soi Phon Prapa Nimit, Suthawart Temple Intersection, the Chalerm Phrakiet Intersection, Soi Nern Plubwarn, Soi Marb Yailearb 18/5, the town centre, Boon Sampan Market, Rattanakorn Market, Khao Talo Plaza and adjacent to The Chill . The Mayor told The […]

Continue Reading
