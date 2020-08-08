Central Thailand
Radio tower snaps in Samut Prakan, pierces roof, hatchback – VIDEO
The driver of a pickup with a large cabin on the back told reporters that he had trouble finding a parking space when visiting the revenue department in Bang Sao Thong, in the central Samut Prakan province yesterday afternoon. So he decided to look behind the building and didn’t notice some low wires supporting a radio tower.
His vehicle snagged the wires and snapped the 18 metre tall mast in two. The top half came crashing through the roof of a car park structure and straight through a Mazda 2 hatchback. Fuel from the car’s tank spewed out, but fortunately there was no fire.
The incident happened behind the Bang Sao Thong municipal offices. No injuries were reported.Facebook page.
