Constitutional Court orders investigation of 32 MPs in media share row | The Thaiger

Constitutional Court orders investigation of 32 MPs in media share row
The Thai Constitutional Court has agreed to accept a petition against 32 MPs from the military-aligned coalition over alleged media share holdings. But the Court has allowed the MPs to continue their parliamentary duties. This dispensation was not offered to anti-junta politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit from the opposition Future Forward Party who is being investigated over the same allegations.
The court said this case was different from that of Thanathorn, in whose case the junta-appointed Election Commission had already conducted an initial investigation to confirm wrongdoing before the case was forwarded to the court.
The Constitutional Court reasons that the 32 MPs should not be suspended because it was still unclear if the businesses in which they had invested could in fact be considered media.
There was no committee investigating the 32 new cases before they were submitted to the court, the judges said, adding since the matter was still unclear, the MPs should not be suspended from their parliamentary duties.
Nine other MPs who had also been subject to complaints for possibly breaching the Constitution by holding media shares, were spared in yesterday’s decision. The court turned down the petition to examine their cases. The MPs spared included six from Palang Pracharat and three from the Democrats.
The court said its examination of the documents presented by the plaintiff showed that the companies in which these nine MPs had invested had no objective to run a newspaper or any type of media business.
The total of 41 MPs, like Thanathorn, had been accused of holding shares in media companies. The petition had been filed by Future Forward MPs through the parliamentary mechanism and submitted to the Constitutional Court with endorsement by House Speaker Chuan Leekpai.
The 2017 Constitution prohibits shareholdings in media companies for MPs and MP candidates. Violation of the rule is punishable with disqualification of the MP, imprisonment and fine, as well as a 20-year ban from politics.
The court’s decision to allow the embattled MPs to continue their work in the lower house favours the pro-junta bloc, which has only a slim majority over its rival bloc. If the Palang Pracharat MPs had been suspended from their duties any lower house vote, including a vote of no confidence, would have been lost by the pro-Junta government.
SOURCE: The Nation
Cloud looms over 41 Thai MPs in media-shares fiasco
PHOTO: Future Forward’s Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit
The Constitutional Court is sitting today to consider whether they’ll accept petitions against 41 newly elected MPs accused by the Future Forward party of breaching media shareholding rules.
There are 41 Members of Parliament accused of breaching the rules – 26 from the Palang Pracharath Party, 11 from Democrats, and one from Bhumjaithai Party, Action Coalition for Thailand, Prachaphiwat and Chartpattana.
A legal representative for Palang Pracharat, the party most affected by the allegations, is asking the court to dismiss the petitions. He is arguing that the complaints have been improperly compiled in variance from the usual appeal procedures.
Last month Future Forward’s Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit was suspended from being an MP awaiting a similar court ruling accusing him of breaching the same media-shareholding rules.
The problem for the 41 government MPs, especially the 26 Palang Pracharat Party, is that the slim pro-Junta majority in the Lower House would turn into a minority making the fragile government largely unworkable.
Meanwhile a Future Forward spokesperson says that Thanathorn has his defence ready to address the charges. Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, secretary general for Future Forward, noted that the constitutional court’s past suspension of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has set a precedent in the similar cases against the 41 MPs.
He says the petitions against the government MPs are backed up with substantial evidence, quite different from the Election Commission’s petition against Thanathorn, which was based on information from a news agency at the time.
Meanwhile PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said yesterday that court rulings over one MPs suspension could not be used as a precedent in other cases.
Polls show Thai voters sick of endless bickering over Cabinet posts
Exactly three months now since the national election for a new parliament and still no announcement of a parliamentary majority, government or ministries.
But two surveys are a strong indication of Thai voter weariness over the drawn-out process of establishing a ministerial Cabinet.
A NIDA (National Institute of Development Administration) poll shows most people (46.4%) complain that their elected representatives are focused only on securing ministerial portfolios.
More than a third of respondents (35.8%) said their MPs had not revisited their constituencies since the election.
The survey saw 1,277 people across the country, 18 years and up, quizzed on Friday and Saturday.
34% thought the MPs were playing the same old games and engaging in wars of words and invariably citing “the public interest” to justify their standpoints.
Nearly 32% say politicians in the government coalition were focused on negotiations over Cabinet portfolios, while 16.3% lamented that opposition politicians were engaging in repetitive arguments to try and topple the government.
There was a modicum of positive sentiment in the poll, with 9.2% saying their representatives often visited them and 8.7% saying most MPs were enthusiastic about working for the public interest.
Meanwhile, a Suan Dusit Poll survey out yesterday found citizens in broad agreement, with 32.8% saying the battle over Cabinet appointments was confusing, problematic and dominated by self-serving political interests.
That poll covered 1,254 people across the country between Wednesday and Saturday.
Nearly 30% of respondents said they wanted to be able to carefully check the qualifications of candidates for ministerial positions. About 24% saw nepotism at work in the Cabinet allocation process, while 15.6% complained that the process was taking too long.
Pundits believe that, with the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok out of the way, the announcement of Ministries should be this week.
SOURCE: The Nation
41 Thai MPs facing investigation over alleged media shares
… and 27 of them are from the pro-Junta Palang Pracharat Party.
Latest rumblings out of Bangkok as rival parties ramp up the rhetoric in the lead up to an announcement of the new Cabinet. Meanwhile the current PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is trying to keep the situation calm during this weekend’s ASEAN Summit being held in the capital.
A Future Forward politician pointed out yesterday that the PM’s Cabinet meeting on Tuesday could have been unconstitutional. Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, MP and party secretary-general called on Prayut to clarify his position to avoid future complications. Is Prayut the head of the outgoing NCPO? Or is he the PM of a new parliamentary government? Or can he be both?
Having been royally endorsed last week, Prayut is now the new PM, the MP pointed out, adding that the new PM working with the old Cabinet is a cause of constitutional conflict. With a new Cabinet yet to be formed, the politician said Prayut has two choices: he either appoint an acting-PM to work with the outgoing ministers or quickly form a new Cabinet.
However, House Speaker Chuan Leekpai cited a clause in the Constitution, which allowed the outgoing Cabinet to continue working until the newly announced cabinet is announced and royally endorsed.
Meanwhile dozens of newly elected MPs are being scrutinised for allegedly holding shares in media companies – an act prohibited by the Constitution – and an issues that has seen Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit suspended from Parliament whilst his case is being heard.
Of the 41 MPs facing renewed scrutiny, 27 are affiliated with Phalang Pracharat.
Phalang Pracharat lawyer Tossapol Pengsom went to Constitutional Court yesterday to get a copy of the charges. He said the party will first launch a battle against the possibility of the 27 MPs getting suspended from Parliament, as that will affect the government’s work.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand2 days ago
Banned. Thai airports cracking down what you can take on board
Bangkok3 days ago
Suvarnabhumi’s ‘fast track’ scam exposed – AoT crackdown on Thailand’s biggest airport
Thailand5 hours ago
Thailand’s prostitution laws out of step with reality
-
Police raid Soi 6 bar in Pattaya, undercover prostitution and underage sex
-
Swiss driver faces charges after motorcyclist dies in Rawai
-
Retribution: Pattaya police chief transferred, foreign bar owners deported
-
49 year old Israeli, deported after dismembering wife in Bangkok, arrested in eastern Thailand
-
Phuket in the Top Ten list of Best Places to Visit