Connect with us

Politics

Coalition of parties said to be plotting for PM Prayut’s removal

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PM Prayut is under scrutiny as a coalition of parties want to remove him from office. (via Wikimedia)

Members of some of the parliament’s smaller parties confirmed the existence of a rumoured plot brewed amongst a coalition of parties to unseat PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The revelation and confirmation of this plot details the effort of several parties to come together and remove the Prime Minister from power.

The New Palangdharma Party said that it will take a coalition of many of the small parties in the parliament along with the larger parties to turn the tide. The party leader seemed to confirm rumours that one of the most powerful opposition parties leading the charge, Pheu Thai, has been negotiating a deal with some key figures in the Palang Pracharath Party in power now to vote for PM Prayut’s removal.

SECRET DEALS?

Nothing is simple in Thailand and the political negotiations between parties opposing and partnering, sometimes simultaneously, is often tumultuous. The rumours of a secret deal between Pheu Thai and some PPRP leaders were questioned by the opposition Move Forward Party with many believing rebellious or politically ambitious PPRP leaders are involved in an ouster plot.

Of note, controversial PPRP member Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Thamanat Prompow has been rumoured to be prepping for a takeover bid, a rumour he denies. Sceptics point out that Thamanat and PPRP leader Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan were conspicuously absent from the cabinet members named in the no-confidence proceedings.

Some also note that while the attacks on PM Prayut and the other named cabinet members have been fierce, the defence has been a bit lacklustre and lacking passion. The prime minister acknowledged he was aware of the coalition rumours, which led to speculation about dissolving the House and a whole shuffle in political alliances, but PM Prayut says he intends to continue the course and ride out his 4-year-term.

SMALL PARTIES JOIN WITH FRACTURED LARGE PARTIES

There are about a dozen small parties with less than 10 parliament members, 9 of which have only one MP, totalling about 20 votes. If they all band together with the bigger opposition parties, they could reach the threshold with about 212 votes to take out PM Prayut. But then an outsider would likely be brought in to replace the prime minister and would have to garner the support of the PPRP and the Pheu Thai as they hold a combined total of 250 votes.

The splintering support for PM Prayut leading to the coalition of opponents stems from a battle between the PM and Prawit and Minister of Interior Anupong Paochinda over their desire to install Jatuporn Buruspat as Secretary for Interior in order to strategise an advantage for the next election. That rift had caused 40 MPs to express support for replacing Prayut, but 20 of them were talked down by supporters of the prime minister.

CENSURE DEBATE

Today is the last day of a 4-day censure debate leading to a vote tomorrow where members of parliament could deliver a vote of no confidence for the Prime Minister and 5 other cabinet ministers. The debate has seen those accused defending their policies and actions regarding Covid-19 and vaccine management as well as general economic woes and a shocking accusation yesterday that PM Prayut gave 5 million baht each to several MPs to guarantee a vote in his favour, a charge the PM emphatically denies.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics25 mins ago

Coalition of parties said to be plotting for PM Prayut’s removal
Guides34 mins ago

Spend summer in Thailand like a local
Coronavirus (Covid-19)53 mins ago

Friday Covid Update: Provincial totals; pregnant women urged to get vaccinated
Sponsored2 hours ago

A Guide to Visiting Austria in 2021

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand57 mins ago

Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 3
Economy2 hours ago

80% of condos in Thailand sold to foreigners, 50% China
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket daily Covid-19: 235 infections, no death, no Sandboxers
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

GMT | Prayut responds to bribe rumours, Sandbox eases entry restrictions, ABBA | September 3
Phuket4 hours ago

Vaccinated domestic travellers allowed to enter Phuket starting next week
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Thailand’s plant-based Covid-19 vaccine ready for phase 1 trials
Best of5 hours ago

A 3-day guide to visiting Bangkok
Business5 hours ago

Thailand’s spa operators optimistic business will pick up in last quarter
Crime5 hours ago

Police investigation boss gives update on death-in-custody case
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 271 deaths and 14,653 new cases
Politics6 hours ago

Thai PM defends pandemic management strategy during no-confidence grilling
World7 hours ago

Shocked New Yorkers survey the damage following torrential rainfall
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending