Politics
Coalition of parties said to be plotting for PM Prayut’s removal
Members of some of the parliament’s smaller parties confirmed the existence of a rumoured plot brewed amongst a coalition of parties to unseat PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The revelation and confirmation of this plot details the effort of several parties to come together and remove the Prime Minister from power.
The New Palangdharma Party said that it will take a coalition of many of the small parties in the parliament along with the larger parties to turn the tide. The party leader seemed to confirm rumours that one of the most powerful opposition parties leading the charge, Pheu Thai, has been negotiating a deal with some key figures in the Palang Pracharath Party in power now to vote for PM Prayut’s removal.
SECRET DEALS?
Nothing is simple in Thailand and the political negotiations between parties opposing and partnering, sometimes simultaneously, is often tumultuous. The rumours of a secret deal between Pheu Thai and some PPRP leaders were questioned by the opposition Move Forward Party with many believing rebellious or politically ambitious PPRP leaders are involved in an ouster plot.
Of note, controversial PPRP member Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Thamanat Prompow has been rumoured to be prepping for a takeover bid, a rumour he denies. Sceptics point out that Thamanat and PPRP leader Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan were conspicuously absent from the cabinet members named in the no-confidence proceedings.
Some also note that while the attacks on PM Prayut and the other named cabinet members have been fierce, the defence has been a bit lacklustre and lacking passion. The prime minister acknowledged he was aware of the coalition rumours, which led to speculation about dissolving the House and a whole shuffle in political alliances, but PM Prayut says he intends to continue the course and ride out his 4-year-term.
SMALL PARTIES JOIN WITH FRACTURED LARGE PARTIES
There are about a dozen small parties with less than 10 parliament members, 9 of which have only one MP, totalling about 20 votes. If they all band together with the bigger opposition parties, they could reach the threshold with about 212 votes to take out PM Prayut. But then an outsider would likely be brought in to replace the prime minister and would have to garner the support of the PPRP and the Pheu Thai as they hold a combined total of 250 votes.
The splintering support for PM Prayut leading to the coalition of opponents stems from a battle between the PM and Prawit and Minister of Interior Anupong Paochinda over their desire to install Jatuporn Buruspat as Secretary for Interior in order to strategise an advantage for the next election. That rift had caused 40 MPs to express support for replacing Prayut, but 20 of them were talked down by supporters of the prime minister.
CENSURE DEBATE
Today is the last day of a 4-day censure debate leading to a vote tomorrow where members of parliament could deliver a vote of no confidence for the Prime Minister and 5 other cabinet ministers. The debate has seen those accused defending their policies and actions regarding Covid-19 and vaccine management as well as general economic woes and a shocking accusation yesterday that PM Prayut gave 5 million baht each to several MPs to guarantee a vote in his favour, a charge the PM emphatically denies.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Coalition of parties said to be plotting for PM Prayut’s removal
Spend summer in Thailand like a local
Friday Covid Update: Provincial totals; pregnant women urged to get vaccinated
A Guide to Visiting Austria in 2021
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 3
80% of condos in Thailand sold to foreigners, 50% China
Phuket daily Covid-19: 235 infections, no death, no Sandboxers
GMT | Prayut responds to bribe rumours, Sandbox eases entry restrictions, ABBA | September 3
Vaccinated domestic travellers allowed to enter Phuket starting next week
Thailand’s plant-based Covid-19 vaccine ready for phase 1 trials
A 3-day guide to visiting Bangkok
Thailand’s spa operators optimistic business will pick up in last quarter
Police investigation boss gives update on death-in-custody case
Friday Covid Update: 271 deaths and 14,653 new cases
Thai PM defends pandemic management strategy during no-confidence grilling
Shocked New Yorkers survey the damage following torrential rainfall
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 264 deaths, news briefs
Cambodia upset over Thai temple’s resemblance to Angkor Wat
Genders separate at field hospital after alleged orgies, drugs
Covid UPDATE: 264 deaths, provincial totals
Bangkok Airways breach may have compromised customer data
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 292 new deaths, news briefs
Bangkok Hospital Phuket offers expats vaccines including Pfizer
Fears police chief Thitisan won’t be held accountable for murder
Bomb rocks train en route to Bangkok from the Deep South
New York TAT says US travellers look for trips without quarantine
Phuket Covid-19 numbers drop slightly to 169, no new deaths
Thailand to get Covid-19 foreign aid from China and Korea
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
7 monks receive suspended jail terms, 10,000 baht fines from Chiang Mai court
- Crime3 days ago
Police issue warning over rumoured death of officer who leaked custody killing footage
- Thailand4 days ago
“Dark red” interprovincial transport ban lifted, flights and bus services resume Wednesday
- Crime1 day ago
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket extends tight entry restrictions, vaccine required for most
- Politics12 hours ago
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support