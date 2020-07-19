Connect with us

Politics

Bangkok sees biggest anti-government rally in months

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Bangkok sees biggest anti-government rally in months | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Nation Thailand
    • follow us in feedly

In the largest political rally in months, over 1,000 people turned out to protest the government of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument last night. The protest was led by The Student Union of Thailand and the Free Youth group, who called for the gathering through social media. It was the largest political rally since before the Covid-19 crisis and the Emergency Decree, which essentially banned mass gatherings. Although the Emergency Decree remains in effect until at least the end of July, government and police officials stated yesterday afternoon they did not intend to interfere with the protest.

The protest made 3 key demands:

  • Dissolve Parliament immediately
  • Rewrite the constitution
  • Stop threatening activists and government opposition, both unofficially and officially with laws, including the Emergency Decree

Protesters told reporters if the government doesn’t respond to the demands within 2 weeks, they will intensify the movement.

The demonstrators, many of them in black shirts, began streaming to the Democracy Monument at about 4:30pm. Some of them held posters reading “Get Out Prayut” and “The Longer the Government Stays On, the More the Damage.”

One of the protest leaders, Thammasat University student activist, Prit Chivarak, better known as “Penquin”, accused the government of incompetence in administering the country and voiced his objection to the extension of the state of emergency.

Tatthep “Ford” Ruangprapaiserikit, of the Free Youth group, asked whether anyone in the government would be held accountable for the Egyptian military debacle in Rayong province, accusing the administration of “lowering its own guard” while repeatedly urging the people maintain theirs.

Chuthatip Sirikhan, president of the Union of Students of Thailand, asked the protesters to turn the torch lights of their smart phones on and aim them at the monument, as a symbolic gesture showing that “Thai democracy is now in darkness.” She said protesters would maintain the vigil at the monument “to prevent democracy from vanishing from the country.”

Police arrived at the scene and, using a bullhorn, warned protesters that they might face a 2-year prison term and/or a fine of 40,000 baht for not observing social distancing. The warning was ignored.

Leaders initially planned for the rally to continue overnight and end at 8am today with demonstrators singing the national anthem. The demonstration ended at about midnight, when the secretary-general of the Free Youth group and the chairwoman of the Student Union of Thailand read a joint statement announcing the end of the rally.

Bangkok sees biggest anti-government rally in months | News by The ThaigerBangkok sees biggest anti-government rally in months | News by The ThaigerBangkok sees biggest anti-government rally in months | News by The Thaiger

SOURCES: The Pattaya News | The Phuket News | Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Poll: vast majority fear second virus wave, support foreign arrival ban

Jack Burton

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Poll: vast majority fear second virus wave, support foreign arrival ban | The Thaiger
PHOTO: wamu.org

A recent opinion poll by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll, showed well over 90% of respondents fear a second wave of Covid-19 and want a complete ban on foreign arrivals in Thailand. The poll, taken July 14-18, gauged the concerns of 1,459 Thai adults of various education levels and occupations, about the possibility of a second outbreak, following 2 incidents last week. 1 concerned members of an Egyptian military mission breaking quarantine rules, (1 of whom later tested positive for the virus); the other involved a Sudanese diplomat’s family, who stayed at a Bangkok condominium instead of […]

Continue Reading

Events

Huge anti-government protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Huge anti-government protest at Bangkok&#8217;s Democracy Monument | The Thaiger

Anti-government protesters congregated at the Democracy Monument in the heart of Bangkok late yesterday afternoon to demand the dissolution of the current Thai Parliament, demanding a new Constitution and the removal of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and his government The protest was organised by the Union of Students of Thailand and “Free YOUTH”, and was held in contravention of the emergency decree, restricting congregations of people to limit the spread of Covid-19. They accused the current government of restricting the free expression of the Thai people. They also threatened the government, if it doesn’t respond to the demands within 2 weeks, that […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

NSC chief says recent virus cases won’t be used as excuse to extend Emergency Decree

Jack Burton

Published

21 hours ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

NSC chief says recent virus cases won&#8217;t be used as excuse to extend Emergency Decree | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

Thailand’s National Security Council has announced it won’t use 2 recent Covid-19 incidents, in which VIPs were exempted from testing and quarantine only to later be found infected, to extend the Emergency Decree. A national state of emergency was declared on March 24 and enforced days later. Under the current Thai constitution, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has the authority to extend it twice, for a total of 90 days, although the NSC and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration persuaded the Cabinet to approve a third extension, through the end of July. At a press conference this week, NSC chief Somsak […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending