Politics
Ambassador calls US “better friend” than China
“Nobody will have to take sides.”
US Ambassador to Thailand Michael George DeSombre said in an exclusive interview with Nation Thailand that the US spat with China won’t affect relations in the region and nations will not have to take sides. He expects more American companies to invest in the Kingdom in the coming months and years, and reiterated that the US is a “better friend” to Thailand and to other ASEAN countries.
Some regional leaders have voiced concern about the growing tensions between the two largest economies, and worry that this feud may force them to take sides. DeSombre responded, invoking political tones, saying that Washington, “for the first time in a long time, is seeing China for what it is, not as we hope it should be”.
The US has threatened sanctions on China for imposing what Washington sees as an unfair national security law in Hong Kong.
“So, we see challenges coming out of China and are addressing them directly. Obviously, that creates more tension, instead of ignoring the problems that have been created by the previous administration.”
“But at the end of the day, we are not asking anyone to choose between the US and China. And as I said, we view ourselves as a better friend. If you want to be friends with other countries, with China, that’s fine. But we view ourselves as a better friend and will continue to demonstrate that particularly here in Thailand.”
Asked if the 2 countries will ever find common ground or come to a compromise, DeSombre said there are already some areas that the two countries will continue cooperating on.
“And we look forward to China increasing the number of areas where we do have common ground. Unfortunately, that’s not happening much. But we are encouraging them to do so.”
“But we do have a trade deal for example, and we are looking forward to them implementing the “phase one trade deal,” which is a good example of finding common ground, given the other challenging situations.”
While some observers argue that the US has taken a tough stance against China because the US presidential elections are approaching, DeSombre dismissed this notion.
“You should ask China whether the presidential election had anything to do with their decision to suddenly impose the national security law in Hong Kong. That is their choice, not ours.”
“Also, I think various activities in the South China Sea, such as militarising islands, sinking Vietnamese fishing vessels among others… those were not our decisions.”
Asked if he is concerned about the impact the tensions will have on ASEAN-China and ASEAN-US ties, he said he was not concerned about that, but was worried about other pressing issues.
“One area that we see some concerns about is China’s actions that are contributing to drought here in Thailand, such as controlling the flow of water in the Mekong River, and failing to stop precursor chemicals from going to Myanmar, which is allowing massive production of methamphetamine, which is flowing into Thailand. These are our concerns.”
Regarding the slowdown of the global economy, DeSombre said he sees an opportunity in the crisis.
“There’s always an opportunity in crises, and that is where my discussions with the Thai government have really focused on: using this opportunity to move company operations to Thailand.”
“In the last couple of years, we have seen a lot of companies getting concerned about their supply chain, where their manufacturing is located and whether or not they can get the product from that location to where they want to sell them. So, you have a lot of companies looking at, reevaluating their location for manufacturing.”
He added that this presents a great opportunity to Thailand, because it’s “a safe, reliable, secure location for operation.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
4 Comments
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket officially reopens Monday, but with restrictions
Phuket is scheduled to reopen to outsiders on Monday, to coincide with the start of Phase 3 of the easing of Emergency Decree restrictions enacted to fight the spread of Covid-19. It will also be a pleasant respite for the islanders who have been cooped up on the island since the last week of March.
Phuket’s outgoing governor says his administration has sought approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to reopen Phuket International Airport to domestic flights, and will resume marine services at 24 of the island’s piers from Monday as well.
Permission to reopen the airport has not been given at this time.
Sarasin Bridge, Phuket’s only land connection to the mainland, will also be fully reopened for access to and from the island. Since the start of May there has been restricted access across the bridge where some 50,000 people registered to depart the island.
Some restrictions will remain in force: visitors to Phuket from Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat and provinces where new infections have been reported in the past 28 days, will be required to enter 14 day home quarantine, unless the they plan to remain in Phuket for fewer than 3 days.
The provincial prison will also reopen for visits from June 8.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Economy
Top 10 countries for investment in Covid era – World Trade Group
“Where to invest?”. Where is the next ‘good thing’ as the world starts to look to opportunities and new business models? Looking around the world, and perusing stock markets, there continues to be some traditional businesses failing but others thriving during the Covid-19 era.
Investors look to countries with economical and political stability when choosing to invest money and unveil new businesses. Whilst global depression, drops in GDP, bankruptcy, and a realignment of trade and supply chains swirls around us, there will be emerging opportunities too. According to London Post, CEO World Magazine and the World Trade Group, some countries are very fortified to withstand an economic crash.
“They have a lot of internal growth drivers with minimal affiliation with global markets. They will be the least affected. The best countries to invest in 2020 are these fortified countries.”
Their report lists four unique factors motivate an individual or a business entity to invest in a country. These are the country’s natural resources, markets, efficiency, and strategic assets.
The London Post has used this information and parameters to compile The 2020 Best Countries to Invest In ranking based on a broad list of ten equally weighted attributes: corruption index, tax environment, economical stability, entrepreneurial freedom, innovativeness, skilled labor force and technological expertise, infrastructure, investor protection, red tape, and quality of life.
Somehow, and perhaps surprisingly to people who run businesses in Thailand, the Land of Smiles has scraped into the Number 2 position. 4 of the recommended Top 10 countries are in south east Asia.
1. Croatia
The country’s growth is amazing because in 2019, it was ranked 25 positions lower in this list. The European country’s stable economy, coupled with an entrepreneurial and innovative population, has made foreign investors very optimistic about the “progressive business environment”. In the first quarter of 2019, Croatia had a whooping foreign direct investment of more than $389 million.
2. Thailand
Thailand occupies the second position on the 2020 Best Countries to Invest In ranking. The country has been able to capitalise on trade tension between the US and China. In the first nine months of 2019, the country received a 69% increase in the total value of Foreign Direct Investment applications, as compared to 2018. 65% of these applications were led by the automotive, electronics and electrical, and digital sectors. The growth of the Thai market and momentum indicators remain strong. Forbes listed the country as the 8th best-emerging market of 2020.
3. The United Kingdom
The UK is economically stable and has a skilled labour force and technological expertise. It is the sixth country attracting inflow of foreign direct investment. In the first 7 months of 2019, the US and Asian tech firms invested $3.7 billion in tech companies in the country, thus surpassing the $2.9 billion invested in the previous year.
“Despite Brexit, the UK remains the fifth largest economy in the world and has an industrialised and competitive market.”
4. Indonesia
With about 650 listed equities and a market cap exceeding $500 billion, Indonesia boasts of one of the largest Asian stock markets. The report claims the Indonesian consumer market is largely undiscovered, hence its huge potentials.
“The robust economy and heavy investment in transportation and infrastructure make this country worthy of your investment. The only downside is that non-citizens are limited to only leasehold properties.”
5. India
According to the UN, India was one of the top 10 countries with the highest inflow of foreign direct investment. India has been in the top 5 of the best countries to invest in since 2019.
“The Asian giant has invested so much in research and development and, and she is among the top countries having a comparatively skilled workforce.”
6. Italy
Italy is one of the top countries attracting investors in 2020. This level of economical stability, its robust manufacturing sector, and the country’s stable political environment make it a good choice for investment.
7. Australia
Australia boasts of more than 25 years of continued economic growth. It is the 9th country with the most direct foreign investment in 2020. Australia has been in the top 10 for ten years now.
8. Vietnam
Like Thailand, Vietnam has capitalised on the trade tension between China and the US.In recent years China’s southern neighbour has gradually risen to become a formidable manufacturing hub. This growth became even more evident when multinational corporations like Samsung began relocating are from China into Vietnam.
9. Latvia
Latvia boasts of macroeconomic and political stability as well as good accessibility to large markets and a very business-friendly environment, according to the report. The government encourages investors by offering them a wide variety of advantages. Investors are offered significant cost advantages, including real estate expenses, competitive tax rates, and competitive labor.
10. Singapore
Aside from being the 10th best country to invest in 2020, Singapore is also the 10th country attracting the most foreign investments. Singapore’s strong economic outlook has made many investors very optimistic. The country’s world-class business-friendly environment is one major attribute attracting investors.
SOURCE: London PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Transport
Nakhonchaiair to resume interprovincial bus services from Monday
In a move bound to thrill many Thais stranded away from their home provinces by the Covid-19 crisis and the Emergency Decree, interprovincial buses operated by Nakhonchaiair will resume service from Monday. The company’s CEO made the announcement today.
She added that social distancing measures will be strictly enforced in the seating of passengers, all of whom who will also be required to wear masks or face shields. She also said passengers will have to register on the ThaiChana mobile application before boarding the buses.
Kruawan added that every passenger will be screened for temperature, while all frequently touched areas such as toilets, walkways, handrails, chairs and ticket counters will be disinfected every hour.
On Tuesday, state sponsored Transport Company announced it was maintaining its ban on services to the southern provinces and journeys of more than 300 kilometres. It did not say when services will resume. The company was expected to resume services from Bangkok to Koh Samui, Phuket and Trang from June 1.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Tourist and environment groups share concerns for new access piers for Maya Bay
New rules for Thai cinemas to re-open in Phase 3
6 guidelines issued for schools to re-open in July
Phuket officially reopens Monday, but with restrictions
Ambassador calls US “better friend” than China
Crane truck hits power lines, starts electrical fire in Pattaya’s Walking Street
Police arrest 21 curfew violators in Phuket, and raid a party in Pattaya
Curfew shortened, malls open longer, but most beaches remain closed
National figures for Covid-19 cases in Thailand (May 30)
Nakhon Phanom teacher arrested for sexually abusing niece
Panthongtae Shinawatra is a free man after AG decides not to appeal acquittal
Government launches vaccination program to fight African Horse Sickness
Suspect in Phattalung murder commits suicide as police close in
Top 10 countries for investment in Covid era – World Trade Group
US President announces break with WHO, new sanctions against China, and more
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Bangkok mother, daughter swindled out of 1.8 million baht, suspect arrested
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
Phuket’s lost summer – looking to 2021 for tourism recovery
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 27
Emergency Decree extended through June amidst accusations of political motivation
Bank report predicts extended timeframe for Thai tourism recovery
High speed railway linking Thailand and China takes another step
2 dead, over 1,000 ill in Korat dengue fever outbreak
Security chief says country to reopen July 1
Mayor’s statement sparks hope Chonburi beaches may reopen soon
Government looks to domestic travel in phase 3 of easing Covid restrictions
Thai Airways can’t refund 24 billion baht in unused tickets
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Myanmar3 days ago
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok mother, daughter swindled out of 1.8 million baht, suspect arrested
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
- Myanmar3 days ago
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Emergency Decree extended through June amidst accusations of political motivation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bank report predicts extended timeframe for Thai tourism recovery
- Bangkok2 days ago
High speed railway linking Thailand and China takes another step
Sam Thompson
May 30, 2020 at 4:24 pm
Well he would say that, wouldn’t he? In terms of trade, economics, politics, geography, culture, tourism and proximity and population…there is simply, no contest..China wins out every time
ken jones
May 30, 2020 at 4:34 pm
Fair reporting for once not biased. We are about the people not the goverement. Unfortunetley with 9 duly elected Democracy’s since 1973 all Thai citizens have been exiled out of theit own country. ( times. The trinity at all cost does not want their power diminished. At all cost. America for their own reasons yes selfish has buit a lot of infrastrucure in Thailand since the late sixties and has always left and given that to the country of Thailand I could name three airpoets two cities but I won’t. I find it extremely unbearable and dissapointing that a person who’s provate airplane was confiscatd in England for over two years because of dubious actions went on National TV and in a sombering mood expressed deep regret for the pain and loss of life that China had at that time experienced because of the whuhan virus. Yet thousands of other people worldwide have met a greater face by individual nations Americ now 1000000 dead and yet the white powder person says nothing. Simply implorable and disgusting maybe a new leatinant female general needs to be brought into the royal palace.
Michael Lewis
May 30, 2020 at 5:31 pm
The US built nothing here for Thailand since the sixties. They did build some roads for the US military transport of mass destruction war materials that they used against Thailands neighbours in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. As for cities, do you really think that a few streets full brothels offering under age trafficed prostitutes is a city. All Thai cities were here before the illegal Vietnam war started. The US gives nothing unless it is paid for in kind.
Michael Lewis
May 30, 2020 at 5:48 pm
DeSombre and his US nation have clearly openned our eyes since 2016 exposing a nation of US thugs that is determined to be the master dictator of the world. Those countries that refuse to obey this dictatorship will be threatened with financial destruction and/or military destruction. China is the word for future world peace and prosperity, US is the word for war, destruction and future poverty in this world.