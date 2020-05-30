Crane truck hits power lines, starts electrical fire in Pattaya’s Walking Street

Police in the southern island province of Phuket arrested 21 people last night for violating the national curfew imposed to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Teams of officials and volunteers conducting night patrols across the province from 11pm to 4am and found 21 people out during the period without authorisation or justifiable reason. One of them was found possessing some bottles of kratom drug cocktail.

All were taken to the district police station for legal action.

Meanwhile, 30 teenagers were caught for violating the emergency decree and the night curfew by joining a birthday party at a house in Banglamung, near Pattaya, in Chon Buri early this morning. 14 male students were arrested and taken the Huay Yai police station.

Police raided the house in Huay Yai, Banglamuang district about 3.30am with dozens of teenagers dancing inside. Some were in pyjamas and others in school uniforms. The party was being streamed live on Facebook. The deputy superintendent says the arrests followed a tip-off from neighbours that a birthday party was held at the house.

Between April 3 and May 29, a total of 1,820 people in 1,762 cases were arrested for curfew violations in Phuket. Police say the provincial court has already handed down rulings on 1,403.

This Monday, June 1, the curfew will be shortened for a second time, to 11pm-3am.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post