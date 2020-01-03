Police in pursuit of Hua Hin man writing on a woman’s underwear | The Thaiger

Hot News
Police in pursuit of Hua Hin man writing on a woman’s underwear
PHOTO: Thai Rath
…we should clarify that the woman wasn’t wearing the underwear at the time.
Hua Hin has a creative freelance writer on the loose who has been choosing the medium of women’s underwear to share his words of wisdom. But the messages have been salacious in content and causing a great deal of distress for the owner of the underwear who had been hanging her ‘smalls’ at the rear of her house.
A 30 year old spa employee, Keepet Petsri, in the coastal town of Hua Hin is asking police detectives to catch the man who has been writing tasteless and rude messages on her underwear. The clothing was hanging to dry behind her apartment, according to Thai Rath.
Keepet Petsri on her Facebook page… “Urgent warning. Don’t forget to collect your underwear that you hang to dry behind your apartment. There’s a man who wrote vulgar messages on my underwear this morning.”
“I feel unsafe because my husband is upcountry for work.”
An apartment mechanic has downloaded a video clip that is thought to have captured the creative writer and will be given to police to identify and arrest the intruder.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Expats
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Being an expat in Thailand you’ll go through plenty of phases – from excitement, to astonishment, to bewilderment, to (eventually) acceptance. It’s all an exciting journey, and will rarely go to plan. But that’s why so many of us love living in Thailand.
There are some particular sub-sets of Thai expat we can spot a mile away. Far from type-casting a typical expat, we provide these sub-sets as a guide – there are plenty of other varieties of expats floating around Thailand.
We should also mention that in 2020 there’s a much broader range of expats living in Thailand. Contrary to popular wisdom (aka. the internet chat rooms), the numbers of expats are growing every year and they are coming from just about everywhere, not just the UK, northern Europe, Australia and the US, as in the past.
1. The search of a wife
Looking for love in the West daunting? Or had a few failed marriages? No problem. Head to Asia and find a wife there instead. Right?!
Gentlemen still come to Thailand for the sole purpose of finding love and maybe a wife. In the age of the internet where you can conveniently do your ‘shopping’ on line, there are is a sub-set of men who will book a flight and hotel to ‘touch and feel’ before they buy. There seems to be some belief that Asian women are going to be more polite, obedient and submissive than the women in their own country. They’re about to get a shock.
Others are looking to ‘trade in’ their older, western model for a younger, slimmer Asian version. And where are you going to find this source of Asian ladies? At an expat bar (or on the internet these days). And so the well-trodden path, litany of perilous adventures, and sad tales begins. We know how most of these relationships end.
Of course there are many western men, and women, who do find a Thai partner and live long, happy lives. But they’re vastly out numbered by the stories of love-gone-wrong in the Land of Smiles.
- Don’t take it too seriously
- Read a couple of hundred stories on the internet before moving in with the Thai GF
- Have deep pockets
NB. Guys, the bar girls don’t actually love you.
2. The businessman
Many professional expats live, mostly in Bangkok, and work for big international companies on salaries that would make them rich in any country. They can afford to, and do, live the high life. Some are single but others bring their family along for the adventure. They rent a big house, have a live-in maid, a driver and live a great life indeed. But, living their life in an artificial bubble in their working years, they rarely transition into a more mundane retired life in ‘normal’ Thailand.
3. Retiring in Thailand
The mantra used to be that you could move to Thailand and live off your pension (which would translate to lots and lots of baht), strolling along Phuket beaches, shopping in Bangkok or living a quiet life in Chiang Mai. The perfect retirement lifestyle.
Read some more info HERE.
Other single, mostly, men would be lured by a carefree life of cheap beer, endless beaches and a equally endless supply of attractive young ladies in the many bars.
A lot of this has changed in recent years as the Thai economy has gained strength, along with the Thai Baht, and some international currencies have deflated meaning that people hoping to live off their overseas pensions or savings are not getting the same bargain they once did. Especially living in tourist hubs like Bangkok, Phuket or Pattaya, the cost of living has been rising in recent years pricing them out of the retirement market for many.
If you’re contemplating a retired life in Thailand spend some time on the internet and come and spend a few months in selected locations. Try before you buy and don’t start packing the crockery until you’ve done your homework, and your sums.
4. Teaching English
The English teacher is found everywhere in the LOS (Land of Smiles) and is still a reasonably sure-fire way to extend your time living in Thailand.
These teachers usually break down into four categories…. Some are career educators and love teaching English, others are backpackers trying to extend their stay and top up their travel pocket-money, there are some older guys who have spent their savings and will do anything to stay in Thailand. Finally, there’s the bored wives who want something useful and meaningful to fill their days whilst their husbands work for larger international companies in Thailand.
There are numerous TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) courses around the country. The pay’s not great and you’ll be living a local lifestyle rather than in the lap of luxury. But many former teachers remember their time teaching English in Thailand fondly and say they’ll never forget the smiling Thai children.
5. The entrepreneurial spirit
Savvy business people often come to Thailand for some better weather and the chance to make their fortune. The joke used to be that if you wanted to start a small business in Thailand, just invest in a big business and wait a few years.
But many actually make a go of it and end up doing well. Like starting a business anywhere else in the world, do your homework and make sure you tick all the right boxes, including a business and marketing plan (in a foreign country).
The flashy, brash real estate hacks that sell one property a year and spend the other 364 days sitting at the beach bar spending their commission, are a local cliché and a dime a dozen.
Remember that the paperwork and administration requirements of a Thai company can be bewildering and you WILL need some good local advice before you open up shop. Take someone who’s already done it for a few years to dinner and ask lots of questions.
6. The bored wife
Many of the categories mentioned so far have been mostly males. Life for a single foreign woman in Thailand can be a challenge. Kudos to those who cut through the cultural issues and make a go of it (and I know many).
There’s also the wives and partners of the many, many men who get to work in Thailand and bring their families with them. The live-in maid, driver and shopping trips eventually get boring and they will often be looking for other things to do. In most cases their visas won’t allow them to legally work. So many do end up doing various charity and volunteer work (thought you should be very clear about what your visa will and won’t allow you to do).
There are numerous expat groups around the country to provide information, social outings and community for the many mums or spouses who find themselves at a loose end whilst the husband works in the office. Jump on your computer and do some homework and you’ll discover a whole new world of other woman out there.
Your next coffee or movie gal-pal is as far away as the internet.
7. The fresh-starter
For whatever reason, Thailand seems to attract its fair share of misfits, vagrants and social outcasts that can’t seem to get their act together in their home country. So they come to Thailand where the cheap booze, beaches and travel brochures have lured them.
Of course they find a very different culture and an entirely new list of reasons they can’t fit in and get their life established. Some are just running away from 1) bad marriages 2) the law 3) anything-they-don’t-want-to-confront.
The long term prognosis for many of these misfits isn’t good. We end up reading about them as over-stayers, drink driving road deaths or victims of balcony falls.
8. Sexpats
‘Sexpats’ are notorious and much-maligned. They come to Thailand, lured by a slightly old-fashioned notions of the Kingdom as an easy place to find sex. And sometimes, in some locations the opportunities are still available, for a price. Sexpats usually hang around other expats who are less likely to frown on their indulgences. The three P’s – Patpong, Patong and Pattaya – sum up most of the popular sexpat locations.
In most cases they’re here for a good time, not a long time, and will frequent the sleazier locations in Thailand pursuing their goals and, eventually, running out of money or getting bored. Or getting into trouble. Or contracting any number of available STDs.
There’s also a subset of the sexpat that will find themselves on the very outer fringes of society – the pedophile. Thailand, and other south east asian countries, have provided solace for these people in the past but recent crackdowns are now detecting a lot of their activities and they are being increasingly rounded up, arrested and deported.
As a pedophile you will get zero sympathy from Thai authorities and your time in a Thai prison will be very unpleasant and probably brief.
9. The serial complainer
Nothing, absolutely nothing, will ever be as good in Thailand compared to where they come from. They will find fault in everything from the traffic to the food to the government to the medical system to the culture to the visa system to the corruption to the heat to the roads to the culture to the girls.
Surprise. Thailand is a foreign country with a rich, frequently bewildering culture. The longer you spend here, the less it all makes sense. But that’s part of the glorious adventure of living in Thailand. Whilst many expats revel in the wonders and excesses of Thai life, some just wallow in their own self-righteousness.
Many of these haters and complainers have never been to Thailand but are happy to share their wisdom, often, in chat rooms and social media. Blah, blah, blah.
Worse, there are plenty of haters living amongst us who bore us sideways with their whinging and complaining. They can be directed to the nearest international airport where they are invited to escape the country they so despise and return to their homeland or just go somewhere else… anywhere really.
10. The digital nomads
We see them tapping away on their keyboards at cafés and work spaces around the country. As long as they have wifi their business is open. They’re trading stocks and shares, selling property, gambling, posting stories, filing news reports, selling stuff on their Facebook pages – they’re working.
If you can run your business outside of a traditional office, hey, why not do it sitting next to a beach or high up in a mountain overlooking Chiang Rai. The digital nomads fall between the cracks in the Thai Immigration system and often have to run the gauntlet of dodgy visas and visa runs although a recently introduced Smart Visa helps as few of them get a proper visa.
There is an increasing range of co-working spaces opening around the country and almost every café in Thailand will now have wifi – whether it’s working or not is another matter. Then again you can always tether your phone to your laptop and use your smartphone’s wifi.
10a. The Keyboard Warriors
We can’t leave this group out because there seems to be a large contingent of keyboard warriors out there who keep Thai website administrators busy. They respond to everything that’s posted and are keen to share their expert advice on the matter. On ALL matters. They are a virtual Library of Congress when it comes to dispensing their opinions and vast knowledge about all matters relating to life in Thailand, or anywhere really.
Web administrators (The Thaiger included) are kept busy ‘hiding’ and deleting some of their extravagant claims, nonsense or thinly-veiled abuse at the writer of the story, the website generally or other commenters.
There is one website in Thailand that does a roaring trade based on the clicks of expats that seem to have nothing better to do than whinge, complain, comment and click, click, click on a broad range of matters, particularly those concerning traffic accidents, ladyboys, visa overstayers and police matters.
It’s a love-hate relationship: we hate their monotonous drivel but we love their traffic.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Expats
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
…in English, in no particular order.
This post is mainly for newbies, tourists and people-interested-in-Thailand. Locals already have their favourite daily news sources. But all these Top 10s do it well, in their own way. All are trying to navigate their way through the labyrinth of modern media, some better than others, whilst punching out daily news. We think they’re all stars because doing media in Thailand, in English, is a tough gig.
1. Bangkok Post
Traditional news, still delivered as a daily newspaper, but with an expansive and thorough website. It’s been going since 1946 and reported on a coup or two… or three. As far as making the move into digital media is concerned, Bangkok Post is doing it better than most. Editorially it has has taken a, mostly, neutral political stance with a few exceptions. But, as newspapers go, it walks down the middle fairly reliably. It is currently the leading English language news portal in Thailand and deserves its position on top.
2. The Thaiger
Please indulge us as we put our own website in the Top 10 news sources. The Thaiger, only running as a national website since April 2018, remains the fastest growing English-speaking online-only news and information site in the Kingdom (according to the ‘stats’).
The Thaiger curates the news and chooses topics it believes will be interesting, important or newsworthy, in English, Thai, and now Vietnamese and Indonesian as well. The Thaiger bought the Phuket Gazette’s digital assets in August 2017 but now has a national and regional focus, whilst continuing to pay homage to its home turf in Phuket. Currently has the second highest readership of any English-speaking news website in Thailand.
3. The Nation
The Nation was the other major daily coming out of Bangkok, well for 48 years anyway, was a lot newer than Bangkok Post when it started up in 1971. The Nation took a more partisan line, famously turning its editorial voice against PM Thaksin Shinawatra. In latter years the paper struggled with circulation and was taken over by Sontiyan Chuenruetainaidhama, founder of conservative outlets T News and INN News. Falling circulation and advertising revenues eventual killed off the printed daily version. Final issue June 28, 2019. The Nation changed their domain name (suicidal) and continues as an online-only news source with the best coverage of local Thai politics.
4. ThaiVisa
Used to be the biggest and most popular news website in Thailand (in English). If it moves or breathes, you’d find the story on ThaiVisa. It’s full of news copied and pasted from partners who agree to share their news on the site. It’s also famous, or infamous, for its hugely popular forums where keyboard warriors dispense their opinions and wisdom on everything, usually tearing just about everything in Thailand to shreds. Whilst it was once the biggest English-speaking news website in Thailand for a decade it is now being challenged by new sources moving into the same web space. Plenty of info, a lot out of date, about visas and other snippets about living in Thailand.
Fresh, selective, well-written and a rising star in real Thai english-language journalism. An offshoot of it’s much bigger Thai-language sister. To the point, original stories with a modern journalistic spark. They tend to choose their stories and provide excellent insight when they do. Original and deserving of your daily read.
6. Coconuts
Most would agree that when Coconuts started it was the best and cheekiest news blog for its time. Actually covering all of South East Asia, it’s Bangkok blog was a daily log-on for most hip expats. Now they’ve taken the brave ‘paywall’ option (because people want to pay for good journalism they say) which seems to have killed off some of their web traffic but the company says they will persist with the subscription model. In our opinion it’s lost a bit of its verve but it’s still a healthy and reliable daily read for Thailand and the region. Singapore it its most popular location, Thailand is third.
A shameless cut/paste aggregator, they copy headlines and a few paragraphs with a link to the original story. Designed to rank in Google, the site has struggled up to date. To avoid any copyright issues, the stories usually include a photo library ‘look-a-like’, instead of the real photo from the story. For all we know the entire site could be run by cleverly-coded robots.
There is no sign of a human touch anywhere. Rather than a contributor to the world of Thai journalism, the site is just a parasite using everyone else’s news. Bottomline, it’s nicely set up and has, well, most of the stories around Thailand, all in one neat package.
Chiang Rai Time is a local website that is regularly updated, nicely laid out, aggregates most of the main international stories and has plenty of local news relevant to the residents of northern cities of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. You may notice a similarity with The Thaiger as they used the same WordPress theme – we’ll take it as a compliment. There’s also Chiang Mai City Life which is a bit less ‘newsie’ and has plenty of northern lifestyle info in addition to the local news.
Whilst the rest of Thailand does things one way, Pattaya does things differently, in every aspect, including its media. But The Pattaya News does a better job than most with daily content, some original, and translating stories from Thai media. Easy to navigate, clear and readable, unlike a lot of others!
10. Thai PBS World
A government news agency but has demonstrated its independence over the years. As a website it’s had more face-lifts than Joan Rivers but remains solid, reliable and surprisingly (especially as it’s run by a quasi-military government) unbiased. Also tends to cover stories the other news sources don’t.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Expats
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
Please note: The information in this document is provided as a guide only. You should always check the latest information with a Thai Immigration official or professional visa agent.
Thailand remains a popular world location for retirees – the beaches, climate, access to good medical care and great food.
There may be a few more potholes in the roads and some cultural aspects will remain perpetually confusing. But there is always adventure in Thailand and the infrastructure continues to improve every year as the Kingdom takes its place as south east Asia’s second largest economy, after Indonesia.
The cost of living is still relatively low, first-rate healthcare is available in the main population centres and the weather is conducive to a healthy lifestyle.
According to International Living, Thailand ranks ninth in the world as a place to retire with relative ease.
Nestled between Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia, Thailand enjoys the warm-water coastlines of both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. This is a country that has never been colonized by any Western or European countries, so Thai culture is untouched, rich, and ancient. What’s more, it’s ideal for expat living – International Living
Within a few hours you can visit a myriad of exotic countries, cultures and sites. Getting around is increasingly easy with a growing number of airlines flying in and out of the Kingdom. Many western passports will give you access to most of the countries nearby with either visa-on-arrival or minimal visa requirements.
There’s already an international expatriate community in Thailand, moreso than in the past when a handful of Europeans, British, Americans and Australians were the most populous expat populations. Now many Japanese, Chinese, Koreans and eastern Europeans also call Thailand home making expat life richer and more exotic. Many retirees were here for work and decided to stay. Others moved here for retirement.
You can get just about any food you like in Thailand now, but international foods are not cheap, whilst the local Thai fare is ubiquitous and available on every street in the country, fresh and aromatic. Yes, you can still get a Thai meal for less than 50 baht!
On the downsides, you need to be careful when driving but, statistically, if you’re over 30, don’t drink and drive, wear a hemet (if riding a motorbike) or drive a car you’re, statistically, in no greater danger than 70% of the world’s roads. Thailand is currently ranked in sixth position as the most dangerous place to drive (WHO).
There’s also a long list of cultural faux pas and ‘misunderstandings’ awaiting you in the Land of Smiles. The smiles can be very real, but there’s also hidden dangers and scams awaiting the ‘newbies’. A few hours on the internet will save you a lot of pain. Really, it’s no different than most other places in the world in that regard.
• Top 10 scams in Thailand. Read HERE.
• Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand. Read HERE.
• Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand. Read HERE.
On the plus side, there is an established expat community, outdoor activities are almost endless and you’re living in one of the most dynamic and stable economic regions of the world.
Politics
Mmmm, this is a difficult one to explain to foreigners. From the outside it looks like Thailand is run by a quasi-military government with a veneer of democracy and elections. From the inside Thai life stumbles along with a growing economy and, compared to many other countries, a stable economy.
Thailand has a long history of military coups since it became a constitutional monarchy in 1932. The Thai Royal Family still enjoys strong respect amongst Thais. The new King, HM Maha Vachiralongkorn, has certainly become more ‘hands on’ than his father (King Bhumibol Adulyadej who was on the throne from 1946 – 2016). But The King, with the support of the Royal Family, remains as the Head of State in all Thai constitutions since 1932.
All governments, even Army coups, need the support of the Thai monarch to be enacted.
Bottomline, the daily political life of Thailand provides, despite plenty of criticism, a stable country for its citizens.
There is a focus, certainly by Thai media, on the machinations and drama of Thai politics, but, in truth, Thailand has proven a stable and safe place for expats and retirees over the past five decades.
Visas
The first obstacle to entering any country is getting a visa. Retiring to Thailand is so popular that there is a specific visa classification for that – the Non-Immigrant O visa covers a number of reasons for entering Thailand, as the name suggests, and one of them is retirement.
To qualify for a retirement visa, you need to meet two basic requirements:
• You must be at least 50 years old
• You must have proof that you can financially support yourself
• You can either have a monthly income of 65,000 baht
• Or you must have 800,000 baht in a Thai bank account
For the 800,000 option, you need to be able to prove that the money has been in your account for at least two months before applying for the visa. You must also still have at least 400,000 baht in your account for at least three months after you get the visa.
In other words, you need to actually have the money – you can’t just borrow it for a few days to meet the visa requirements. The visa will need to be renewed annually and you’ll still need to meet these requirements each time.
You need to report to an Immigration Office every 90 days, any immigration office around the country is OK. These days the 90 day reporting can be completed online, once registered.
If you decide to do a 90 day report in person, it doesn’t take long, once you get to the front of the queue. Arrive early if you want to keep your visit short. Dressing with a neat collared shirt will always go down well at the Immigration offices (actually that goes for just about anywhere in Thailand).
You’ll also need…
• Visa application form, completely filled out
• Passport or travel document with at least 18 months of validity remaining
• Recent passport-sized photograph (3.5 x 4.5 centimetre), taken within the past 6 months
• Evidence of adequate finances (as above)
• Proof that you have retired
Applying for the Non-Immigrant O visa isn’t too difficult but requires the paperwork to be properly prepared. There are also many agents in Thailand who will do the legwork for you and advise you as you go, for a fee. Getting a recommendation for a reliable visa agent is always better than trawling through the internet and hoping for the best.
There WILL be a few bumps along the way – all the paperwork and forms are in Thai language to start with – and an agent on your team will make things a lot smoother. Of course you can do all this by yourself but prepared for a few speed bumps. All immigration offices in the main population centres, have volunteer international staff who are an excellent first stop when you visit Immigration. They will check your documentation and advise before you end up sitting in front of a Thai immigration official.
While the requirement of an income when you’re supposed to be retired is counter-intuitive, this can take the form of a pension or passive income. So you’ll therefore need to set up a means of regularly transferring money into the country.
There are various options available for transferring your pension, or other passive income into the country. Thai banking is very modern and all banks have safe phone apps to do international transfers.
The quickest and simplest approach to transferring money from an international port is to use a remittance service as the fees are lower, the transfer is instant and the exchange rate is better. Using a bank transfer is also possible, but is slower and generally less cost-effective.
If you’re looking at how to retire in Thailand from the UK, it’s worth looking into QROPS (Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme), which may enable you to relocate your pension to Thailand so that it pays out directly into your Thai bank account, according to blog.deemoney.com.
However, retirees from other countries may have to look into private pension schemes and particularly into the regulations regarding how they pay out.
Cost of living in Thailand
The good news is that 65,000 baht per month (or an 800,000 baht lump sum) can go a long way in Thailand, particularly if you pick where to retire with a degree of care. Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Hua Hin are the most popular. There’s also a growing expat community in the north-east of the country, aka. Isaan. Each region has its own benefits and attractions. Cities and tourist areas are going to be more expensive than up-country in central Thailand.
Bangkok is a large Asian city with a cosmopolitan culture and everything you’d expect, and more, than any other major city in the world. Getting around is increasingly easy if you’re willing to go public and take short hops on motorbike taxis. Driving yourself around Bangkok will drive you insane.
Phuket is the largest island in Thailand, on the Andaman Sea. It was once a tropical paradise. Now it’s a growing urban island but still has all the same amazing beaches, just a lot more tourists. Approximately, the west side of the island is expensive and where a lot of the tourists hangout. The east side is a lot cheaper and residential.
Koh Samui is the second largest island in Thailand, but in the Gulf of Thailand. It’s a smaller version of Phuket with more of an ‘island feel’ than its larger cousin. It suffers from an airline monopoly that makes it expensive to get there by air. There’s also ferry services connecting you to the mainland.
Pattaya is, well, Pattaya. It became famous as an R&R location for American soldiers during the Korean War, then the Vietnam War. Then it built on its R&R reputation by becoming a popular destination for western tourists, mostly male, in the 70s and 80s. Since then its thrived as a sex-tourism destination but, over the past decade, has become much more cosmopolitan and cleaned up its act with classy tourism attractions, food scene and hi-rise condos.
Chiang Mai is the northern Thai capital. Very laid back and steeped in the Lanna culture. It’s a flat, easy-to-get-around city, surrounded by beautiful hills and a growing eco-tourism scene.
Hua Hin is a quieter seaside destination. A favourite for Bangkok weekenders, it now attracts a growing expat scene. It’s a coastal strip, facing the Gulf of Thailand, about 3-4 hour easy drive to the capital.
Cost of living
When it comes to figuring out some basic costs of retiring in Thailand, your personal cost of living will vary a LOT depending how and where you choose to live. You can, probably, live as cheaply as 30,000 – 40,000 baht per month if you’re prepared to live as a local and ‘rough it’ a bit, and not in a touristy area.
For Bangkok…
• A comfortable one-bedroom apartment – about 10-15,000 baht per month
• Utilities (including internet, phone, water and electricity) – about 2,500 -4,000 baht per month
• Food (eating local food) – 100 – 300 baht per day
• Food (eating mostly foreign food) – about 300 – 1000 baht per day
• 1 beer – 100 – 150 baht, depending on the brand and where you buy it
• Comprehensive medical insurance – 4,000 – 10,000 baht per month (you would be MAD not to have full medical insurance)
Some other notes on cost of living…
• Foreign goods can be heavily taxed and may cost more in Thailand than where you came from
• Anything involving local labour will likely cost a lot less – massages, maintenance, car services, etc
• If you choose to live in a beach resort, near the beach, eating international food and drinking imported beer all day, it will cost you more than you think
Health insurance
Health insurance is a big consideration for older expats and will eventually become a critical issue. Whilst Thailand has an excellent, and mostly free, public health system for Thais, and employees (including foreigners) of Thai companies, that doesn’t extend to Retirees.
As an expat you can use the Thailand’s public health system, for a cost. The public system gets mixed reviews by foreigners but, generally, the medical care is good, if not as glamorous as the private hospitals.
But ‘public’ will cost you a LOT less than the country’s private hospitals. These are very good indeed but come with a high price tag. But note that most of the Thai doctors working in the Private system in Thailand usually work in the Public sector as well.
Once you’re over a certain age (70… maybe 75) many international private health schemes will drop you off their list. You need to check these details, the age limits, and your options once you are left to fend for yourself.
• Your best health asset as a Retiree is to avoid ending up in a hospital in the first place. Preventative health is your best option and opportunities for a fun and healthy lifestyle abound in the Land of Smiles. Sadly, there are many stories of expat Retirees that get into bad habits, end up with health problems (and no insurance) who then fall between the cracks of Thai life and wither away. Don’t let this be you.
Property
You can rent or buy property depending on what your goals are. The Thaiger would always recommend renting, at least for a while, to see how you settle in – perhaps even renting for a month in a number of locales to give yourself a chance to ‘try before you buy’ and commit to a long-term stay.
Buying property in Thailand is an entire post of its own. Here’s a detailed website for just about everything you need to know about purchasing property in Thailand. Don’t even THINK of buying property in Thailand until you have done your homework on the matter.
To look for Thailand’s largest range property, and rental properties available, go too FazWaz.com
Information originally published on blog.deemoney.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
Pattaya officials warn residents about outbreak of Chikungunya virus
Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO
Plant-based meat alternatives gain popularity in a fertile Asian market
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 – CBRE
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
Hackers moved the Google location for Phuket’s popular Promthep Cape
Police in pursuit of Hua Hin man writing on a woman’s underwear
Thai PM on the defensive before the censure debate even begins
Starbucks Thailand introduces paper straws from next Monday
First meteor shower of the year to be visible January 4th
31 Thai provinces bracing for “severe drought”
Ex-PM Thaksin reunites with daughter on New Year’s Eve
Rival demonstrations scheduled for January 12 in Bangkok
“Not ordinary rain” – Jakarta floods break records, 21 dead
50 year old British man dies at scene after fireworks explosion in Pattaya
Single-use plastic bag ban just the beginning – Thai Minister
ช็อก แมวน้ำหัวติดท่อตายต่อหน้าเด็ก เพื่อนแมวน้ำว่ายช่วยอย่างไร้ความหวัง
วราวุธโต้ ไม่ได้บังคับโทรทัศน์เบลอถุงพลาสติก
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
Trending
- Expats2 hours ago
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
- Expats2 hours ago
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Expats3 hours ago
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
- Bangkok3 hours ago
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 – CBRE
- Economy3 days ago
Thailand becomes the 6th biggest fruit exporter in the world
- Bangkok2 days ago
EssilorLuxottica announces a 6.3 billion baht fraud at a plant in Thailand
- Business3 days ago
Thai baht hits highest level against the USD in six years
- Bangkok1 day ago
EssilorLuxottica fraud linked to merger friction of the Euro eyewear giants