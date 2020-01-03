Hackers moved the Google location for Phuket’s popular Promthep Cape | The Thaiger

Phuket
Hackers moved the Google location for Phuket’s popular Promthep Cape
A house at the Huay Namthor village in the Muang district of Phuket has been getting some additional visitors since December 31.
Tourists, using Google Maps to find the popular attraction of Laem Promthep (Promthep Cape), the southernmost spot of the island, have been ending up 4 kilometres away from their intended destination.
The location pin had been moved by hackers.
The mayor of Rawai municipality, Aroon Soros, says the location pin of for Promthep Cape on Google Maps had been moved since December 31.
Promthep Cape has a nightly traffic jam as tourists flock to the southern cape to enjoy the sunset (the exact same sunset they could see anywhere along the west coast of the island, but…)
“The move has affected visitors who relied on Google Maps as they were misguided to another venue, which is not Laem Promthep. It’s a waste of time for the visitors. They also missed opportunities to view the beauty of the sunset viewpoint on the island,” he told Bangkok Post.
The municipality has responded by erecting additional signposts along the route south and is advising visitors to search for some of the adjacent tourist magnets, such as Larn Phra Prom or Promthep Cape Lighthouse, when searching for Promthep Cape on Google Maps.
The mayor is also calling on the Digital Economy and Society Ministry to help solve the problem of the errant Google Map pin.
UPDATE: By lunchtime Friday the ‘pin’ had been re-located to the proper location.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Entertainment
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Phuket (2020)
PHOTO: Kata Rocks
Where better to spend your new year’s celebrations than the tropical island of Phuket. There’s such a variety of excellent choices you have some big decisions to make! From the insane to the family-friendly, busy Patong Beach to stylish beach clubs, they’re all here waiting to carry you into the new year.
Forecast in Phuket for the day is 29 degrees and partly cloudy which assures a beautiful, balmy evening to see in 2020.
See in 2020 at one of these recommended locations…
Blue Tree
Blue Tree is the newest tourist venue on the island featuring a humungous man-made swimming pool and leisure entertainment experiences. The Blue Tree Phuket concept is simple: a menu of fun, entertainment, dining, challenges and relaxation underpinned by our uncompromising sustainability platform. The amazing new facilities are in Cherngtalay, in the middle of the island.
Say goodbye to 2019 and ring in the New Year 2020 in Amazonia, Blue Tree style! Become Tarzan & Jane of the jungle, where adventure and creativity come together, with sustainability in mind. Dance the night away and experience the true spirit of Tree House: great vibes, creative cuisine, crafted cocktails and best tunes played on the island.
The Tree House will celebrate New Year with an unforgettable night of extravaganza, featuring signature entertainment, live performers & International & resident DJs line up.
NEW YEAR 2020 | TREE HOUSE PHUKET
NEW YEAR 'S EVE GALA | AMAZONIA | BLUE TREE STYLEVDO credits: IG Video_Phuket_NiceAndSimple
Posted by Tree House Phuket on Sunday, December 15, 2019
The celebration begins at 7pm, with the Chef’s extensive Seafood and BBQ Gala Buffet on the Lagoon Beach. A Champagne Gala Dinner will be held on the second floor of Tree House Restaurant, overlooking the spectacular Blue Tree Lagoon, followed by after party & fireworks. An exclusive VIP Area, Bottle Service Packages and selection of premium Gourmet Platters are available for those who would like to maximise their experience.
For more information about Amazonia at Blue Tree, click HERE.
They also have a family-themed event that starts at 4pm in the afternoon, more suitable for the kids.
Café Del Mar
The stylish ‘orange cube’ along the coastline of Kamala is THE place to be seen on any visit to Phuket. Café Del Mar is holding a special New Year function overlooking the Andaman.
The have two events on the night of December 31 – a NYE 2020 Gala Dinner Buffet from 8 – 11pm. And then the bog party to carry you into the new year, the New Year Eve Party
Patong
There are plenty of great locations about Patong for New Years Eve – it will be difficult to escape the party in south-east Asia’s premier party town. This year, the New Year celebrations will be held under the banner “Save Our Earth – Say No to Plastic”. Activities will be held from December 27, culminating in the biggest party on December 31.
The star attraction for the New Year’s Eve party on the beach will be Portuguese DJ Diego Miranda, who is well known as one of the Top 50 DJs in the world. The nightly parties, including New Years Eve, are being held on Patong Beach at a specially erected sound stage at the end of Bangla Road. Party in the sand!
Patong’s Mayor Chalermluck says that safety and security for all visitors is a top priority.
“Thirty-seven CCTV cameras have been already installed along the beach, and security guards will take care of everyone.”
The Patong beach road will officially close for an hour as Patong revellers celebrate New Year 2020 at the island’s most famous beach. Thaweewong Road (Beach Road) will close from 11.30pm-12.30am. Most of the beach road will be closed to traffic from Prachanukroh Road in the south near the Absolute Sea Pearl Beach Hotel to Hatpatong Road near Loma Park.
The fireworks will be spectacular and you’ll get an amazing view from just about everywhere along the beach.
Or you can party anywhere along the famous Bangla Road…
Every bar will be full of an international New Year reveller crowd. It’s not sophisticated or romantic. It’s loud!
For the GLBTI crowd there’s also Soi Paradise, off Rat U-Thit road (second road back from the beach) – an entire street where the clubs and bars will be in top form for a colourful New Year countdown.
There’s something for everyone around Patong for this New Year.
Central Phuket International Countdown 2020
Right in the middle of the island, and organised by the Central Groups’ Central Festival shopping centre, is a big, family-friendly night of entertainment to bring in the new year. There is lots of parking available, for bikes and cars, and the event will be staged adjacent to the new Central Floresta shopping precinct. Taxis will be lined up to take you home if you decide to leave your transport at home. The line-up is mostly Thai celebrities and musicians but everyone is welcome to attend.
Beach Clubs
Along Phuket’s west coast is a range of world class beach clubs that will hold amazing New Year celebrations for 2020 eve. From Kudo Beach Club in Patong to Catch Beach Club in Bang Tao, Dream Beach Club in Layan to Coast Beach Club based at Centara Resort in Karon. Or for something a little more boutique and special, head to Iguana Beach Club hidden away off the main coast road between Patong and Kamala. Also, just north of the island is the amazing Baba Beach Clubon Natai Beach.
A list of Phuket’s Top 10 beach clubs HERE.
PHOTO: The fireworks along Kata Beach on December 31, 2018 from Kata Rocks.
Crime
Phuket police arrest eight drug dealers along with weapons and ammunition
On December 29, Phuket police arrested eight drug dealers and also seized a collection of drugs and weapons.
In the first case, police arrested 29 year old Auttarit Chuachit and 28 year old Taweewan Suwannapo for possessing methamphetamine pills and Kratom leaves along with a gun and ammunition. They were arrested at the parking under a condominium on Thepkasattri Road and a house in Soi Bangcheelao in Ratsada sub-district.
In a second case, police arrested 27 year old Nittawat Lamai with amphetamines and Kratom leaves. He was arrested at a house in Koh Kaew.
In a third case, police arrested 25 year old Phongsak Longrak with a gun and ammunition, methamphetamine pills and Kratom leaves in a house in Soi Kan Kaeha, in Ratsada sub-district.
In the same area, police also arrested 25 year old Anucha Waetchansin with amphetamines in another house.
Finally, police arrested 28 year old Piyawat Janturos with Kratom leaves in a house in Soi Bangchelao, in Ratsada sub-district. In the same alley, police also arrested 25 year old Pattawee Pasamun with a Kratom ‘cocktail’ in a house and 31 year old Sarayut Petchdee with Kratom leaves in another house.
All of them were sent to the Provincial Phuket Police Station for further investigation.
SOURCE: Phuket Andaman News
Environment
More palms on the way for Phuket’s Promthep Cape
The Phuket governor’s office is working with the Rawai municipality and consultants from Nongnooch Garden Pattaya to improve the landscape and amenity at Promthep Cape, the hugely popular sunset vantage point at the southern end of the island.
Phuket’s Governor Phakphong Thaviphat says Promthep Cape is one of the main tourist attractions under the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s campaign to attract more tourists to visit the country and stimulate the country’s, and Phuket’s, economy.
“The highlight of this attraction is visitors can enjoy the beautiful views of the sunset, and also visit Kanchanaphisek Lighthouse.”
Nightly, fleets of tour buses descend on the southern-most point of Phuket to enjoy the scenery, sea breezes and watch the sunset. The evening traffic jam starts from 4pm and then causes long delays after the sunset as the buses try to head north again along Chao Fah West to their next event.
“Recently, we found that sugar palm trees, which are a unique characteristics of this cape, were decreasing in number.”
The director of Nongnooch Garden Pattaya, Kampol Tansajja, says that after discussions with the governor, they have been adding to the local landscape of the area by planting more than 70 new sugar palm trees over the past two days to encourage tourists to take photos and post them on social media.
“We want to develop tourist attractions and make Phuket more beautiful to provide a New Year’s gift to tourists who visit Thailand during the New Year Festival.”
SOURCE: The Nation
SOURCE: The Nation
