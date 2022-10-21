Hot News
Missing Iranian rock climber hailed as hero upon arrival in Tehran
An Iranian rock climber has returned home from international competition and is being hailed a hero after competing without a hijab. The climber, 33-year-old Elnaz Rekabi, was competing in South Korea and says her headscarf slipped off, posing an obstacle to her during the competition. Previously, fans feared she was in trouble upon returning by Iran’s infamous morality police. But, as she arrived at the Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday, she was greeted by supporters who applauded her controversial action at the games.
According to The Japan Times, some female fans greeted her at the airport without wearing hijabs, a move that is strictly forbidden by Iranian law. As her return marks even more unrest in the country which has seen some of the boldest protests against the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. Such current protests have spread nationwide after the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in police custody. The woman, Mahsa Amini, was arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s dress code.
More controversy has erupted over the climber’s return as she issued an apology on Instagram which has many activists saying it was coerced. When she arrived at the airport, rumours persisted as she addressed state media with a mask pulled down on her face. She was wearing a baseball cap and a hoodie that covered her hair, but not a hijab.
“Due to the atmosphere prevailing in the finals of the competition and the unexpected call for me to start my run, I got tangled with my technical equipment and … that caused me to remain unaware of the hijab that I should have observed. I returned to Iran peacefully, in perfect health and according to the predetermined plan. I apologize to the people of Iran because of the tensions created.”
Rekabi went on to say that she had no plans to leave the national team and that she has meetings with officials to discuss her future in sports. Meanwhile, the US issued a warning to Tehran that “the world and the Iranian people will be watching how she (Rekabi) is treated.” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel added that the regime and its leaders have a long history of violating and abusing women’s rights and their freedom of expression through intimidation, threats and violence.
“Reports of intimidation and threats to Elnaz Rekabi appear to be the latest inexcusable example of such tactics.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Missing Iranian rock climber hailed as hero upon arrival in Tehran
This South Thailand province’s unexpected beauty will wow you
WHO boss in Syria under investigation for fraud, corruption, abuse
Gambling addict sergeant steals 160 guns to pay off debts
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
true-dtac merger will increase mobile tariffs by 240%, warns watchdog
US actor Kevin Spacey cleared in sex assault trial
Race to be UK’s next vegetable – ineligible lettuce paves way for Boris return
Building in Phuket collapses due to heavy rain
Officials to seek approval for late closing times in Phuket
Kind Thai woman takes in homeless ladyboy who robs all her stuff
Major road in Phang Nga flooded
Bomb blasts kill eight at Myanmar’s notorious Insein Prison
Border cop accused of drug, weapon offences transferred to non-job
Irish MEP accuses West of state sponsored terrorism
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
360 Reviews1 hour ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Best of22 hours ago
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
-
Crime3 days ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
-
Phuket3 days ago
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya