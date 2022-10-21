Connect with us

Missing Iranian rock climber hailed as hero upon arrival in Tehran

Published

 on 

An Iranian rock climber has returned home from international competition and is being hailed a hero after competing without a hijab. The climber, 33-year-old Elnaz Rekabi, was competing in South Korea and says her headscarf slipped off, posing an obstacle to her during the competition. Previously, fans feared she was in trouble upon returning by Iran’s infamous morality police. But, as she arrived at the Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday, she was greeted by supporters who applauded her controversial action at the games.

According to The Japan Times, some female fans greeted her at the airport without wearing hijabs, a move that is strictly forbidden by Iranian law. As her return marks even more unrest in the country which has seen some of the boldest protests against the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. Such current protests have spread nationwide after the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in police custody. The woman, Mahsa Amini, was arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s dress code.

More controversy has erupted over the climber’s return as she issued an apology on Instagram which has many activists saying it was coerced. When she arrived at the airport, rumours persisted as she addressed state media with a mask pulled down on her face. She was wearing a baseball cap and a hoodie that covered her hair, but not a hijab.

“Due to the atmosphere prevailing in the finals of the competition and the unexpected call for me to start my run, I got tangled with my technical equipment and … that caused me to remain unaware of the hijab that I should have observed. I returned to Iran peacefully, in perfect health and according to the predetermined plan. I apologize to the people of Iran because of the tensions created.”

Rekabi went on to say that she had no plans to leave the national team and that she has meetings with officials to discuss her future in sports. Meanwhile, the US issued a warning to Tehran that “the world and the Iranian people will be watching how she (Rekabi) is treated.” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel added that the regime and its leaders have a long history of violating and abusing women’s rights and their freedom of expression through intimidation, threats and violence.

“Reports of intimidation and threats to Elnaz Rekabi appear to be the latest inexcusable example of such tactics.”

 

 

Ann Carter

