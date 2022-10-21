Connect with us

Tourism

This South Thailand province’s unexpected beauty will wow you

Published

 on 

Mangrove forest in Yaring, photo by Tourism Authority of Thailand.

“We hope to put Pattani on the world tourist map,” tour operator Fareeda Abdulloh told Bernama. 

South Thailand’s Pattani province is not the first place people usually imagine for a holiday getaway. The province often makes headlines for sectarian tensions.

But Pattani has an up-and-coming tourism industry. The province boasts breathtaking nature, including a beautiful mangrove forest in Yarang district that tourists can take a boat ride to. 

Tourists can watch the sunrise and sunset at the mangrove forest. In the evening, they can birdwatch there. The forest’s fireflies are also enchanting to watch. 

Architecture lovers will be impressed by Pattani’s religious sites. These include the Buddhist temple Wat Sai Khao, and the Pattani Central Mosque. There are also Chinese shrines, such as the Chao Mae Lim Ko Niao shrine.

Pattani also has a number of picturesque beaches, such as Kae Kae Beach.

A local government agency is working on bringing more tourists to Pattani, to help boost locals’ livelihoods. The Secretary-General Rear Admiral of the The Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) said that many Malaysians love travelling to South Thailand, but they usually only visit Hat Yai and Sadao. He said he would like to invite them to experience the beauty of another province. 

Admiral Somkiat Pholprayoon stressed that security and safety would be a “top priority” for taking care of tourists. 

If you want to experience the natural beauty and culture of a place lesser known to tourists, Pattani might be for you.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hot News10 mins ago

Missing Iranian rock climber hailed as hero upon arrival in Tehran
Tourism18 mins ago

This South Thailand province’s unexpected beauty will wow you
Hot News53 mins ago

WHO boss in Syria under investigation for fraud, corruption, abuse
Thailand54 mins ago

Gambling addict sergeant steals 160 guns to pay off debts
Travel1 hour ago

10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Thailand1 hour ago

true-dtac merger will increase mobile tariffs by 240%, warns watchdog
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News1 hour ago

US actor Kevin Spacey cleared in sex assault trial
Politics2 hours ago

Race to be UK’s next vegetable – ineligible lettuce paves way for Boris return
Phuket3 hours ago

Building in Phuket collapses due to heavy rain
Phuket3 hours ago

Officials to seek approval for late closing times in Phuket
Crime3 hours ago

Kind Thai woman takes in homeless ladyboy who robs all her stuff
Phang Nga4 hours ago

Major road in Phang Nga flooded
Myanmar4 hours ago

Bomb blasts kill eight at Myanmar’s notorious Insein Prison
Crime4 hours ago

Border cop accused of drug, weapon offences transferred to non-job
Politics5 hours ago

Irish MEP accuses West of state sponsored terrorism
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending