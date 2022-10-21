This South Thailand province’s unexpected beauty will wow you

“We hope to put Pattani on the world tourist map,” tour operator Fareeda Abdulloh told Bernama.

South Thailand’s Pattani province is not the first place people usually imagine for a holiday getaway. The province often makes headlines for sectarian tensions.

But Pattani has an up-and-coming tourism industry. The province boasts breathtaking nature, including a beautiful mangrove forest in Yarang district that tourists can take a boat ride to.

Tourists can watch the sunrise and sunset at the mangrove forest. In the evening, they can birdwatch there. The forest’s fireflies are also enchanting to watch.

Architecture lovers will be impressed by Pattani’s religious sites. These include the Buddhist temple Wat Sai Khao, and the Pattani Central Mosque. There are also Chinese shrines, such as the Chao Mae Lim Ko Niao shrine.

Pattani also has a number of picturesque beaches, such as Kae Kae Beach.

A local government agency is working on bringing more tourists to Pattani, to help boost locals’ livelihoods. The Secretary-General Rear Admiral of the The Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) said that many Malaysians love travelling to South Thailand, but they usually only visit Hat Yai and Sadao. He said he would like to invite them to experience the beauty of another province.

Admiral Somkiat Pholprayoon stressed that security and safety would be a “top priority” for taking care of tourists.

If you want to experience the natural beauty and culture of a place lesser known to tourists, Pattani might be for you.