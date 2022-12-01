Hot News
Missing Australian teacher in Koh Samui found
A missing teacher on Koh Samui island has been found alive, but her current condition is unknown. The Australian woman, Jessica Desai, 38, is of Indian descent and was reported missing since November 25. Desai is a teacher at Oonrak International School in Koh Samui. Her information was posted to numerous Koh Samui Facebook groups with hopes of finding her.
In what may be a scary situation for all when someone goes missing, friends say she has been found. However, the reasons for her disappearance remain unclear and it is not known what happened to her when she went missing. Friends say she was last seen on a Friday after school but had been missing ever since. She reportedly had not contacted family or friends, while her social media accounts went dark.
In October, the neighbouring island of Koh Pha Ngan saw a Russian man go missing, but the story ended tragically. A body was found in the woods and was confirmed to be that of the missing Russian tourist. It appeared that the man, Nikita Grigoryev, snuck out of Koh Pha Ngan Hospital into the woods nearby and died shortly thereafter.
The 30-year-old Russian man checked himself into the hospital on September 14 for a check-up after complaining of insomnia. Nurses led him to a bed to wait to be seen by a doctor. But when the doctor came, the Russian man was nowhere to be found. His friends reported him missing and posted on Facebook to ask for people to help find the missing Russian in a fragile mental state. Burmese residents were clearing land on Khao Raet Mountain to plant crops when someone stumbled upon a body in the dense forest area and notified the police.
Police confirmed the body was that of Nikita Grigoryev. No foul play was believed to be involved.
