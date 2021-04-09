Thai fishing industry officials protest controversial ‘Seaspiracy’ documentary | Thaiger

Media
Thai fishing industry officials protest controversial ‘Seaspiracy’ documentary
Thai fishing industry officials are protesting the controversial ‘Seaspiracy’ documentary as they say its information, regarding human trafficking, is outdated. The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre spokesman Pokkhrong Monthatphalin, says the government had been cleaning up the fishing industry for years after its illegal practises were highlighted in 2015. He says Thai authorities have been trying to invited the documentary’s producers to come inspect the nation’s fishing practises themselves.
The documentary, Seaspiracy, focused on the extreme consequences of commercial fishing on local ecology. It also spotlighted Thailand’s fishing industry by interviewing former fishing boat workers who said they were trafficked to work on the boats as migrants. The workers said they were living in hell and were modern-day slaves.
In response to the damning allegations by former workers, Pokkhrong says Thailand’s commitment to ending such illegal practices had been recognised by the international community. He says the EU had taken the country off of its yellow-card status in 2019, citing Thailand’s alignment of its legal systems with international obligations to fight IUU fishing.
He says that year Thailand was taken off the yellow-card status, the nation had also set basic decent standards for those working in the fishing industry-a first for Asia. The US’s Trafficking in Persons Report also recognised Thailand for making headway in tackling human trafficking in the past few years.
But the Seafood Working Group has backed up the documentary by proposing the US State Department to downgrade Thailand to the Tier 2 Watchlist again, after the group claimed the recognition of workers’ rights was even more shoddy due to the Covid pandemic.
But Pokkhrong insisted that Thai authorities remained dedicated to promoting sustainable fishing and ending human trafficking in the seafood industry. The documentary, however, pointed to high-level corruption in the police department, with such officials allegedly playing a part in the trafficking of migrant workers.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Media
China yanks BBC World News off air after investigative report alleges abuse of Muslim minority women
The news world is reeling after China has yanked BBC World News off air citing “serious” reporting guideline violations. China’s National Radio and Television Administration went on to say that the BBC reports on China did not follow the guidelines of the news being “truthful and fair” and of “not harming China’s national interests.”
“The BBC is the world’s most trusted international news broadcaster and reports on stories from around the world fairly, impartially and without fear or favour.”
The report on the Muslim Uighur minority group came after the news company conducted detailed investigations based on witness testimonies which alleged police and guards took part in systematic rape, torture and sexual abuse of women detainees. Such torture as electric shock, sexual assault including anal rape by electrified sticks, gang rape and forced sterilisation according to witness accounts.
“The screams echoed throughout the building.”
China’s western region of Xinjiang is home to mainly these Muslim minorities, with rights groups estimating more than 1 million Uighurs and Turkish speaking Muslims incarcerated in the camps.
Both the British and US governments have committed to taking action towards the situation in Xinjiang with a US State Department spokesperson saying that China is taking part in a genocide against the minority groups. PM Boris Johnson of Britain, however, says only the courts in his country can make the legal definition of genocide applicable towards the Chinese government.
The investigative report also ignited outrage from Australian officials, with new calls being made for China to allow UN rights inspectors to enter the camps in Xinjiang.
China denied that the camps existed at first, but then acknowledged them by saying they were vocational training centres aimed at “reducing the appeal of Islamic extremism.” This, however, has been translated by many as a forceful renouncing of Islam by the minority groups as well as imposing forced labour.
Despite China’s foreign ministry acknowledging the “vocational training centres,” it has labelled the BBC World News report as “false.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
COFACT debunks top 5 fake news about Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand
The pandemic is not only spreading the virus, but also the ‘infodemic’ that has caused misleading information or “fake news”. COFACT Thailand gives a list of the top 5 fake news stories and myths, relating to the latest outbreak of Covid-19, that have been circulating among Thai netizens…
- “All Thai must enter lockdown” – There was a claim that this is a voice of the Dean of Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, urging a lockdown of the whole nation. The Faculty later explained that it is not the Dean’s voice and asked people not to share the fake recording.
- Drinking lemonade can kill coronavirus – This claim became first viral in March last year. But former Director-General of the Disease Control Department has already explained that there were not obvious medical or scientific evidences to prove that. Lemon is rich in Vitamin C but it can’t kill the virus. A similar claim has it that a mix of lemon juice and soda can also kill the virus, while Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine said this was simply not true.
- Those who adopt an alkaline and vegan diets will lower their chance of becoming infected – Medical experts explains that the pH levels or acidity levels in human blood are usually between 7.35-7.45 regardless of diet types. That is a normal function of human body, and eating a lot of fruits can’t change it. They recommend sticking to a healthy, well-balanced diet.
- Mailing parcels can pass on the coronavirus – In response to this false information, Thailand Post made an official announcement that “they have imposed stringent sanitisation measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19”.
- Standing in direct sunlight can kill the coronavirus – the Disease Control Department says this is not correct, clarifying that the coronavirus can be resistant to the heat up to 90 degree Celsius, but the temperature of the sunlight is not that high to make any effect. But you might end up with a bad case of sunburn.
COFACT cofounder Supinya Klangnarong says, “These urban myths are just some of many examples of how the coronavirus outbreak attracts a large amount of fake news and misinformation. Although these claims have already been debunked by experts, some have resurfaced.”
People are urged to double and triple check information they receive before believing it and before sharing it with others to stop the circulations of misleading information.
COFACT or the collaborative fact-checking platform in Thailand is an initiative by a network of civil society in Thailand that intends to establish an open, safe, and creative space for co-finding facts in the “infodemic” era. It is one of the organisations that are currently working to deal with fake news and misinformation on the net, namely COFACT, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Sure and Share Centre of the MCOT.
People who want to check if the information or news they receive are true or false can visit COFACT website.
There are plenty of other general myths and conspiracy theories circulating around the internet HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
World
Media censorship during the Covid era | VIDEO
Censorship of opinions and comments has become increasingly challenging for publishers and platforms in the time of Covid-19.
No other world health emergency has attracted such enormous coverage, facts, misinformation and outright nonsense.
And the concurrent rise and rise of social media as an information source has helped the spread of important public health information but also the inaccurate, and sometimes dangerous, mis-information.
Censorship on the major media platforms – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube – is not new. These companies regularly remove content that they consider as objectionable, based on their company policies.
This includes hate speech, the glorification of violence, harmful, dangerous and inaccurate content.
This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions:
https://link.attribute.to/cc/1791233
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thai fishing industry officials protest controversial ‘Seaspiracy’ documentary
Giant monitor lizard visits Thai 7 Eleven store, video goes viral
CCSA Update: 559 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
UPDATE: Thai PM orders closure of bars and clubs in 41 provinces
Chiang Rai sees 2 new infections linked to Bangkok, Chiang Mai entertainment venues
Police chief orders staff to work from home after 42 officers test positive
Virologist says British strain likely brought in by people crossing Cambodian border
All new Covid-19 infections in Chiang Mai are linked to nightlife venues
No social distancing as hundreds queue for free Covid testing in Bangkok
Covid-19 outbreak in Bangkok could take months to control, health official says
10 field hospitals being set up as Bangkok hospitals expected to run out of beds
Latest guidelines for all non-tourist visitors to Thailand, through Phuket
Airlines urge government to shut down Songkran travel to curb virus spread
25,000 people injected with Covid-19 vaccine this week in Koh Samui
Burmese refugees are being aided, PM Prayut assures
Thailand News Today | Bangkok nightspot Covid clusters, Tesco/CP merger goes to court | April 5
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
Immigration police arrest Frenchman on drug charges, 3 other foreigners for overstay
58 new Covid infections, 2 from entertainment venues
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
Travelling to Thailand right now (April edition)
Hong Kong slaps Singapore Airlines with 2 week ban over Covid infractions
Thailand allows entry to 11 groups of travellers, cuts quarantine down for those vaccinated
Leading Thai virologist warns of third wave, says herd immunity will take 2 years at current vaccination rate
Belgian police clash with Covid-19-flaunting park crowd
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Crime24 hours ago
Immigration police arrest Frenchman on drug charges, 3 other foreigners for overstay
- Business3 days ago
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
- Bangkok3 days ago
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Leading Thai virologist warns of third wave, says herd immunity will take 2 years at current vaccination rate
- Bangkok4 days ago
Some Bangkok international schools close following rise of Covid-19 cases in the area
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA Update: 194 new Covid-19 cases, outbreak at Narathiwat prison
- Bangkok3 days ago
New infections in Chiang Mai linked to Bangkok nightlife cluster