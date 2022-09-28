Connect with us

Hot News

Indian teacher flees after beating lowest caste student to death over spelling mistake

Published

 on 

Dalit commmunity is India's lowest caste

A teacher in India has fled after being accused of killing a 15-year-old student who is part of the lowest caste system in the country. The teacher allegedly killed Nikhil Dohre, who is part of the Dalit caste system, by striking him with a rod and kicking him after he made a spelling mistake. The student then fell unconscious and died from his injuries at a hospital in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

The student apparently misspelt the word “social” in an exam, according to his father’s complaint to the police. Police are now searching the area for the teacher as violent protests are taking place over the incident. Police officer Mahendra Pratap Singh told AFP news agency that they will arrest the teacher.

“He is on the run, but we will arrest him soon.”

The Dalit community sits at the lowest level of India’s caste system and has been discriminated against for centuries. Formerly known as the “untouchables,” the community has members in the Auraiya district, where the attack happened. Al Jazeera’s Pavni Mittal says protesters are demanding the teacher be arrested before creating the boy’s body. The violent protests have included torching a police vehicle and other dangerous acts. Mittal said there is increasing anger against caste-based violence in India, where untouchability is legally banned but remains widespread.

“The family says the boy was beaten by his teacher a few weeks ago for making a spelling error. Now the family has called this a caste-based hate crime. According to government data, five-caste-based hate crimes take place every hour on average in the country.  The hatred is still so strong that it even extends to young children and ends up killing them.”

Singh says the country should accept the fact that caste-based hate crimes continue to exist. She says it is only after accepting this face that change can happen.

SOURCE: Aljazeera

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport34 mins ago

Bomb scare on flight from San Francisco to Singapore
South37 mins ago

English teacher’s body found in South Thailand
Hot News43 mins ago

Indian teacher flees after beating lowest caste student to death over spelling mistake
Sponsored60 mins ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Press Room53 mins ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.1 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
Thailand57 mins ago

Thai lotto winners reward ghosts with pricey Japanese feast
Hot News1 hour ago

Tribunal upholds sentence of last surviving Khmer Rouge leader
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism1 hour ago

Tourism fee to go to Cabinet to enact or delay
Events1 hour ago

John Cena breaks world record for most wishes granted in foundation
Chiang Mai2 hours ago

Popular Chiang Mai waterfall closed due to flooding
Hot News2 hours ago

WTO chief says world economy tipping towards recession
Cannabis News2 hours ago

Embassy warns citizens not to take cannabis from Thailand into Malaysia
World2 hours ago

NASA crashes DART spacecraft into distant asteroid
Hot News2 hours ago

Thailand’s northeast braced as Typhoon Noru slams Vietnam
Thailand3 hours ago

Canadian gangster in Phuket killing faces death penalty in Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Amid flu fears, Thailand destroys 24 tonnes of smuggled pork
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending