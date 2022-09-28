Connect with us

English teacher’s body found in South Thailand

Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station | Photo via Google

An English teacher’s body has been found last night in South Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat province. The Danish man, 66 year old Devyd Haier, was found lying on his bed wearing only a pair of yellow shorts. He was found at his residence in a commercial building in the main city district. 

Devyd’s close friend said that when the two of them had met two days earlier, Devyd said he wasn’t feeling well. Devyd told him he was going to rest, and he did not hear from him again.

The friend was worried about Devyd, and last night, he went to his room and knocked on the door. When Devyd didn’t answer, the friend decided to break into the room, where he found his friend’s body. The friend then called the police. 

Devyd’s belongings looked untouched, and there were no signs of violence. Investigators have learned that Devyd had obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.

Devyd’s body was brought to a hospital for an autopsy, and police plan to notify the Danish embassy. 

This year, a few foreigners in Thailand have been found dead in their rooms. In April, Pattaya police found a tourist dead in his rented room, lying naked near the door to his bedroom, near a large pool of blood.

Back in February, a Korean hotel executive was found dead in a hotel in Tha Muang district of Kanchanaburi province. The executive, Kim Kyoung Cheon, was 38 years old, and his body showed no signs of struggle. 

Hopefully, investigators will be able to get to the bottom of the cause of Devyd’s death. 

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

