Connect with us

Hot News

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas for fraud

Published

 on 

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested for fraud in the Bahamas with a judge denying his bail. US prosecutors allege he committed fraud and violated campaign finance laws. His bail was denied based because he is considered a “great” flight risk. A judge ordered him to be sent to the Bahamas’ department of corrections until February 8, 2023.

Bankman-Fried is accused of making illegal campaign contributions to Democrats and Republicans with “stolen customer money” in what is considered to be one of the “biggest financial frauds in American history.” US attorney Damian Williams says the FTX founder made tens of millions of dollars in campaign contributions. According to Al Jazeera, he is reportedly facing a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison if convicted on all eight counts.

Williams did not say whether other FTX execs or insiders were being charged and declined to say whether they were cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission also are accusing Bankman-Fried of fraud in lawsuits filed yesterday.

Bankman-Fried founded FTX in 2019, building it into one of the world’s largest digital currency exchange platforms. Since then, FTX raised more than US$1.8 billion from equity investors. But, the SEC alleges Bankman-Fried concealed the fact that FTX was diverting customer funds to its affiliated crypto hedge fund. Forbes calculated his net worth at US$26.5 billion just a year ago.

But, his wave of success came crashing down as FTC collapsed and filed for bankruptcy on November 11, leaving around one million customers and investors facing billions of dollars in losses. The collapse was one of a series of bankruptcies this year in the crypto world with its demise sending Bitcoin and other digital assets into the ground.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hot News13 mins ago

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas for fraud
Thailand15 mins ago

13 online gambling houses raided, 1 billion baht assets seized
Crime24 mins ago

Coffee shop conned by in-person overpayment scam
Sponsored8 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Health44 mins ago

New Zealand passes law to prevent future generations from buying tobacco
Hot News1 hour ago

Survey reveals most popular things to do for tourists in Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Chiang Mai officials steal Thai Identity for Chinese woman
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya2 hours ago

For the gazillionth time, transgender thieves steal from Indian man in Pattaya
Tourism2 hours ago

Vendors propose doubling space for chairs and umbrellas on Patong Beach
World2 hours ago

Woman returns home to Mali after birthing 9 babies
World3 hours ago

Global football union ‘shocked and sickened’ that Iranian player could be executed
Economy3 hours ago

FTI threatens to raise prices if govt hikes energy costs
Crime4 hours ago

Thieves ransack a Patong rental house
Video4 hours ago

The Ultimate Showdown of Youth Football Talent | BISP Soccer 7’s
Thailand4 hours ago

GrabTukTuk to be launched in Phuket next year
Thailand5 hours ago

A bikini thief spotted on CCTV arrested in Chiang Mai
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending