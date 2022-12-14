World
Major Qatar corruption scandal allegedly involving Greek MEP
There’s been a major corruption scandal allegedly involving a Greek member of the European Parliament (MEP). MEP Eva Kaili has been stripped of her role as one of the EP’s 14 vice presidents.
Belgian prosecutors announced on Sunday that they had charged four people with corruption, money laundering and participation in a criminal organisation. The charges are part of an investigation into attempts by a Gulf state, named by Belgian media as Qatar, to buy influence in the assembly.
Investigators found 1.5 million euros in two homes and a suitcase. Sources said that 150,000 euros were found at Kaili’s flat, BBC reported. Kaili’s lawyer, however, said they didn’t know if any money was found, or how much.
Kaili denied involvement in the scandal. Qatar also denied any wrongdoing.
The three others accused in the scandal are Italian citizens, including Kaili’s partner, Francesco Giorgi.
Another person accused of being involved in the scandal is MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri. Panzeri runs the human rights group Fight Impunity, which works against impunity on serious human rights violations.
Another suspect is Niccolò Figa-Talamanca, Italian media reported. Figa-Talamanca runs the lobby group No Peace Without Justice.
Police have suspected for months that a Gulf country has been seeking to influence the EP through money and gifts given to people in “a significant political and/or strategic position,” according to the statement from the federal prosecutor.
The EP said in a statement that it did not comment on judicial proceedings. The statement said the EP “fully cooperates with the national authorities in charge,” including in this case.
Some MEPs have said that this investigation could represent one of the biggest corruption scandals in the EP’s history.
The recent scandal has now impacted developments between Qatar and the EU. A recommendation to allow Qataris to travel without visas to the EU was to be voted on by MEPs this week but has now been shelved.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Security guard accidentally shot dead by his pen gun
What is a TEFL Certificate? Is it necessary for teaching in Thailand?
Thai-led human trafficking sent 1,000 victims to Finland
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Whale with broken spine makes last journey of 3,000 miles by performing breaststroke
Thailand News Today | TAT reveals top things tourists like to do in Thailand
Major Qatar corruption scandal allegedly involving Greek MEP
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas for fraud
13 online gambling houses raided, 1 billion baht assets seized
Coffee shop conned by in-person overpayment scam
New Zealand passes law to prevent future generations from buying tobacco
Survey reveals most popular things to do for tourists in Thailand
Chiang Mai officials steal Thai Identity for Chinese woman
For the gazillionth time, transgender thieves steal from Indian man in Pattaya
Vendors propose doubling space for chairs and umbrellas on Patong Beach
Woman returns home to Mali after birthing 9 babies
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Christmas present to Phuket motorists: Patong Hill road to reopen
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
Polish overstayer wanted by Interpol arrested in Koh Samui, Thailand
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
-
Crime1 day ago
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
-
Press Room8 hours ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
-
Media3 days ago
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
-
Local1 day ago
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
-
Weather4 days ago
Cool weather sees tourists heading north for holiday weekend
-
Bangkok1 day ago
A sex-mad Thai couple fined 5,000 baht for fornicating inside a laundry
-
Patong8 hours ago
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Recent comments: