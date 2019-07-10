Connect with us

Thais fined for failing to report resident foreigners within 24 hours

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

Thais fined for failing to report resident foreigners within 24 hours

PHOTO: Naew Na

More Thai nationals have been charged and fined for failing to report foreigners who were staying at their accommodations within 24 hours of checking in.

The article didn’t specify if they were guest house proprietors, landlords or hotels owners. In any case, someone must register if foreigners are staying at their establishments within 24 hours of check-in.

23 year old Anon Sutsai from Surat Thani was fined 8,000 baht for failing to enter an arrival report multiple times. Four more incidents were also recorded by Immigration in Phetchabun, central Thailand, over the same issue. These occurred in Wichianburi, Sri Thep and Muang district. Pictures of three females were on the Naew Na news website but no names were given.

Surat Thani Immigration officials also reminded foreigners of the laws that relate to foreigners reporting every 90 days if their visa requires.

SOURCE: Naew Na

The Thaiger

Expats

Fewer Nordic expats renewing their visas to stay in Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

Fewer Nordic expats renewing their visas to stay in Thailand

by

Website ScandAsia.com and writer Gregers Møller reports that nordic expats – business people, on retirement or family-based Thai visas, renewing their visas this year – has dropped by around 10% this year.

He reports “This is the first decline in 12 years. If the trend continues, there will only be 861 Nordic people on a business visa left in Thailand by the end of the year.”

His numbers back up the latest numbers from Immigration and the Sports and Tourism Ministry indicating a drop in expat and tourist numbers across the board, especially from Mainland China.

“In 2018, 435 Nordic businesspeople renewed their business visa during the first five month of that year. This year, only 395 businesspeople renewed their visa. While some new businesspeople may have moved in, more must have decided to move out, leaving a net decline in Nordic businesspeople in Thailand of 40 people or 10 percent.”

The term ‘Nordic’ refers to people from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, as well as Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

The downward trend is stronger than the total for all foreign nationalities in Thailand, where the decline in business visa renewals went down 2 percent during this period to a total of 5536 renewals.

“Nordic people on retirement visa or visa related to their Thai family also declined. Last year, 3837 Nordic people renewed their O-visa during these first five months of the year. This year during the same five months, only 3788 people renewed their O-visa. The net decline was 49 people.

The category “others”, which includes students on E-visa declined 89 people from 1174 last year to 1085 this year. A decline of 7.5 percent.

Even renewal of tourist visas went down by 65 renewals to 11,752 renewals.

Read the rest of Gregers’ detailed reports HERE.

Crime

Blacklisted Chinese and Bangladeshi arrested in Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

Blacklisted Chinese and Bangladeshi arrested in Phuket

A blacklisted Chinese and Bangladeshi man have been arrested in Phuket.

The Chinese man, Xie Daijiang, whose former name was Xie Dajiang, was arrested for using fake documents 6 years ago. He has been blacklisted to re-enter Thailand for 100 years.

He had merely changed his name by adding the letter ‘i’ before submitting for his new passport. After that he entered Thailand again via the Phuket International Airport on a tourist visa.

Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi man, Md Ziaul Hoque, whose former name was Md Arian Hoque, has been arrested over illegally working in Thailand 5 years ago. He has been now been blacklisted from entering Thailand for 100 years.

He changed his middle name before submitting for a new passport. He tried to enter Thailand again via Suvarnabhumi Airport on a NON-O visa.

Their visas will be revoked and they will be deported. We look forward to welcoming them back in 2119.

Blacklisted Chinese and Bangladeshi arrested in Phuket

Expats

478 mostly-illegal foreigners rounded up in immigration raid

The Thaiger

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

478 mostly-illegal foreigners rounded up in immigration raid

FILE PHOTO – One of the regular round-up of illegal foreigners

Police have netted another 478 mostly-illegal foreigners during surprise raids in more than 200 locations around Thailand yesterday (Wednesday) – most illegal immigrants. The assistant national police chief cited the 34th ASEAN Summit being held in Bangkok (that started today) as part of the security crackdown.

Police and immigration officials checked the documentation of foreigners at 238 different locations around the country, including private schools, hotels, entertainment locations and language schools.

The  says that the raids netted 478 foreigners accused of committing a variety of crimes – 295 illegal immigrants, 26 registered migrant workers (but were working in places other than their registered place of employment) and 24 illegal migrant workers

Seven had overstayed their visa.

6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 days ago

6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล6 days ago

สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
K-Pop1 week ago

“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ4 weeks ago

เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล4 weeks ago

ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล4 weeks ago

10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 month ago

5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 month ago

[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 month ago

11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด

