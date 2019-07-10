Thais fined for failing to report resident foreigners within 24 hours | The Thaiger

Expats
Thais fined for failing to report resident foreigners within 24 hours
PHOTO: Naew Na
More Thai nationals have been charged and fined for failing to report foreigners who were staying at their accommodations within 24 hours of checking in.
The article didn’t specify if they were guest house proprietors, landlords or hotels owners. In any case, someone must register if foreigners are staying at their establishments within 24 hours of check-in.
23 year old Anon Sutsai from Surat Thani was fined 8,000 baht for failing to enter an arrival report multiple times. Four more incidents were also recorded by Immigration in Phetchabun, central Thailand, over the same issue. These occurred in Wichianburi, Sri Thep and Muang district. Pictures of three females were on the Naew Na news website but no names were given.
Surat Thani Immigration officials also reminded foreigners of the laws that relate to foreigners reporting every 90 days if their visa requires.
SOURCE: Naew Na
Fewer Nordic expats renewing their visas to stay in Thailand
Website ScandAsia.com and writer
He reports “This is the first decline in 12 years. If the trend continues, there will only be 861 Nordic people on a business visa left in Thailand by the end of the year.”
His numbers back up the latest numbers from Immigration and the Sports and Tourism Ministry indicating a drop in expat and tourist numbers across the board, especially from Mainland China.
“In 2018, 435 Nordic businesspeople renewed their business visa during the first five month of that year. This year, only 395 businesspeople renewed their visa. While some new businesspeople may have moved in, more must have decided to move out, leaving a net decline in Nordic businesspeople in Thailand of 40 people or 10 percent.”
The term ‘Nordic’ refers to people from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, as well as Greenland and the Faroe Islands.
The downward trend is stronger than the total for all foreign nationalities in Thailand, where the decline in business visa renewals went down 2 percent during this period to a total of 5536 renewals.
“Nordic people on retirement visa or visa related to their Thai family also declined. Last year, 3837 Nordic people renewed their O-visa during these first five months of the year. This year during the same five months, only 3788 people renewed their O-visa. The net decline was 49 people.
The category “others”, which includes students on E-visa declined 89 people from 1174 last year to 1085 this year. A decline of 7.5 percent.
Even renewal of tourist visas went down by 65 renewals to 11,752 renewals.
Read the rest of the detailed reports HERE.
Blacklisted Chinese and Bangladeshi arrested in Phuket
A blacklisted Chinese and Bangladeshi man have been arrested in Phuket.
The Chinese man, Xie Daijiang, whose former name was Xie Dajiang, was arrested for using fake documents 6 years ago. He has been blacklisted to re-enter Thailand for 100 years.
He had merely changed his name by adding the letter ‘i’ before submitting for his new passport. After that he entered Thailand again via the Phuket International Airport on a tourist visa.
Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi man, Md Ziaul Hoque, whose former name was Md Arian Hoque, has been arrested over illegally working in Thailand 5 years ago. He has been now been blacklisted from entering Thailand for 100 years.
He changed his middle name before submitting for a new passport. He tried to enter Thailand again via Suvarnabhumi Airport on a NON-O visa.
Their visas will be revoked and they will be deported. We look forward to welcoming them back in 2119.
478 mostly-illegal foreigners rounded up in immigration raid
FILE PHOTO – One of the regular round-up of illegal foreigners
Police have netted another 478 mostly-illegal foreigners during surprise raids in more than 200 locations around Thailand yesterday (Wednesday) – most illegal immigrants. The assistant national police chief cited the 34th ASEAN Summit being held in Bangkok (that started today) as part of the security crackdown.
Police and immigration officials checked the documentation of foreigners at 238 different locations around the country, including private schools, hotels, entertainment locations and language schools.
The says that the raids netted 478 foreigners accused of committing a variety of crimes – 295 illegal immigrants, 26 registered migrant workers (but were working in places other than their registered place of employment) and 24 illegal migrant workers
Seven had overstayed their visa.
