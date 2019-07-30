British and Australian expats and tourists ponder the Thai baht | The Thaiger

Expats
British and Australian expats and tourists ponder the Thai baht
The British pound continues to sag against the strong Thai Baht. And things are predicted to worsen for British tourists and local expats relying on funds out of the UK, as analysts predict the GBP to drop further as the date approaches for a ‘no deal’ Brexit and the Thai Baht continues to surge.
As of 11.30am Thai time, the Baht to GBP exchange rate has dropped below 37.5 baht to the pound.
In August 2015 a British Pound would fetch around 55 baht. That situation has dramatically changed in the four years since, exacerbated by fears over the impending Brexit negotiations.
In the past week, since Boris Johnson was appointed by the Conservative Party to head the British Parliament, the pound has continued to languish and has dropped another few percent.
And ThaiVisa.com reports that the situation is much the same for Australian tourists and expats with the bottom dropping out of the value of their Aussie exchange as well.
One Aussie expat in Pattaya told ThaiVisa recently how the best part of 25,000 baht per month has been wiped off his pension, dropping from around 90,000 baht per month to around 65,000 baht per month.
The British Pound vs Thai baht since August 2015
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
A group of expats, representing foreigners living in Thailand for many years, has prepared a petition for affected expats to sign, before they present it to Thai Immigration and government officials. They are requesting changes to the enforcement of the controversial TM30 form.
There is a link to their website at the bottom of the page where you can sign the petition and become involved. Over to you…
To the Thai Government and Thai Immigration
We are a representative group of foreign and Thai people living in Thailand with Thai spouses or partners and Thai children. We work here, contribute to the community and the economy of the country. We love
Thailand and do our best to stay compliant with local laws. Recently, the new rules applied at
immigration are causing huge problems for the foreigner community and some of whom who have lived here and have caused no problems at all with the Thai authorities.
Under Article 37, any foreigner residing in Thailand who visits another province for more than 24 hours must report to immigration. There are 77 provinces in Thailand. This means if a foreign teacher lives in Buriram and decides to spend a weekend in Surin, on Monday morning, he can’t teach. He must report to immigration. Even if he stays with his wife and children, and the landlord (his wife) must also report to immigration with a form TM30. Immigration already has records of all foreigner’s addresses. Any foreigner must provide his/her address via the form TM47 if he stays in Thailand for 90 days.
We completely understand the reasoning behind the form TM47 and many have welcomed the online reporting. This is the case in most western countries. We must also apply for a one-year visa extension.
Up until 2018 the use of form TM30 has never been strictly enforced. But now foreigners and Thai people are being fined for not having filed the form TM30 on returning to their home address following a weekend in another province. This reporting also applies to tourists but it is the duty of the hotels to report these foreigners to immigration.
What happens to people residing in AirBNB accommodation? Or living in houses with Thai landlords or even their Thai family as landlords? Many tourists are becoming increasingly frustrated with the new TM30 rules being applied.
Collectively the group of people signing this petition would like to see a change in the law which would lead to the form TM30 being abolished altogether. This Immigration law has been in place since 1979. Laws can change and evolve to stay in line with today’s technology. We strongly believe that the form TM30 is outdated and causes far too many problems which would did not exist in the past.
Tourists and expats arriving in Thailand are also screened at airports or immigration points. Technology has become better and better, reporting addresses on paper, in person, is not efficient and counterproductive. The use of the Form TM 30 does nothing to help or minimize terrorism, and it presents an obligation to Thai landlords because it is them who must report their foreign guests. As the form TM28, it is also inefficient as most police station don’t even know what it is is and often won’t accept it even though it plainly says it can be submitted to a local police station (See clause 37 (4) of the Immigration Act). So there are many modifications that could be done to clauses 37 and 38 of the Immigration Act of Thailand.
Respectfully, we appeal to the Thai government to modify the Immigration Act, or as before 2018, do not enforce the form form TM30 so rigorously. We, as a group, believe that strict enforcement of the form TM30 will only serve to create more problems and ultimately show a massive downturn in tourism, foreign investment and the existence Thai families living with foreigners. We request this in the interests of Thailand.
This is our solemn plea on behalf of every foreigner residing in or travelling around our beloved Thailand. Please accept this letter as a suggestion and as a means to resolve one issue, which we believe could only serve to add more pressure upon and eventually become a negative influence on the Thai economy.
Yours respectfully,
Long live The King.
Link to their website HERE.
Zambian arrested on overstay and animal cruelty charges in Samut Prakhan
PHOTO: khaosod.co.th
Thai immigration police have arrested a Zambian man for an alleged overstay and committing acts of cruelty following a Facebook post that sought help for the dog.
The Nation reports that 27 year old Wachisa Sikwese has been arrested by Immigration police. They reported that Sikwese was arrested shortly after Watchdog Thailand spotted a Facebook post that sought help for an abused Siberian Husky at the Avenue Beach Condo in Tambon Bang Sao Thong in Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok.
A resident at the same condo posted a message on July 13 that a foreigner had beaten up and injured a Siberian Husky causing it to howl in pain.
Watchdog Thailand officials then led police from the Bang Sao Thong Police Station and Samut Prakan’s immigration office to check the condo where they found Sikwese.
Officials say the Zambian man has two Siberian Huskies. The hind legs of the female one, which is four months old, were broken while the male one, which is eight months old, was not injured. The man told officials the female dog bit him and damaged the power adaptor of his laptop computer so he punched it.
When police checked, they found that Sikwese had entered Thailand on July 5, 2013 to study at a university and he was allowed to stay until March 11, 2018. He was found to have overstayed his visa by 489 days.
The two dogs were handed over to the Watchdog Thailand for care and rehabilitation while the Zambian has now been charged with overstaying his visa and animal cruelty.
Police will also summon the owner of the room, who faces a fine for not reporting to immigration officials that he had rented his room out to a foreigner.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: The Nation
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
The TM30 reporting procedure is a Thai immigration requirement. The form is designed to assist keeping track of foreigners – tourists and expats – whilst in Thailand. It must be completed by the owner or landlord to report the stay of guests within 24 hours of their arrival.
As with many things in Thailand the enforcement will not be uniformly applied and some people may get away without reporting, maybe for years. But if Immigration do check, and you haven’t been doing the required reporting, then fines and other immigration problems will follow.
We’ve tried to simplify the TM30 to these main points.
If you’re staying at a hotel, the hotel will do the registration for you after you’ve checked in. But it also applies to the following…
- If you own and live in a home in Thailand
- If you’re staying with a Thai friend
- If you’re staying a property that isn’t properly licensed
The TM30 form is designed to report foreigners locations during their short or long-term stay in Thailand. If you are staying in a condo or apartment block, the owner must register your stay.
The rationale from the Thai government is that the TM30 provides a way to monitor the ‘goodies’ but also the ‘baddies’, in the hope of deterring foreign criminals to choose Thailand as a place to hide out.
The law governing the TM30 form was introduced a long time with the Hotel Act of 2005, but has since expanded beyond hotels to cover landlords owning property or apartments that are not classified as hotels. Authorities believed this was necessary to include the rental of condos and other unlicensed premises rented out to paying guests, such as room-sharing apps like AirBnB. The rules also apply to Thais hosting foreigners.
The report must be completed by hotels, serviced apartments or by landlords of private properties. It is the landlord’s responsibility to submit the TM30.
If you are staying in a friend’s house, your friend still needs to submit the TM30 form. The same applies to a foreigner married to a Thai and carries a Thai visa.
If you’re an expat living permanently in Thailand and travel to other places within the country – any other address other than your usual home address – you need to inform immigration once you’ve returned.
This is what you need to fill in a TM30…
- Copy of your departure card
- Copy of your passport photo page
- Copy of your most recent visa stamp page
The landlord or reporting person needs…
- Copy of the title deed to their property
- Copy of the rental contract
The TM30 is not the same as 90 day reporting.
Online registration is available HERE, when it’s working. You need to register a username and password then you just login whenever you need to. The fine for not reporting is 1,600 Baht per person.
To protect yourself, as a tenant or guest, you should ask your landlord or accommodation owner if you have already been registered.
