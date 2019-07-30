Toon is on the run again for hospitals in the Andaman region | The Thaiger

Events
Toon is on the run again for hospitals in the Andaman region
Yesterday (July 30), Atiwara Kongmalai, aka Toon Bodyslam, met with Dr. Supot Pukaoluan, The Director of Krabi Hospital, to discuss about his marathon-running-charity project, Kao Khon La Kao.
Toon will be running in parts of the Andaman region in October to raise funds for five hospitals
The five government hospitals which will be recipients of funds raised from the running events are in Trang, Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket and Pattani.
Yesterday’s discussion aimed to get information about the problems and deficiencies of Krabi Hospital while the run in Krabi is scheduled on October 25. The team will start from Trang to Phuket from October 24-27.
Dr. Supot said that he would like local people to get involved and donate during the run. He also revealed that he told Toon the Krabi Public Hospital needs around 10 million baht, mainly for breathing machines in the ICU.
He told Toon there are currently 10 machines, enough for 10 beds, but the average amount of patients requiring breathing machines each day is 40.
“This machine is very important for the patients”.
During Toon’s visit to the hospital, there were a lot of fans and admirers who got together to cheer him on.
ASEAN
Bangkok hosts ASEAN Foreign Ministers meetings from today
The 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting starts today. Representatives from more than 30 countries will attend the meetings. The regional talkfest is being held at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre.
Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai will chair the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and co-chair the Post Ministerial Conferences with the Dialogue Partners and other meetings. Other meetings include the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights, the 20th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum.
The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrives in Bangkok tomororw to reaffirm the US commitment to ASEAN. He will co-chair the US-ASEAN Ministerial and Lower Mekong Initiative Ministerial meetings on August 1.
On August 2, he will deliver a speech at the Siam Society on US economic engagement in the Asia-Pacific region. Mr Pompeo will then attend the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum ministerial meetings, and hold talks with FM Don Pramudwinai to discuss ways to further strengthen the US-Thai alliance. Mr Pompeo leaves for Australia on Aug 3.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and FM Don on July 30, prior to taking part in the ASEAN-Russia Ministerial Meeting the following day.
Mekong sub-regional and other meetings will also take place in which more than 30 countries will attend these conferences.
According to one of the officials, the bloc will focus on issues in the ASEAN Leaders’ Vision Statement on Partnership for Sustainability.
The official stressed that the bloc will allow stakeholders to discuss ongoing concerns, such as the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar and the dispute in the South China Sea.
Bangkok
Thais across the country commemorate HM the King’s birthday
PHOTOS: The Nation
To commemorate His Majesty the King’s birthday today, celebrations have been held around the country.
In Songkhla the Fifth Artilleryman Battalion performed a 21 gun salute as a military honour to celebrate His Majesty’s 67th birthday. The firing of cannons from four artillery machines was performed at Mahavajiravudh Songkhla School in the Muang district of Songkhla province.
ln provincial halls and district offices across the country held similar ceremonies for His Majesty. Participants volunteered to clean public places and plant trees to honour the King.
In Kanchanbauri, in Thailand’s west, more than 600 yellow-clad ethnic Mon students at Wat Wangwiwekaram in Sangkhla Buri district formed the number 10 in Thai. representing King Rama X.
Meanwhile PM Prayut Chan-o-cha led Cabinet ministers and their spouses as well as the speaker of the House of Representatives to offer alms to Buddhist monks at Sanam Luang in Bangkok. He also led officials to swear an oath to be good civil servants and the “force of the land” for the country and the King.
Alms were also offered to make merit for the King in various provinces nationwide. In the northern province of Chiang Mai, Governor Supachai Iamsuwan led officials and the public to offer alms to 68 monks at the Chiang Mai International Convention and Exhibition Centre followed by the officials’ oath-taking ceremony and the signing of messages for the King.
And a large number of Thais showed up at the Thai Red Cross Society’s National Blood Centre in Bangkok to make blood donations as merit for His Majesty.
The Thai Red Cross Society invites the public to make blood donations until 6pm on tonight and write messages wishing the King well throughout July at the National Blood Centre.
Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King
Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King, the first birthday celebrations of Thailand’s monarch since his Coronation in May.
The government has organised religious and celebratory events in Bangkok and around the country today to honour His Majesty the King on his 67th birthday.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will lead government dignitaries and state officials in a rite offering alms to monks at 7am at Sanam Luang, Bangkok.
At 7.30pm, the Sanam Luang will illuminate as Gen Prayut presides over a mass candlelit ceremony paying tribute to His Majesty. Similar events will be held at the same time at town halls around the country and at embassies and consulate offices overseas.
His Majesty has been lauded for many of his public welfare projects in medical and healthcare, agriculture, education and sport. The King is known to provide key logistical supports in the successful cave rescue in Chiang Rai province that made headlines worldwide last year, in addition to initiating new disciplines and doctrines in the country’s security forces, as well as the setup of the extensively-expanding civilian Royal Volunteers corp.
Born in 1952 as Prince Vajiralongkorn, he was proclaimed crown prince on December 28 in the year he turned 20, and was bestowed with the title of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn by his King Rama IX.
The King took the reins after the passing of his father King Rama IX, obtaining the Roman numeral title of King Rama X, of the Chakri Dynasty, using the partial-length title of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua. The monarch’s reign has been declared as retroactive by the previous government from October 13, 2016, the day King Bhumibol passed away.
