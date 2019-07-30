Connect with us

Events

Toon is on the run again for hospitals in the Andaman region

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

Toon is on the run again for hospitals in the Andaman region | The Thaiger

Yesterday (July 30), Atiwara Kongmalai, aka Toon Bodyslam, met with Dr. Supot Pukaoluan, The Director of Krabi Hospital, to discuss about his marathon-running-charity project, Kao Khon La Kao.

Toon will be running in parts of the Andaman region in October to raise funds for five hospitals

The five government hospitals which will be recipients of funds raised from the running events are in Trang, Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket and Pattani.

Yesterday’s discussion aimed to get information about the problems and deficiencies of Krabi Hospital while the run in Krabi is scheduled on October 25. The team will start from Trang to Phuket from October 24-27.

Dr. Supot said that he would like local people to get involved and donate during the run. He also revealed that he told Toon the Krabi Public Hospital needs around 10 million baht, mainly for breathing machines in the ICU.

He told Toon there are currently 10 machines, enough for 10 beds, but the average amount of patients requiring breathing machines each day is 40.

“This machine is very important for the patients”.

During Toon’s visit to the hospital, there were a lot of fans and admirers who got together to cheer him on.

SOURCE: One 31.net/news

Toon is on the run again for hospitals in the Andaman region | News by The Thaiger Toon is on the run again for hospitals in the Andaman region | News by The Thaiger

Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Logged in as The Thaiger & The Nation. Log out?

ASEAN

Bangkok hosts ASEAN Foreign Ministers meetings from today

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

Bangkok hosts ASEAN Foreign Ministers meetings from today | The Thaiger

The 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting starts today. Representatives from more than 30 countries will attend the meetings. The regional talkfest is being held at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre.

Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai will chair the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and co-chair the Post Ministerial Conferences with the Dialogue Partners and other meetings. Other meetings include the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights, the 20th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum.

The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrives in Bangkok tomororw to reaffirm the US commitment to ASEAN. He will co-chair the US-ASEAN Ministerial and Lower Mekong Initiative Ministerial meetings on August 1.

On August 2, he will deliver a speech at the Siam Society on US economic engagement in the Asia-Pacific region. Mr Pompeo will then attend the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum ministerial meetings, and hold talks with FM Don Pramudwinai to discuss ways to further strengthen the US-Thai alliance. Mr Pompeo leaves for Australia on Aug 3.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and FM Don on July 30, prior to taking part in the ASEAN-Russia Ministerial Meeting the following day.

Mekong sub-regional and other meetings will also take place in which more than 30 countries will attend these conferences.

According to one of the officials, the bloc will focus on issues in the ASEAN Leaders’ Vision Statement on Partnership for Sustainability.

The official stressed that the bloc will allow stakeholders to discuss ongoing concerns, such as the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar and the dispute in the South China Sea.

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Thais across the country commemorate HM the King’s birthday

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

Thais across the country commemorate HM the King’s birthday | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: The Nation

To commemorate His Majesty the King’s birthday today, celebrations have been held around the country.

In Songkhla the Fifth Artilleryman Battalion performed a 21 gun salute as a military honour to celebrate His Majesty’s 67th birthday. The firing of cannons from four artillery machines was performed at Mahavajiravudh Songkhla School in the Muang district of Songkhla province.

ln provincial halls and district offices across the country held similar ceremonies for His Majesty. Participants volunteered to clean public places and plant trees to honour the King.

In Kanchanbauri, in Thailand’s west, more than 600 yellow-clad ethnic Mon students at Wat Wangwiwekaram in Sangkhla Buri district formed the number 10 in Thai. representing King Rama X.

Meanwhile PM Prayut Chan-o-cha led Cabinet ministers and their spouses as well as the speaker of the House of Representatives to offer alms to Buddhist monks at Sanam Luang in Bangkok. He also led officials to swear an oath to be good civil servants and the “force of the land” for the country and the King.

Alms were also offered to make merit for the King in various provinces nationwide. In the northern province of Chiang Mai, Governor Supachai Iamsuwan led officials and the public to offer alms to 68 monks at the Chiang Mai International Convention and Exhibition Centre followed by the officials’ oath-taking ceremony and the signing of messages for the King.

And a large number of Thais showed up at the Thai Red Cross Society’s National Blood Centre in Bangkok  to make blood donations as merit for His Majesty.

The Thai Red Cross Society invites the public to make blood donations until 6pm on tonight and write messages wishing the King well throughout July at the National Blood Centre.

Thais across the country commemorate HM the King's birthday | News by The Thaiger Thais across the country commemorate HM the King's birthday | News by The Thaiger Thais across the country commemorate HM the King's birthday | News by The Thaiger Thais across the country commemorate HM the King's birthday | News by The Thaiger Thais across the country commemorate HM the King's birthday | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Events

Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King | The Thaiger

Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King, the first birthday celebrations of Thailand’s monarch since his Coronation in May.

The government has organised religious and celebratory events in Bangkok and around the country today to honour His Majesty the King on his 67th birthday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will lead government dignitaries and state officials in a rite offering alms to monks at 7am at Sanam Luang, Bangkok.

At 7.30pm, the Sanam Luang will illuminate as Gen Prayut presides over a mass candlelit ceremony paying tribute to His Majesty. Similar events will be held at the same time at town halls around the country and at embassies and consulate offices overseas.

His Majesty has been lauded for many of his public welfare projects in medical and healthcare, agriculture, education and sport. The King is known to provide key logistical supports in the successful cave rescue in Chiang Rai province that made headlines worldwide last year, in addition to initiating new disciplines and doctrines in the country’s security forces, as well as the setup of the extensively-expanding civilian Royal Volunteers corp.

Born in 1952 as Prince Vajiralongkorn, he was proclaimed crown prince on December 28 in the year he turned 20, and was bestowed with the title of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn by his King Rama IX.

The King took the reins after the passing of his father King Rama IX, obtaining the Roman numeral title of King Rama X, of the Chakri Dynasty, using the partial-length title of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua. The monarch’s reign has been declared as retroactive by the previous government from October 13, 2016, the day King Bhumibol passed away.

Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King | News by The Thaiger Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King | News by The Thaiger Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King | News by The Thaiger Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King | News by The Thaiger

Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King | News by The Thaiger

BANGKOK, THAILAND – MAY 04: (EDITOR’S NOTE: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE) A handout photo from the Public Relations for the Coronation of King Rama X showing Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn during the royal purification abbot as part of the the coronation ceremony at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, 04 May 2019. Thailand held its first coronation for the first time in nearly seven decades as King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as Rama X, was crowned on Saturday following an extended mourning period for King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in October 2016 at the age of 88. The elaborate three-day ceremony reportedly cost around $31 million as King Vajiralongkorn circled around parts of Bangkok on a royal palanquin after being presented with a gold 7.3-kilogram crown and a sacred nine-tiered umbrella. (Photo by Public Relations Department, Thailand/Getty Images)

Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King | News by The Thaiger Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King | News by The Thaiger Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King | News by The Thaiger Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย2 weeks ago

“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore | The Thaiger
BLACKPINK3 weeks ago

ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง3 weeks ago

คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค. | The Thaiger
บันเทิง3 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล4 weeks ago

สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
K-Pop4 weeks ago

“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ2 months ago

เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 months ago

ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F

Trending

Skip to toolbar Log Out