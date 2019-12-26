Top 5 places to go for New Years Eve in Phuket (2020) | The Thaiger

Entertainment
Top 5 places to go for New Years Eve in Phuket (2020)
PHOTO: Kata Rocks
Where better to spend your new year’s celebrations than the tropical island of Phuket. There’s such a variety of excellent choices you have some big decisions to make! From the insane to the family-friendly, busy Patong Beach to stylish beach clubs, they’re all here waiting to carry you into the new year.
Forecast in Phuket for the day is 29 degrees and partly cloudy which assures a beautiful, balmy evening to see in 2020.
See in 2020 at one of these recommended locations…
Blue Tree
Blue Tree is the newest tourist venue on the island featuring a humungous man-made swimming pool and leisure entertainment experiences. The Blue Tree Phuket concept is simple: a menu of fun, entertainment, dining, challenges and relaxation underpinned by our uncompromising sustainability platform. The amazing new facilities are in Cherngtalay, in the middle of the island.
Say goodbye to 2019 and ring in the New Year 2020 in Amazonia, Blue Tree style! Become Tarzan & Jane of the jungle, where adventure and creativity come together, with sustainability in mind. Dance the night away and experience the true spirit of Tree House: great vibes, creative cuisine, crafted cocktails and best tunes played on the island.
The Tree House will celebrate New Year with an unforgettable night of extravaganza, featuring signature entertainment, live performers & International & resident DJs line up.
NEW YEAR 2020 | TREE HOUSE PHUKET
NEW YEAR 'S EVE GALA | AMAZONIA | BLUE TREE STYLEVDO credits: IG Video_Phuket_NiceAndSimple
Posted by Tree House Phuket on Sunday, December 15, 2019
The celebration begins at 7pm, with our Chef’s extensive Seafood and BBQ Gala Buffet on the Lagoon Beach. A Champagne Gala Dinner will be held on the second floor of Tree House Restaurant, overlooking the spectacular Blue Tree Lagoon, followed by after party & fireworks. An exclusive VIP Area, Bottle Service Packages and selection of premium Gourmet Platters are available for those who would like to maximize their experience.
For more information about Amazonia at Blue Tree, click HERE.
They also have a family-themed event that starts at 4pm in the afternoon, more suitable for the kids.
Illusion
In the heart of Patong’s Bangla Road is the nightclub that has the jump on the rest, Illuzion. Always coming up with the leading world-class line ups and special guests.
“Get ready for the last but not least craziest night of 2019 at the #1 club in Thailand!”
Be part of an unforgettable countdown experience wrapped with aerial silks, dancers and other live performances at Illuzion Phuket featuring a special guest Danny Avila (#41 TOP100 DJs by DJ MAG)
Click below for all the details about the night and their special guest DJ Danny Avila.
Patong
There are plenty of great locations about Patong for New Years Eve – it will be difficult to escape the party in south-east Asia’s premier party town. This year, the New Year celebrations will be held under the banner “Save Our Earth – Say No to Plastic”. Activities will be held from December 27, culminating in the biggest party on December 31.
The star attraction for the New Year’s Eve party on the beach will be Portuguese DJ Diego Miranda, who is well known as one of the Top 50 DJs in the world. The nightly parties, including New Years Eve, are being held on Patong Beach at a specially erected sound stage at the end of Bangla Road. Party in the sand!
Patong’s Mayor Chalermluck says that safety and security for all visitors is a top priority.
“Thirty-seven CCTV cameras have been already installed along the beach, and security guards will take care of everyone.”
The Patong beach road will officially close for an hour as Patong revellers celebrate New Year 2020 at the island’s most famous beach. Thaweewong Road (Beach Road) will close from 11.30pm-12.30am. Most of the beach road will be closed to traffic from Prachanukroh Road in the south near the Absolute Sea Pearl Beach Hotel to Hatpatong Road near Loma Park.
The fireworks will be spectacular and you’ll get an amazing view from just about everywhere along the beach.
Or you can party anywhere along the famous Bangla Road…
Every bar will be full of an international New Year reveller crowd. It’s not sophisticated or romantic. It’s loud!
For the GLBTI crowd there’s also Soi Paradise, off Rat U-Thit road (second road back from the beach) – an entire street where the clubs and bars will be in top form for a colourful New Year countdown.
There’s something for everyone around Patong for this New Year.
Central Phuket International Countdown 2020
Right in the middle of the island, and organised by the Central Groups’ Central Festival shopping centre, is a big, family-friendly night of entertainment to bring in the new year. There is lots of parking available, for bikes and cars, and the event will be staged adjacent to the new Central Floresta shopping precinct. Taxis will be lined up to take you home if you decide to leave your transport at home. The line-up is mostly Thai celebrities and musicians but everyone is welcome to attend.
Beach Clubs
Along Phuket’s west coast is a range of world class beach clubs that will hold amazing New Year celebrations for 2020 eve. From Café del Mar in Kamala to Catch Beach Club in Bang Tao, Dream Beach Club in Layan to Coast Beach Club based at Centara Resort in Karon. Or for something a little more boutique and special, head to Iguana Beach Club hidden away off the main coast road between Patong and Kamala. Also, just north of the island is the amazing Baba Beach Club on Natai Beach.
A list of Phuket’s Top 10 beach clubs HERE.
Enter the new year with a BANG at Cafe Del Mar Phuket 🎉🍾Click the [LEARN MORE] button to check our program, menu and bookings 👌
Posted by Café Del Mar Phuket on Tuesday, December 24, 2019
PHOTO: The fireworks along Kata Beach on December 31, 2018 from Kata Rocks.
Find local events and browse venues in Thailand with Thaiger Events, or post your own today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Find more Phuket top 10s and top 10s in Thailand on The Thaiger.
Entertainment
BTS is Thailand’s most-streamed act on Spotify for 2019
…and the most streamed K-Pop act in the world.
Another year of music is about to play its final chords. Streaming services, a mere curiosity a decade ago, are now the main source of revenue for many artists. In 2019, Streaming music will account for 80% of industry revenues, nearly US$9 billion this year.
Bangtan Sonyeondan, better known around the world as BTS, were the most streamed artist in Thailand, and the the most streamed K-Pop artist in the world this year. The South Korean septet also topped the global streaming table on Spotify. BTS had more than 3 billion streams among global audiences this year.
In Thailand, the top five places were all K-Pop artists, despite the groups singing, mostly in Korean. Blackpink were second, followed by GOT7, NCT 127 and EXO.
More than 14 million listeners in Thailand follow BTS each month and the Korean girl group Blackpink has 8 million followers a month. Blackpink’s ‘Kill This Love’ was the most streamed song in Thailand, followed by the BTS hit ‘Boy with Luv’ (feat. Halsey). Globally, the two songs switched positions, with ‘Boy with Luv’ coming first, followed by ‘Kill This Love’.
‘Boy with Luv’ was streamed more than 300 million times so far this year.
Blackpink has a huge Thai following because one of its members is a Thai national. Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban was one of three people from Thailand chosen to be on Time magazine’s Time 100 Next 2019 list.
BTS are the only act, local or international, to sell out two stadium concerts at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok. In another of its 2019 record-breaking streaks, BTS landed the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on the video-sharing platform TikTok.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
PHOTO: It looked like The Beatles performing in the same Ed Sullivan Theatre in 1964, but in May this year BTS performed on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The producers recreated the same look and feel as the earlier Fab Four performance. Only The Beatles and BTS have had three number ones on the Billboard music charts in the same year.
Entertainment
Thai beauty takes Miss Supranational crown
PHOTO: PAGEANTCircle
A Thai contestant, Anntonia Porsild, has been crowned Miss Supranational 2019, beating out contestants from 77 countries. She is the first Thai to receive the honour. Miss Supranational is a privately organised beauty pageant organised by a Polish TV network.
Yana Haenisch from Namibia, Jesica Fitriana from Indonesia, Janick Maceta del Castillo from Peru, and Gabriela De La Cruz from Venezuela were named runners-up.
Anntonia, who is half Danish and half Thai, was a contestant on the first season of “The Face Thailand” in 2014-15. She’s currently studying advertising and public relations at Stamford International University in Thailand.
Miss Supranational is one of five international beauty contests at the “grand slam” level, dating back to 2009.
Other Thai contestants who have done well in the contest are Nanthawan Wannachutha and Parapadsorn Vorrasirinda, first runners up in 2012 and 2014 respectively.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
HADO introduces augmented reality e-sports at SHOW DC, Bangkok
It’s the first physical e-sports centre for Thailand and the largest in Southeast Asia.
Bangkok’s SHOW DC is adding to its reputation as a state-of-the-art lifestyle and entertainment destination with the introduction of Thailand’s first physical e-sport centre. Originating in Japan, HADO is the world’s first physical, augmented reality technology, and FoodYum Company is introducing the new phenomenon to Thailand at SHOW DC in the Rama 9 area of Bangkok.
The new sport, also known as a ‘techno sport’, is a hybrid technology that combines augmented reality with motion sensor technology in a sports competition format. In what is a first for Thailand, rights holders FoodYum Company. opened the first HADO in Thailand on December 1, 2019 at SHOW DC.
Manandeep Singh, Chief Financial Officer of FoodYum, says “E-sports, or electronic sports, is very popular in many countries around the world, including Thailand. The behaviour of Thai people, especially the younger generations, is quite open-minded, and they welcome the opportunity to learn new things.”
HADO is different to other e-sports that are usually played on a computer or on a screen. HADO players are physically active, wearing head-mounted augmented reality glasses and body sensors to compete, either alone or as part of a team. HADO can be enjoyed by people of all ages, although the main target group is students and millennials.
“HADO has been launched for the first time in Thailand at SHOW DC because we believe in the potential of the venue, which is in the city centre and close to Sukhumvit.”
“Our centre on SHOW DC’s fourth floor will be the newest addition to existing branches in 20 countries around the world, and will be the largest in Southeast Asia.”
Regina Loo, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at SHOW DC, said “This is an exciting addition to SHOW DC and complements our existing lifestyle offerings. Being at the heart of Rama 9, SHOW DC is an easy-to-access venue for shopping, dining, entertainment and now the latest in e-sports. HADO offers something new and I’m sure will appeal to those who wish to compete using the latest AR e-sports technology, as well as those who just wish to have some fun.”
There are two pricing categories: 150 baht for three games, and 499 baht per day. There are plans to set-up a membership program inline with future branch openings as well as stage competitions with prizes.
HADO is located on the 4th floor of SHOW DC and from December 1 and is open 11am – 10pm Monday to Friday, and 10am – 10pm on weekends and public holidays.
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
The baht keeps surging – and other predictions for the Thai economy in 2020
Two Aussies, Nigerian and Thai arrested with a kilogram of crystal meth – VIDEO
Thai government introduces property stimulus package
German dies after fall from condo’s 27th floor
German busted for 5 day overstay in Pattaya
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
Thai government confirms introduction of “double entry” tourist visa
Top 5 places to go for New Years Eve in Phuket (2020)
Phuket commemorates the 15th anniversary of Indian Ocean Tsunami
Chiang Mai rescue worker disguises himself to thwart student suicide
Live links to watch Thailand solar eclipse today
Burmese migrants are chasing months of back-pay from Chiang Rai plantation
Thai reporter sentenced to 2 years jail over Twitter comment
Woman shocked by eight million baht monthly power bill
Pattaya windsurfer discovers floating body
Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it.
Chinese phone scam gangs using Thailand to hack into WeChat app
Samut Sakhon temple Abbot accused of sexual abuse of up to 19 temple novices
Dream Group scales back their Asia hotel expansion plans
A Krabi palm plantation returned as a community forest. Protesters want more.
Plearn Wan ‘retro’ shopping village to close its doors in Hua Hin
Go easy on the antibiotics, warn Thai medical experts
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
- Bangkok4 days ago
Senate calls for urgent expansion Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport
- Thailand2 days ago
Go easy on the antibiotics, warn Thai medical experts
- Crime3 days ago
Thai Ponzi scheme investigations wrap up
- Economy3 days ago
Baht to remain strong into 2020: Kasikorn Research Centre
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thanathorn’s “flash mob” enjoys widespread support amongst Thais
- Thailand3 days ago
Where are Thai airbnb customers staying over the holiday period?
- Politics3 days ago
“Illuminati Case” against Future Forward Party rejected by Court