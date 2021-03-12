Rescue workers remove 4 metre long python from Patong resort | The Thaiger

Events
Rescue workers remove 4 metre long python from Patong resort
Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation branch in Patong, Phuket, say they have removed a 4 metre long reticulated python from a resort in Karon. The python was estimated to weigh around a whopping 20 kilograms.
“It was a big old boy. It took all my strength to lift it. A beautiful 4 metre python weighing more than 20kg (approximately) was having a nap behind the building.”
With some help from fellow rescue workers, Modell says he soon held the python safely and they removed it from the resort.
“These are beautiful snakes, the orange colour of their eyes are stunning. Although they are non-venomous, I would not attempt to remove a snake of this size alone. One wrong move and I would be in life-threatening trouble.”
“The snake bites its prey with its rows of inverted teeth up to and including 52! Then it wraps its body around slowly suffocating its prey! Yes it could easily kill me. That’s why we ideally have a minimum of two more people to help deal with it.”
Modell also told The Phuket News that he disagreed with the Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre, who announced last month that all snakes caught in homes would be taken off the island.
“King cobras should not be removed from their natural habitat. The king cobra is the predator snake of the snake world. They eat all the other snakes; monocled cobras and other snakes that do all the biting.”
“They do not attack people because they are just not interested in you. They know they can’t eat you, so they do not even want to waste the venom.”
“Removing king cobras from the wild allows the smaller problem snakes to get bigger, to grow until they become a problem.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Chon Buri resident finds large king cobra in home
A resident in the eastern Chon Buri province, is reeling after finding a 4 metre long king cobra inside his house in Bor Thong district. Rescue workers were called to scene, arriving to find the large snake hidden under storage boxes inside the home. They say what looked like a professional snake-handling team, helped them to catch the snake after it evaded the rescue workers, venturing outside of the house. 18 year old Junlajak Oermphin told the Associated Thai media he heard strange sounds.
“I was relaxing inside the house alone when I heard some unusual sounds and my pet dog began barking and growling, dashing out of the home through an open door.”
“I stood up from where I had been lying down relaxing and I caught a brief glimpse of the rear of the snake as it slithered under storage boxes, causing me to be alarmed. This was the first time in my life I had seen a snake this size and as I had been home alone I decided to call for assistance from local authorities.”
The Peun Khao Rao Rak Kan rescue team says the cobra will be released back into a local forest. It was just last month that another king cobra was found in Chon Buri by a 12 year old girl. The girl says she was doing laundry in the back of her house when she found the snake in a nearby room.
According to the Pattaya News report, the snake was 2.5 metres in length and it took rescue workers 40 minutes to remove it from the property. Locals say they have never seen a king cobra in the area before. The snakes are more common in the south of the country, not in provinces in the east like Chon Buri, but have also been found frequently around rubber plantations.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Thai navy receives PETA award after rescuing cats from sinking ship
The Thai navy is celebrating receiving a PETA award after rescuing a group of cats from a sinking ship that had caught fire in the Andaman sea. The Hero to Animals Award was given to the naval officials by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals group after Facebook user “Nookool.b” posted photos of the feline rescue mission.
The ship’s 8 member crew had jumped off the sinking Phamonsin Nava 10 and were rescued by a passing fishing ship, but noticed 4 cats were left onboard. Navy sailors rescued the cats by carrying them piggy‐back style across the water to the navy vessel unit. The felines were safely rescued and were in good condition, just a bit dehydrated.
“They carried each cat on their backs and swam back to the Navy vessel until every cat was rescued.”
PETA Senior Vice President Jason Baker said their efforts had resonated with kind people around the world.
“Peta hopes their example will inspire everyone to keep an eye out for animals in danger and do whatever it takes to ensure their safety.”
PETA says they are sending the navy a framed certificate and letter of appreciation. The animal rights group has also offered to pay for the spaying or neutering of the cats.
In 1 rescue photo, a cat was shown to be riding piggy-back on a sailor as his crew mates pulled them both to safety. Other photos show the cats after they were rescued, enjoying food and cuddling in the naval command post in Koh Lipe.
Their rescuers, members from the Air and Coastal Defence Command Operation Unit 491, found the cats the day after they were deployed to assist the crew of the ship that had caught fire. The ship was located about 13 kilometres off Adang Island in the southern province of Satun
Houseowner discovers 3,000 year old skeletons on land in Ang Thong province
A houseowner in the central province of Ang Thong, has discovered 3 skeletons on his land that are thought to be over 3,000 years old. 54 year old Somkiat Briboon says this most recent discovery isn’t the first, as the first lot of bones was found last year after preparing his 17 rai worth of land, in Sawang Ha District, to be rented out for sugarcane farming.
It was then that he found 9 skeletons, only later to find 6 more. The skeletons were found with bowls and other kitchen utensils found laying on top of them. He transferred the skeletons to his home, wrapping them in blue sheets, describing some of the bones as smaller in size, resembling that of women or children.
He says he also found ancient artifacts with the bones and arranged to have them shipped to Bangkok’s Fine Arts Department for research purposes. But he says he wants to eventually build his own museum housing the display of bones and artifacts for educational purposes.
Although the discovery is exciting, its creepiness factor has repelled Somkiat’s friends from visiting him as many are afraid of ghosts or spirits. To add to his friends’ concerns, he says ever since the skeletons and artifacts were moved into his home, strange things have been happening.
One of those unsettling things is the feeling that there are many people walking around inside his home at all hours of the day. He says when he tries to search for the source of the eery sounds, he finds nothing. Somkiat says he isn’t afraid of the spirits and even talks to them often. He even says his sleep isn’t disturbed as he sleeps well at night while the skeletons are in his home.
The Fine Arts Department has been notified of the most recent finding, but it is unclear on whether they will move the new skeletons to Bangkok to join the others.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
