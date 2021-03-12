Aging American expat “living the dream” in Phuket on US $2,500 a month | The Thaiger

Expats
Aging American expat “living the dream” in Phuket on US $2,500 a month
An American says he is living the dream in paradise in Phuket for only US$2,500 a month. 70 year old Pete Bowen arrived in Thailand back in 2009 with only a suitcase and guitar after self-admittedly making an impulsive decision to sell his house and belongings and move across the world to look for a place in which he could retire.
Bowen says he made the decision to sell off everything and it only took 3 months to make his dream of living on a beach come true. He says he was laid off from his job and didn’t think he would be successful in finding another due to his older age.
“My adult children had left, and I wasn’t in a relationship. I decided to throw the dice.”
He’d visited Thailand before and knew he wanted to live away from the hustle and bustle of a big city. After visiting other countries, he decided to return to Phuket, Thailand and make it his new home. And, his choice seemed to be a good one as he says people in Phuket were friendlier, and he appreciated the “live and let live” culture of Thailand. He also, unsuprisingly, mentioned the famous smiles that Thai people are known to display. Bowen says it took him about 6 months to decide to set up his new life on Phuket’s Kamala Beach.
“Once here, living at the beach, I got to know people fairly quickly. That’s what kept me coming back. And it was fun. Just fun.”
Bowen, who wrote a book about retiring in Thailand early in his Phuket life and now posts videos, says he likes Kamala Beach because it features a small, but closely knit expat community. He even met his Thai wife of 8 years, Oorathai, or Puy, while she was having a cup of coffee, and says he knows all the bar and restaurant owners in the area.
“We’ll have dinners with a dozen friends every few weeks. It would be tough to leave this close community at this point.”
He says when they want to travel around Asia, Phuket’s status as a tourism epicentre means most flights cost him less than US$100. But he says moving abroad isn’t for everyone as it can be hard to make it back to America to visit family. He says now he and his wife visit family members through using Zoom or Skype as his family cannot visit much due to America’s limited vacation time for full-time workers.
“One of the hardest things is just how far away from the U.S. Thailand is. It takes 24 hours of flying to get home. People who want to see the grand-kids are going to be out of luck. It’s just not for everyone.”
“I don’t see many retired couples or single women retire here. For couples honestly, there are many beautiful young single women who would love to meet a foreign man. Couples should have a strong relationship to last here.”
Bowen says his monthly budget of $2,500 is doable with his Social Security check of $1,800 plus his own investment income. He says he rents a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house for $580 a month but says a 1 bedroom house or apartment can easily be found for $400 a month.
Bowen says he spends $20 a month for high-speed internet plus $15 a month for an unlimited cellphone plan. He says he relies on football and basketball internet packages for his American sports fix. And, he says going out to eat is a fraction of the price in America.
“Going out to eat is ridiculously inexpensive.”
Bowen says Kamala Beach is one of the most beautiful sights in the world, and it is apparent that he made the right choice in 2009 when deciding to sell everything and relocate to Thailand for a better life.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Expats
Deceased Phuket expat’s body stuck in hospital due to passport mix-up
In a nightmarish scenario, a deceased Phuket expat’s body is stuck in a Thai hospital as his step‐daughter claims hospital administrators won’t release the body due to a passport mix‐up.
Gemma Swift, the step‐daughter of 75 year old David Donoghue, who died 2 weeks ago, says she is pleading with embassy staff in Thailand to resolve, what she says, is purely an administrative issue after Donoghue’s passport number at the hospital was from that of an expired one.
Donoghue’s current passport was on file with the British Embassy, but because it did not match what the hospital had, his body has remained at the hospital. Swift says it was something that could easily be corrected and the situation was “horrendous” for the family.
“The British Embassy over in Bangkok, they said that because [the number] was from his current passport, they were unable to change the letter. They have said that they won’t reissue a letter with the passport number that he’s got in the hospital with him.”
She said her family planned to arrange a funeral for him in Thailand, then bring his ashes back to the UK. As he retired to Phuket 15 years ago, her family would then take his ashes back to Thailand, as per his wishes, to scatter them.
However, none of his family members were able to travel to Thailand to be with Donoghue in his final days, as the mandatory 14 day quarantine period upon entering Thailand, would not have allowed them to see him.
“I thought this was a basic human right to be able to give somebody a funeral and I accept that there is always going to be red tape…but please just issue a letter and let us bring him home.”
She said before Covid-19, family members travelled often to Phuket to visit Donoghue, who once worked for the Thai tourist police. She says the entire ordeal has been heartbreaking as her family was unable to say goodbye.
“That on its own was heart breaking, and now to get this two weeks later, to find out we can’t give him a funeral, or get his ashes back, it’s just horrendous.”
“It’s like being on autopilot… once we know we have done everything we can, we can start the grieving process, but at the minute we can’t.”
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said they are assisting Donoghue’s family during the difficult time.
“Our staff are in contact with the local hospital and funeral director to help his family obtain the necessary paperwork to ensure his body is treated in line with their wishes.”
If the situation isn’t fixed, Donoghue’s body will join a mass cremation at the hospital.
SOURCE: BBC News
Visa
Government crackdown on foreigners teaching without work permits
Thailand’s Ministry of Labour is cracking down on foreign teachers who may be working in the Kingdom without valid work permits. The ministry has instructed the Department of Employment to apply stricter criteria when issuing work permits to foreign teachers. According to department figures, Thailand currently has 6,129 foreigners teaching in 922 private and public schools. Of those, 2,667 are from the Philippines, 558 from the UK, 465 from the US, 237 from China, and 160 from South Africa. The remainder are from other countries.
The Bangkok Post reports that authorities discovered 8 foreign teachers not in possession of work permits or working in reserved professions. Of those, 3 failed to notify government employment officials of their employer, place of work, and duties within 15 days of taking up employment. Officials also discovered a school that was hiring foreign teachers without work permits, as well as hiring foreigners to carry out work they were not permitted to do. A further 20 schools are accused of not providing the names, nationalities, and duties performed by foreign teachers within 15 days of them beginning work.
Officials say foreign teachers must be in possession of a non-immigrant visa, not a tourist or transit visa and should apply for a work permit at their local employment office. Foreigners teaching without work permits may face fines of 5,000 – 50,000 baht and deportation. Schools or other academic institutions that hire foreign teachers illegally face fines of between 10,000 and 100,000 baht for each illegal worker, with those responsible also facing potential jail terms.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Koh Samui
British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat
A 33 year old British man has been arrested on the holiday island of Samui for allegedly firing gunshots from a speedboat while high on drugs. According to a report in the UK’s Daily Mail, Benjamin Robert Simpson, a cryptocurrency trader, allegedly fired a handgun several times, in the direction of the Four Seasons Hotel, where he was a guest. He allegedly fired the gun while on a speedboat with the boat’s driver, Geerati Glinubol, after both men had taken meth.
It’s understood the boat belongs to Simpson, who had hired Geerati as his driver. Simpon originally arrived in the Kingdom as a tourist, but then began trading cryptocurrency. According to Chatchewin Nakmoosik from the local police force, both men took meth before embarking on a speedboat cruise around the island. It’s understood that Simpson then fired several gunshots towards the Four Seasons Hotel, where terrified staff called the police. Police were waiting at the hotel when Simpson returned from his speedboat trip and he was immediately arrested, along with Geerati.
Police say Geerati has confessed to taking drugs with Simpson, telling police that the Briton then bragged about how many guns he had and fired several rounds into the sea, frightening people on nearby beaches. Officer Chatchewin says that in a subsequent search of Simpson’s room, police found a 9mm Beretta pistol and 31 bullets, as well as a revolver with 49 bullets. Officers also seized a plastic bag containing nearly 7 grams of methamphetamine, as well as several meth pipes.
“Hotel staff heard guns being fired so they called the police. They said the gunshots were near the hotel and they were scared. We arrested Benjamin Robert Simpson in the hotel room and found 2 guns and methamphetamine. We put him in handcuffs and kept him at the police station while we investigate and check CCTV.”
SOURCE: Daily Mail
