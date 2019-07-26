Phuket fights for sustainable tourism at PHIST 2019 | The Thaiger

Phuket readies to host PHIST 2019 in the fight against environmental degradation in Southeast Asia’s idyllic island destinations.

PHIST (Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism) 2019 is a free-to-attend one-day conference that takes place on Thursday, September 23, 2019 at the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa. The important event will gather approximately 1,000 delegates, including more than 70 of Phuket’s leading hotels, retailers and other key stakeholders from across the region, to discuss critical environmental issues and devise ways of tackling them head-on.

This year, a key focus will be on the decline of visitor arrivals to Phuket, and how sustainable tourism can help lead the recovery. PHIST 2019 will be attended by Kanokkrittika Kritwutthikorn, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Director for Phuket, who will provide an overview of how the TAT is aiming to ensure the island’s long-term future by targeting more high-end, eco-conscious travellers.

Another important delegate will be Wilaiporn Pitimanaaree, Senior Vice President of Central Pattana Group, who used last year’s inaugural PHIST to announce their own pledge to stop giving out plastic bags to their customers.

PHIST 2019 will also aim to engage the next generation, with a series of children’s workshops and activities. The forum will also feature the final of Green Beat 60, a film-making contest that invites eco warriors of all ages to have their say on critical issues.

To learn more about PHIST 2019 and to register your place at this must-attend event, please visit phist.phukethotelsassociation.com.

PHOTO AT TOP: From left: Mr. Bill Barnett, Managing Director, C9 HotelWorks; Ms. Kanokkrittika Kritwutthikorn, Phuket Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand; Ms. Wilaiporn Pitimanaaree, Senior Vice President, Central Pattana Group; Mr. Michael Ayling, General Manager, Blue Tree Phuket; and Ms. Sumi Soorian, Development Director, Phuket Hotels Association.