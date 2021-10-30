Events
PM Prayut says Loy Krathong Festivals will be allowed
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has agreed to allow the world-famous Loy Krathong Festival to be celebrated this year, implementing a plan for a Covid-Free Setting and Universal Prevention measures. The picturesque lantern festival renown for setting candlelit baskets free to float away on bodies of water, and releasing floating lanterns into the sky is a hallmark of Thai culture and tourism attraction.
A deputy spokesperson for the government announced today that PM Prayut has approved the holding of the Loy Krathong festival on and around November 19. Festivities will be allowed to proceed on the condition that it is toned down and safe from the risk of becoming a superspreader event for Covid-19.
The rules laid out require adherence to standard Covid-19 safety measures such as wearing a mask and observance of social distancing at all times. The Thai Chana app is required to be used at the entrance to all Loy Krathong events in order to assist contact tracing in the event of an outbreak.
Strict sanitary conditions will also be needed, with hygienic rubbish bins with covers, as well as toilet facilities that must be cleaned every 2 hours. Traffic management must also be considered to prevent crowding on roads and marinas or waterways leading to Loy Krathong events.
Some rules, however, were a bit ambiguous, using words like “request” and “encourage” without outright stating things that MUST be done. The rules called for a ban on floating lanterns, severely stymying Loy Krathong celebrations, and requested that no firecrackers or fireworks be involved in the festivals.
They also encouraged any Loy Krathong celebrations to avoid the sale or consumption of any alcohol at the events.
The Loy Krathong holiday is Thai with roots in Indian tradition where people make float “krathong” or baskets on rivers or waters to thank the goddess of water. It is help on the full moon night of the 12th month of the traditional Thai calendar.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
