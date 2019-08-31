New Central Village luxury outlet opens for business at BKK | The Thaiger

Bangkok
New Central Village luxury outlet opens for business at BKK
Wonder if anyone from Airports of Thailand were invited to this morning’s opening?
The Central Pattana president and CEO Preecha Ekkunagul, and directors Suthikiatis Chirathivat and Sudhitham Chirathivat, presided at the official opening ceremony of Central Village next to Suvarnabhumi airport this morning.
Central Village has cost more than 5 billion and was five years in the planning. The new ‘luxury outlet’ houses 150 retail stores and claims to carry domestic and foreign goods being sold at discounts of 35-70%.
During the week the AoT (Airports of Thailand) tried to railroad the opening by claiming that the new shopping centre had ignored numerous planning laws and posed an air traffic hazard. The Administrative Court and Civil Aviation Authority have dismissed these claims.
“There are outlets for fashion items, IT gadgets, home décor, toys and sporting goods, as well as 40,000 square metres in Food Village. Outlets are arranged in different ‘villages’ and all buildings feature beautiful Thai modern architecture to accentuate Thai charms for foreign tourists,” said CEO Preecha Ekkunagul at the opening ceremony.
More than 2,000 customers joined the opening ceremony hoping to get the first look at the new Central Village. The complex is accessible by MRT, taxis and private cars and also provides free shuttle services from Udomsuk BTS station, Central World and Suvarnabhumi airport.
Highlighted brands at the mall include Club 21, Ermenegildo Zegna, Etro, Michael Kors, Adidas Factory Outlet, Calvin Klein, Converse, Crocs, Guiardano, Jim Thompson Factory, L’Oreal Luxe, Quicksilver & Roxy & DC, Rip Curl, Swarosvski, Timberland, Toys R Us, Victoria’s Secret and Watch Station.
Set to open soon are outlets of Chloe, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Kenzo, Polo Ralph Lauren, Salvatore Ferragamo, Bath & Body Works, Harnn, Kipling, Onitsuka Tiger and Tommy Hilfiger.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Happy Birthday PAWS Animal Shelter in Bangkok
PHOTO: Paws Bangkok
“Saving lives one paw at a time.”
On September 5, one of Bangkok’s much loved animal shelter, PAWS Bangkok, is throwing a celebration for its seventh birthday. It will a major fundraiser for the shelter to continue their great work. The cats and kittens from PAWS Bangkok will also be on site to provide some cuddles and thank you personally.
The event will take place at Ekkamai’s UnionSpace co-working hub. You can expect cat-themed cocktails, nibbles, entertainment from The Comedy Club Bangkok and raffles featuring prizes from the likes of Gardens of Dinsor Palace, Rajas Fashions tailor, Hemingway, Sunshine Market, Sustainia Organic Restaurant and many more.
Tickets are 500 baht in advance or 600 baht on the night. Each ticket includes a free PAWS T-shirt. To book, email protect@pawsbangkok.org or message PAWS Bangkok’s Facebook page.
Bangkok
International acts coming to Bangkok soon
Here are some of the forthcoming gigs for international acts heading to the Big Mango for concerts in the next three months. Spoiled for choice now as Bangkok becomes a stop-over for most of the world’s big names these days.
Jeremy Zucker
September 10. Nakarin Space.
New Jersey’s Jeremy Zucker will play his first ever Asian tour date September 10 at Bangkok’s Nakarin Space. Jeremy will be playing a handful of festival dates in the US and UK before he heads across the Pacific Ocean for his 2019 Asia tour. Tickets go on sale Aug 4, 10am for 1,800 baht on Ticketmelon.
The Japanese House
September 10. Lido Connect.
Amber Bain, aka. The Japanese House, is bringing her breathy and bewitching vocals to Bangkok for the very first time on September 10. The British indie pop artist will be playing at Siam Square’s new Lido Connect, where she’ll deliver her unique singing style and dreamy music to a Thai audience. Tickets are available via Ticketmajor starting from 1,700 baht.
Wiz Khalifa
September 11. GMM LIVE House @ Central World.
American rapper, singer and songwriter Wiz Khalifa heads to Thailand for his debut in September. He’ll perform at Central World’s GMM LIVE House on September 11, with support from Thai rappers Twopee Southside and Maiyarap x Ben Bizzy, before heading to Phuket’s megaclub, Illuzion, on September 12.
The 1975
September 13-14. Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani.
The British indie-rock outfit will return to Bangkok as part of their tour of Asia, thanks to Viji Corp, the concert organiser responsible for bringing us The Killers, The xx and soon Lauv. Tickets started at 2,800 baht on Ticketmelon but are sold out.
Breakbot
September 18. Beam, 1/F, 72 Courtyard, Sukhumvit Soi 55 (Thonglor). Sold out!
French DJ and producer Thibaut Jean-Marie Michel Berland, better known by his stage name Breakbot, is returning to Bangkok this September 18. His DJ set featuring Irfane is sure to chart funky disco beats and futuristic Nu-disco. Breakbot released his debut album in 2012 By Your Side and his second album Still Waters in 2016, with hits like “Baby I’m Yours.”
Lukas Graham
September 28. GMM Live House@CentralWorld.
Lukas Graham, the band behind the 2015 smash-hit “7 years,” will play Bangkok’s GMM Live house on September 28. It will be the band’s first time in Thailand. The Danish pop-outfit achieved massive mainstream success with the release of their self-titled, second album containing the undeniably catchy single, “7 years,” which went on to receive three Grammy nominations and become the seventh best-selling song of 2016 worldwide, racking up 10.4 million downloads and streams.
Shawn Mendes
October 1 . Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani.
The 20 year old Canadian singer returns to Bangkok armed with the mega-smash “In My Blood” and other tracks from his 2018 self-titled album. The album was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and “In My Blood” for Song of the Year at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards earlier this year. Tickets start from 2,000 baht via Thaiticketmajor.
Kim Hyun Joong
October 6. Ultra Arena Hall, Bangkok.
Kim Hyun-joong is a massively popular South Korean actor, singer and songwriter and member of the boy band SS501. Hi popularity in Thailand is as much to do with his acting as his singing. K-Pop fans, go to it!
Nothing
October 12. Speakerbox. Thonglor’s Liberty Plaza.
This October 12, American indie-rock band Nothing arrives for their debut in Bangkok. The gig will take place at live music venue Speakerbox, which recently moved from Ratchada to a new home in Thonglor’s Liberty Plaza. Pre-sale tickets are priced at 700 baht and regular 1,000 baht via eventpop.
Backstreet Boys
October 24. Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani.
The ‘90s US boyband prove “Backstreet’s Back” with chart hits like “I Want it That Way” and “Larger Than Life.” Sing a long and don’t stand close enough to see the wrinkles. Tickets from 3,000 baht on Thaiticketmajor.
Mumford and Sons
November 21. GMM Live House@CentralWorld.
The Grammy award-winning, British folk-rock band Mumford and Sons are making their way to Bangkok for the first time this Nov 21 at GMM Live House@CentralWorld. The group behind the smash-hit, “I Will Wait” are about to embark on a two month tour across North America, before playing in Bangkok and Singapore in November. Tickets go on sale Aug 31 at 10am via Thaiticketmajor starting from 1,800 baht.
SOURCE: bk.asia-city.com
Bangkok
Over 77,000 Bangkok residents living with HIV
Atachai Phunkron gets ready to serve his clients as a trained HIV counselor at the SWING drop-in centre in Bangkok – Richard Nyberg, USAID, 2016
Authorities estimate that 77,500 people are living with HIV in Bangkok, 1,190 of them contracted the virus this year, according to deputy Bangkok governor Pol Lt Gen Sophon Phisutthiwong. 628 of the 1,190 identified this year were under 25 years of age.
The figures were unveiled yesterday at a meeting to announce improved measures to monitor people with HIV via the Bangkok Smart Monitoring System.
Sophon said the BMA ratified the Fast-Track Cities 90-90-90 contract on World AIDS Day in Paris on December 1, 2014 to try to prevent more people from contracting the virus and to provide care for people with HIV. He said the monitoring system found that 1,877 people have died of AIDS-related complications so far in 2019.
Information from the National Aids Program of the National Health Service Office indicates 55,123 people with HIV in Bangkok are receiving anti-viral drugs and 41,893 of them have viral level of less than 1,000 copies/ml of blood. Sophon told yesterday’s conference that the BMA will continue to roll out technology to ensure that the people infected with HIV in Bangkok will maintain a good quality of life.
The meeting was attended by 150 nurses and computer operators from BMA hospitals.
You can also access services related to HIV infection through an NGO HERE.
