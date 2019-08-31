New Central Village luxury outlet opens for business at BKK | The Thaiger

Here are some of the forthcoming gigs for international acts heading to the Big Mango for concerts in the next three months. Spoiled for choice now as Bangkok becomes a stop-over for most of the world’s big names these days.

Jeremy Zucker

September 10. Nakarin Space.

New Jersey’s Jeremy Zucker will play his first ever Asian tour date September 10 at Bangkok’s Nakarin Space. Jeremy will be playing a handful of festival dates in the US and UK before he heads across the Pacific Ocean for his 2019 Asia tour. Tickets go on sale Aug 4, 10am for 1,800 baht on Ticketmelon.

The Japanese House

September 10. Lido Connect.

Amber Bain, aka. The Japanese House, is bringing her breathy and bewitching vocals to Bangkok for the very first time on September 10. The British indie pop artist will be playing at Siam Square’s new Lido Connect, where she’ll deliver her unique singing style and dreamy music to a Thai audience. Tickets are available via Ticketmajor starting from 1,700 baht.

Wiz Khalifa

September 11. GMM LIVE House @ Central World.

American rapper, singer and songwriter Wiz Khalifa heads to Thailand for his debut in September. He’ll perform at Central World’s GMM LIVE House on September 11, with support from Thai rappers Twopee Southside and Maiyarap x Ben Bizzy, before heading to Phuket’s megaclub, Illuzion, on September 12.

The 1975

September 13-14. Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani.

The British indie-rock outfit will return to Bangkok as part of their tour of Asia, thanks to Viji Corp, the concert organiser responsible for bringing us The Killers, The xx and soon Lauv. Tickets started at 2,800 baht on Ticketmelon but are sold out.

Breakbot

September 18. Beam, 1/F, 72 Courtyard, Sukhumvit Soi 55 (Thonglor). Sold out!

French DJ and producer Thibaut Jean-Marie Michel Berland, better known by his stage name Breakbot, is returning to Bangkok this September 18. His DJ set featuring Irfane is sure to chart funky disco beats and futuristic Nu-disco. Breakbot released his debut album in 2012 By Your Side and his second album Still Waters in 2016, with hits like “Baby I’m Yours.”

Lukas Graham

September 28. GMM Live House@CentralWorld.

Lukas Graham, the band behind the 2015 smash-hit “7 years,” will play Bangkok’s GMM Live house on September 28. It will be the band’s first time in Thailand. The Danish pop-outfit achieved massive mainstream success with the release of their self-titled, second album containing the undeniably catchy single, “7 years,” which went on to receive three Grammy nominations and become the seventh best-selling song of 2016 worldwide, racking up 10.4 million downloads and streams.

Shawn Mendes

October 1 . Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani.

The 20 year old Canadian singer returns to Bangkok armed with the mega-smash “In My Blood” and other tracks from his 2018 self-titled album. The album was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and “In My Blood” for Song of the Year at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards earlier this year. Tickets start from 2,000 baht via Thaiticketmajor.

Kim Hyun Joong

October 6. Ultra Arena Hall, Bangkok.

Kim Hyun-joong is a massively popular South Korean actor, singer and songwriter and member of the boy band SS501. Hi popularity in Thailand is as much to do with his acting as his singing. K-Pop fans, go to it!

Nothing

October 12. Speakerbox. Thonglor’s Liberty Plaza.

This October 12, American indie-rock band Nothing arrives for their debut in Bangkok. The gig will take place at live music venue Speakerbox, which recently moved from Ratchada to a new home in Thonglor’s Liberty Plaza. Pre-sale tickets are priced at 700 baht and regular 1,000 baht via eventpop.

Backstreet Boys

October 24. Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani.

The ‘90s US boyband prove “Backstreet’s Back” with chart hits like “I Want it That Way” and “Larger Than Life.” Sing a long and don’t stand close enough to see the wrinkles. Tickets from 3,000 baht on Thaiticketmajor.

Mumford and Sons

November 21. GMM Live House@CentralWorld.

The Grammy award-winning, British folk-rock band Mumford and Sons are making their way to Bangkok for the first time this Nov 21 at GMM Live House@CentralWorld. The group behind the smash-hit, “I Will Wait” are about to embark on a two month tour across North America, before playing in Bangkok and Singapore in November. Tickets go on sale Aug 31 at 10am via Thaiticketmajor starting from 1,800 baht.

