John Cleese announces new show in Bangkok this July with new tickets price added

Live Nation Tero is thrilled to announce Britain’s foremost comedian JOHN CLEESE to Bangkok! He is set to perform in Bangkok on 7 July at KBank Siam Pic Ganesha. Cleese is kicking off his Asia tour, starting in Taipei, followed by Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

John Cleese is both a versatile comedic actor and a leading business motivator. Through the legendary Monty Python Troupe, classic sitcom “Fawlty Towers,” and acclaimed film “A Fish Called Wanda,” Cleese created a unique comedic style that has inspired countless writers and comedians. John Cleese’s influence is also felt in the corporate world as the founder of Video Arts, the world’s largest provider of business training programs.

Established in 1972, Video Arts has gained an international reputation as the premier source of business know–how. Cleese attributes his success at making hit training programs to his fascination with psychology and his love for teaching and making people laugh. He believes that “humour in training increases retention and decreases anxiety. When the training point is surrounded by humour, it can be readily digested, remembered, and applied.

As a frequent lecturer and public speaker, Cleese’s boundless energy and inimitable sense of humor create a hilarious exploration of business basics, from corporate etiquette and customer service to creative thinking and problem-solving.

Beyond comedy, Cleese has been able to successfully parlay his enormous talents into advancing the political causes he believes in (he is a vocal supporter of the UK’s Labour Party), promoting education (a former Rector of the University of St. Andrews, he served as a professor–at–large at Cornell University from 1991 through 2006), and teaching business skills (the training videos created by his Video Arts production company are viewed by millions of people in the UK and abroad).

Don’t miss your chance to see the one–and–only comedy legend John Cleese for a night of laughter in Bangkok for one night only on Friday 7 July 2023 at KBank Siam Pic Ganesha. Tickets start at 2,500 THB (limited quantities) and are available at all ThaiTicketMajor outlets. Visit livenation.co.th for more information or click HERE to buy your tickets.