Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King | The Thaiger

Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King
Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King, the first birthday celebrations of Thailand’s monarch since his Coronation in May.
The government has organised religious and celebratory events in Bangkok and around the country today to honour His Majesty the King on his 67th birthday.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will lead government dignitaries and state officials in a rite offering alms to monks at 7am at Sanam Luang, Bangkok.
At 7.30pm, the Sanam Luang will illuminate as Gen Prayut presides over a mass candlelit ceremony paying tribute to His Majesty. Similar events will be held at the same time at town halls around the country and at embassies and consulate offices overseas.
His Majesty has been lauded for many of his public welfare projects in medical and healthcare, agriculture, education and sport. The King is known to provide key logistical supports in the successful cave rescue in Chiang Rai province that made headlines worldwide last year, in addition to initiating new disciplines and doctrines in the country’s security forces, as well as the setup of the extensively-expanding civilian Royal Volunteers corp.
Born in 1952 as Prince Vajiralongkorn, he was proclaimed crown prince on December 28 in the year he turned 20, and was bestowed with the title of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn by his King Rama IX.
The King took the reins after the passing of his father King Rama IX, obtaining the Roman numeral title of King Rama X, of the Chakri Dynasty, using the partial-length title of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua. The monarch’s reign has been declared as retroactive by the previous government from October 13, 2016, the day King Bhumibol passed away.
Phuket fights for sustainable tourism at PHIST 2019
Phuket readies to host PHIST 2019 in the fight against environmental degradation in Southeast Asia’s idyllic island destinations.
PHIST (Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism) 2019 is a free-to-attend one-day conference that takes place on Thursday, September 23, 2019 at the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa. The important event will gather approximately 1,000 delegates, including more than 70 of Phuket’s leading hotels, retailers and other key stakeholders from across the region, to discuss critical environmental issues and devise ways of tackling them head-on.
This year, a key focus will be on the decline of visitor arrivals to Phuket, and how sustainable tourism can help lead the recovery. PHIST 2019 will be attended by Kanokkrittika Kritwutthikorn, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Director for Phuket, who will provide an overview of how the TAT is aiming to ensure the island’s long-term future by targeting more high-end, eco-conscious travellers.
Another important delegate will be Wilaiporn Pitimanaaree, Senior Vice President of Central Pattana Group, who used last year’s inaugural PHIST to announce their own pledge to stop giving out plastic bags to their customers.
PHIST 2019 will also aim to engage the next generation, with a series of children’s workshops and activities. The forum will also feature the final of Green Beat 60, a film-making contest that invites eco warriors of all ages to have their say on critical issues.
To learn more about PHIST 2019 and to register your place at this must-attend event, please visit phist.phukethotelsassociation.com.
PHOTO AT TOP: From left: Mr. Bill Barnett, Managing Director, C9 HotelWorks; Ms. Kanokkrittika Kritwutthikorn, Phuket Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand; Ms. Wilaiporn Pitimanaaree, Senior Vice President, Central Pattana Group; Mr. Michael Ayling, General Manager, Blue Tree Phuket; and Ms. Sumi Soorian, Development Director, Phuket Hotels Association.
Ready, set, Dragonboats are GO! World Champs come to Pattaya in August
The 14th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships are being held in August at the Map Prachan Reservoir in Banglamung, in Chon Buri. The event is being held at the Royal Navy Rowing Training Centre in Pattaya, from August 20-25.
It is the first time that Thailand will be hosting the sport’s biggest event. This year the event draws more than 4,000 participants from 30 countries.
Adm Chainarong Charoenrak, president of the Rowing and Canoeing Association of Thailand, said the event would help bring the sport to the attention of Thai people, as well as help lift the country’s rowers to international standards.
Tanks rolling into Bangkok today but not a coup! – Army
The tanks and army trucks are rolling into the capital today. But the Army’s Public Relations Division says it’s nothing to worry about, they’re just getting ready for celebrations for HM The King’s birthday this Sunday.
They’ve said there is no need for alarm at the sight of processions of arms, troops and vehicles into Bangkok today. Soldiers, weaponry and vehicles, as well as the Army’s Thongchai Chalermpol (armed forces flag), will be transported into the capital from the Royal Guards 2nd Infantry Division base in Prachin Buri to take part in a Sunday’s ceremonies honouring the King.
People are welcome to watch the parade along Suwansorn Road in Muang Nakhon Nayok to Ongkarak district, on the highway leading to Ramindra Road, and along Chaeng Wattana, Rama VI and Pradipat roads.
The cavalcade will be heading to the Third Cavalry Regiment base.
