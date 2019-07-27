Pattaya police caught extorting son of senior Issan policeman | The Thaiger

Crime
Pattaya police caught extorting son of senior Issan policeman
Four Pattaya police have been caught out trying to extort payment from a person in an e-cigarette sting. But the person they were trying to get payment from was the son of a deputy police commander in Isaan, in Thailand’s north east.
24 year old Phanuwat Suban Na Ayuthaya reported the alleged extortion to Pattaya police yesterday. He claims he was picked up and 40,000 baht was demanded as payment, otherwise the police said he would be taken to the police station and charged.
Daily News reports that he told police that he had been contacted to meet a man at a petrol station in South Pattaya to buy two sets of e-cigarette smoking liquids (vaping liquid). But four police were waiting for him in the apparent sting. They identified themselves as Region 2 police, put him in a police pick-up and told him they were taking him to the police station for charging.
On the way, according to the man’s report, one policeman said he would be released if he paid them 40,000 baht. Not having the cash on him at the time, Phanuwat offered his gold bracelet (valued at 20,000 baht) along with 5,000 baht in cash. It was agreed and he was released at the end of soi 13/2 on Beach Road.
As soon as he was released and went straight to the Pattaya police to file an official complaint.
The provincial police commander has ordered that the four men face full disciplinary procedures after viewing CCTV footage confirming the man’s story. Phanuwat had been charged with selling electronic cigarettes back in 2016.
Over 600 foreigners arrested in southern Thailand for overstays and illegal entry
686 people have been arrested in southern Thailand, mostly foreigners, on a variety of offences of working illegally or being involved in human trafficking.
Thailand’s Region 6 immigration reported that the people were arrested between July 1-25.
Immigration reported…
• 436 people have been arrested as illegal migrant workers and had illegally entered Thailand
• 49 had no work permits
• 15 were on overstay
• 25 people had arrest warrants out for them
Manager Online reports that 12 people – Thais, Malaysians and Burmese – were involved in human trafficking cases in Songkhla and Satun.
7 Burmese had fake passports, had crossed the land border in Kanchanaburi and were headed for Malaysia to work. Immigration police reported that they were using genuine passports but with the picture changed to their own. They had paid 16,000 baht to Agents for the fake passports.
Crime
Satun fisherman arrested trying to ship 216 kilos of marijuana south to Malaysia
A fisherman has been arrested trying to smuggle 216 kilograms of marijuana into Malaysia. The fishing boat had been modified for the purpose of hiding and smuggling the drugs.
Officials received a tip-off earlier this week that a large batch of marijuana was being stored in Satun’s Tambon Tammalang district. Officials had learnt that a large shipment of marijuana had been transported from Northern Thailand to Satun in the south and was being stored before being shipped to Malaysia.
Provincial authorities arrested 45 year old fisherman Ari Leesa and seized the marijuana at Tammalang pier yesterday (Thursday). He told police he hired for 100,000 baht to ship the marijuana into Malaysia.
Satun’s police chief noted that the seized drugs could fetch up to 5,000 per kilogram in Thailand and perhaps double that in Malaysia. He told a media conference today that police are now tracking down the ‘mastermind’ who is suspected to be a Satun resident.
Crime
Phuket police crackdown nets over 20,000 meth pills and weapons
Police have nabbed drug dealers in Phuket with more than 20,000 methamphetamine pills plus other drugs and weapons.
On July 23, Phuket police announced a drug crackdown. Police have ended up seizing more than 20,000 methamphetamine pills, crystal methamphetamine, kratom and a gun.
In the first case, police arrested 21 year old Arunrat ‘May’ Jirapongpitak and 25 year old Surasak ‘Sak’ Poonkhaothong with 693 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice) along with 20,433 methamphetamine pills, plu 6 packets of kratom leaves. Police also seized two motorcycles, valued around 30,000 baht each. The two were arrested at The Scene condominium and Tyler Service Apartment in Soi Tak Dad, Kathu.
In the second case 24 year old Ilawin ‘Team/Seua’ Wisetsing was arrested at the parking lot of the Kositwihan Temple with a 9 mm CZ brand gun and 10 bullets. He was charged with possession and carrying a gun in public without a permit.
Finally, in the last case, police arrested 24 year old Anotai ‘Pae’ Jindapon and 19 year old Jansorn ‘Jum’ Tima with 2 kratom bushes weighing 10.5 kilograms plus 9 litres of kratom water. They were arrested at a house in Srisoonthorn sub-district.
