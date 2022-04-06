Connect with us

Creamfields Festival is coming to Thailand

Tanutam Thawan

photo via Creamfields Thailand Facebook

Get your rave gear ready because one of the world’s most prestigious electronic dance music festivals is coming to Thailand next month. The UK’s Creamfields Festival will take place in Pattaya from May 28-29 and the line up so far doesn’t disappoint. Early bird tickets are sold out, so if you want to attend the festival, be prepared when the next round of tickets are released.

Expect immaculate fairytale vibes as the event is taking place at Pattaya’s magical Nong Nooch Tropical Garden. The Tourism Authority of Thailand and Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organisation will co-host the festival. Creamfields has been held in over 30 countries so far and is finally coming to the kingdom of Thailand.

Line-up

Phase one of the lineup has been announced already, but many acts are yet to be announced. So far, the line up includes R3HAB, BEAUZ, Fedde Le Grand, Jeffrey Sutorious and Pink Panda.

Tickets

Early bird tickets went on sale on Monday (April 4) at 4pm and are already sold out. Don’t worry, there will be another round of tickets released, but the date hasn’t been announced yet. Follow the event’s Facebook page for updates. There are General Admission (GA) tickets and Very Important Person (VIP) tickets and each buyer is allowed to buy a maximum of four tickets. Tickets can be bought here through the Event Pop website. Prices are as follows…

  • GA Early Bird (2-Day Pass): THB 2,500
  • GA Regular (2-Day Pass): 2,X00
  • VIP Early Bird (2-Day Pass): 4,300
  • VIP Regular (2-Day Pass): 4,X00

Conditions

All attendees must show evidence that they have received at least two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. All attendees must take a free ATK test at the entrance to the festival. Those with PCR test results taken within 48 hours prior to the event can access the ‘Fast Lane’ to get into the festival quicker. Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 at the door is guaranteed a full refund of their tickets.

SOURCE: ThaiRath

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-04-06 15:03
    Those tickets are expensive for not real music.
    image
    palooka
    2022-04-06 15:10
    Thank you for the post and offers but I definitely will pass on this.
    image
    Scribble
    2022-04-06 17:57
    Ah Creamfields. I wouldn't describe 50,000 scousers chewing their faces off and throwing pints of urine as an "immaculate fairytale vibe" but maybe the Thai crowd will be more tame??
