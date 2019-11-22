Chiang Mai Airshow ready to take off in February 2020 | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai Airshow ready to take off in February 2020

4 hours ago

The first Chiang Mai International Airshow 2020 will be the largest event of its type in the north of Thailand and will take place from the February 21 – 23 next year.

Tourism officials and the San Kamphaeng district chief held a news conference to promote an airshow that will be held in the district. The location will be the “Chiang Mai Air Sport” in San Kamphaeng.

The TAT, local tourist partners and the province are all involved in promoting the event. The event will be free to attend.

Tourism leader Damrong Ong-art says the Air Show will help make Chiang Mai a hub for light aviation and be a boon for the local tourism industry.

SOURCE: 77kaoded | ThaiVisa

Air Pollution

Chiang Mai public transport vehicles to undergo random exhaust checks

1 day ago

November 21, 2019

Officials in Chiang Mai will begin carrying out random checks on public transport vehicle exhausts in a bid to reduce black smoke emissions and help to address the city’s PM2.5 particulate levels.

It’s understood the measure is being put in place following complaints from the public about pollution from some vehicles, in particular those transporting passengers up Doi Suthep-Pui, Chiang Mai’s renowned national park.

To prevent traffic problems, big buses are not permitted to make the journey up Doi Suthep, with smaller trucks modified to carry passengers instead.

But the Chiang Rai Times reports that complaints about the black smoke being spewed out by some of these vehicles is causing concern among officials as high season begins and brings an increase in visitor numbers. As a result, these trucks will now undergo random checks, both on exhaust emissions and to check brake safety.

Although such inspections usually take place twice a year, authorities agree on the need for more frequent checks in an effort to reduce the city’s pollution levels and improve air quality for both residents and visitors.

The move comes after Bangkok’s air quality deteriorated recently, at one point making it the 12th worst city in the world for air pollution. See story HERE.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Chiang Mai

Yala's "Suicide judge" moved to Chiang Mai

2 days ago

November 20, 2019

PHOTO: prachatai.com

The Southern judge who made headlines for shooting himself in court over alleged ‘interferences’ in a case, has been transferred. Following his recovery, Judge Khanakorn Pianchana was transferred to the Research Justice Division in Chiang Mai, according to the Court of Justice. A probe has also been ordered to see if he broke any disciplinary codes.

The transfer comes after the Judicial Commission reviewed an investigation into Khanakorn’s actions on October 4 in Yala. The judge shot himself at the conclusion of the reading of a long verdict, citing “interference” in a mass shooting case in Yala last year. He had acquitted five defendants accused of the shooting.

At the time of the shooting Thai social media witnessed an outpouring of support for the southern judge.

The Judicial Commission announced a subcommittee to draw up “guidelines” for regional judges on how to approach cases involving serious offences.

A source at the Supreme Court told the Bangkok Post that the transfer is not a demotion, but a move to keep him from further stress, and will “give Judge Khanakorn a new opportunity,” and “the chance to learn “how checks and balances work”.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Chiang Mai

Northern Thailand drops 1-3 degrees, South to see little rain for the rest of the year

4 days ago

November 18, 2019

PHOTO: TakeMeTour

A strong high-pressure system is looming over southern China and will also affect the upper Northeast of Thailand by tonight and early tomorrow.

The Thailand Meteorological Department are forecasting another rather drop of 1.3 degrees C with mornings expected to be cool and foggy in the north and north-east. The high-pressure system affect the North and the Central regions by tomorrow (November 19). The TMD are warning transport in the area to watch out for potentially dangerous conditions on roads in mountainous areas with possible low cloud and fog.

The weak northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand will bring less rain to the South. The ‘wet season’ south west monsoon finished in October and the winds have already moved around to the north and north-east in southern areas for the past few weeks.

There will be little or no rain on most of the south now until next May, except for some local thunder showers.

The lack of rain in the south is causing an acute water storage shortage in Phuket, with the island’s catchment’s well below their storage levels as the island gets busier for the annual high season traffic.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…

Northern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning, temperature lows of 17-22 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees C. Temperature likely to drop to 8-12 degrees on hilltops.

Northeastern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning, temperatures lows 19-22 degrees and highs of 33-34 degrees C. Temperature likely to drop to 9-12 degrees on hilltops.

Central region: Partly cloudy with mist in the morning; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs 33-35 degrees C.

Eastern region: Partly cloudy with mist in the morning; lows 23-25 degrees, highs 32-35 degree C; wave height 1 metre.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 20 per cent of the area; lows of 22-24 degrees, high 31-33 degrees C; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metres during storms.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 30 per cent of the area; lows 23-26 degrees, highs 33-34 degree C; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metre during storms.

Bangkok and surrounding suburbs: Partly cloudy with mist in the morning; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs 32-36 degrees C.

SOURCE: The Nation

PHOTO: The Nation

