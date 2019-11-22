Pattaya’s Walking Street is “heaving with tourists”. But… | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya’s Walking Street is “heaving with tourists”. But…
PHOTOS: Pattaya City Law Enforcement
Walking Street is “heaving with tourists”. Pictures posted on the “Pattaya City Law Enforcement” site indicate an encouraging sign for tourism in Thailand’s ‘sin city’ seaside resort. According to the post, it appears Pattaya’s famous soi of ‘boom boom’ is having a boom in tourism numbers.
But Thai netizens say there is a backstory.
Whilst many posters painted a positive picture as high season at the resort picks up, many Thai posters on the Facebook site asked – Where are the farangs? They noted that most of those in the pictures were Indian and Chinese, and that the few Westerners in sight were probably Russian.
Others suggested that it was not as rosy as all that – most of the tourists were just passing through and not stopping for a drink in a girlie bar or buying anything. They were just there for the selfie or just a quick ‘walk’ along Walking Street.
“They were just tour groups on their way to be picked up at Wat Chai.”
Another responder on Thai Visa remarked… “They walk up and down…usually following someone with toy on the end of a stick…they do not spend anything in the bars/entertainment venues… then back to their Chinese owned hotels.”
Others claimed that where Chinese go, farangs fear to tread or don’t want to tread. They brought up the animosity, imagined or real, between Westerners and Indians and Chinese. But others say that farangs were not coming because their money wasn’t getting the same value as in the past in Thailand.
SOURCE: Pattaya City Law Enforcement | Thai Visa
Pattaya
British tourist nabbed in Pattaya after overstaying visa by 26 days
PHOTO: Naew Na
A British man has been arrested at an apartment in the Pattaya suburb of Nong Prue after overstaying his visa by 26 days.
Naew Na news says the man, named as 45 year old Stellios Shakallis, was arrested as part of a random check carried out by Immigration police in the area. It’s understood he will now be deported and blacklisted from Thailand for a period of time.
Immigration police confirm they’re carrying out a major crackdown on visitors overstaying their welcome in Thailand.
SOURCE: Naew Na
Pattaya
‘False killer whale’ rescued after being washed ashore in Pattaya
PHOTO: Chaiyot Pupattanapong – Bangkok Post (enhancement – The Thaiger)
A large dolphin species called the False Killer Whale, resembling a black killer whale, is undergoing treatment after it was found washed ashore on a Pattaya beach on Wednesday.
The Bangkok Post reports that the whale was found by a fisherman on a beach in the Bang Lamung district of Pattaya. Jirayu Wanphusit says he spotted the whale when it took the bait off his fishing line and then tried to pull him and the fishing rod into the sea.
Mr Jirayu could see that the creature had multiple injuries and contacted authorities. Officials say the mammal is 3.4 metres long and weighs 300 kilos. They believe some form of severe trauma caused its injuries.
The whale is now being cared for at the Royal Thai Navy’s Sea Turtles Conservation Centre at Sattahip Naval Base in eastern Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Environment
It was THAT big! Pattaya fisherman snares a REALLY big sea mammal.
PHOTO: The Nation
A large dolphin species, called a “false killer whale”, was beached in Pattaya yesterday.
The beaching happened after after local Jirayu Wanphusit was shore-fishing when he noticed a small tug on his line. The tug became a full on drag as the fishing rod, and Jirayu, were pulled into the water.
His pursuit of the ‘best bar story ever’ was cut short when he saw a huge creature floating in the waves. At first he thought it was a huge shark but then he realised it was a more like whale. He called the police.
Locals and foreign tourists gathered along the shore to watch as police and Marine Department officials cordoned off the area to prevent anyone unqualified from going near the marooned mammal.
Veterinarians from the Sea Turtle Conservation Centre in Sattahip attempted to apply first aid to the 3-4 metrefalse killer whale, which had been injured in several places.
One of the vets, Kornkamol Kitikamara, said it showed signs of stress, seizure and arrhythmia. The team continued checking its condition hourly while monitoring environmental factors that could have disturbed it, such as light and sound.
Just after midnight, aided by Sattahip Naval Force personnel, the team managed with a struggle to hoist the heavyweight mammal onto a truck that could park no nearer than 100 metres away.
The sea mammal was transported to the conservation centre, where it is being assessed and nursed back to health.
Here’s some info about the differences between a false killer whale and a real one…
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Thai baht dips after rate cut
Visa fee waiver extended
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
Absurdities of modern flying, and do we really need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt?
The world scrambles to attract Chinese travellers
A Thai grandmother, a stroke, four dogs and a cat = musical magic
Chiang Mai Airshow ready to take off in February 2020
Pattaya’s Walking Street is “heaving with tourists”. But…
Chinese medical tourism on the rise in Thailand
UPDATE: Police investigate building collapse in Phuket, killing seven
Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns to the island November 23 & 24
‘The Cave’ – It’s frenetic and covers a lot of the rescue and the main players
Girl faints on Bangkok street, wakes up in hospital with 300K missing
Four Cambodian monks to be deported after raising funds around Krabi
British tourist nabbed in Pattaya after overstaying visa by 26 days
China slams US bill on Hong Kong rights
Severe drought predicted for Thailand and neighbouring countries
Five Chinese awaiting deportation after being arrested in Phuket over illegal FOREX trading
‘False killer whale’ rescued after being washed ashore in Pattaya
Thai exports down 4.5% in October, 2.35% for the year
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
- Bangkok3 days ago
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
- Transport3 days ago
Thailand’s high speed rail future “not the right fit”
- Environment3 days ago
10+ Blacktip reef sharks flock to Maya Bay for breeding season – VIDEO
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Bangkok 12th worst city for air quality in the world today
- Events5 hours ago
Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns to the island November 23 & 24
- Chiang Rai2 days ago
13 year old Chiang Rai girl saved from forced marriage
- Politics3 days ago
Thai government might buy private pot – Health Minister