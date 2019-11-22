Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya’s Walking Street is “heaving with tourists”. But…

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Pattaya’s Walking Street is “heaving with tourists”. But… | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Pattaya City Law Enforcement

Walking Street is “heaving with tourists”. Pictures posted on the “Pattaya City Law Enforcement” site indicate an encouraging sign for tourism in Thailand’s ‘sin city’ seaside resort. According to the post, it appears Pattaya’s famous soi of ‘boom boom’ is having a boom in tourism numbers.

But Thai netizens say there is a backstory.

Whilst many posters painted a positive picture as high season at the resort picks up, many Thai posters on the Facebook site asked – Where are the farangs? They noted that most of those in the pictures were Indian and Chinese, and that the few Westerners in sight were probably Russian.

Others suggested that it was not as rosy as all that – most of the tourists were just passing through and not stopping for a drink in a girlie bar or buying anything. They were just there for the selfie or just a quick ‘walk’ along Walking Street.

“They were just tour groups on their way to be picked up at Wat Chai.”

Another responder on Thai Visa remarked… “They walk up and down…usually following someone with toy on the end of a stick…they do not spend anything in the bars/entertainment venues… then back to their Chinese owned hotels.”

Others claimed that where Chinese go, farangs fear to tread or don’t want to tread. They brought up the animosity, imagined or real, between Westerners and Indians and Chinese. But others say that farangs were not coming because their money wasn’t getting the same value as in the past in Thailand.

SOURCE: Pattaya City Law Enforcement | Thai Visa

Pattaya's Walking Street is

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pattaya

British tourist nabbed in Pattaya after overstaying visa by 26 days

May Taylor

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

British tourist nabbed in Pattaya after overstaying visa by 26 days | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Naew Na

A British man has been arrested at an apartment in the Pattaya suburb of Nong Prue after overstaying his visa by 26 days.

Naew Na news says the man, named as 45 year old Stellios Shakallis, was arrested as part of a random check carried out by Immigration police in the area. It’s understood he will now be deported and blacklisted from Thailand for a period of time.

Immigration police confirm they’re carrying out a major crackdown on visitors overstaying their welcome in Thailand.

SOURCE: Naew Na

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

‘False killer whale’ rescued after being washed ashore in Pattaya

May Taylor

Published

10 hours ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

‘False killer whale’ rescued after being washed ashore in Pattaya | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Chaiyot Pupattanapong – Bangkok Post (enhancement – The Thaiger)

A large dolphin species called the False Killer Whale, resembling a black killer whale, is undergoing treatment after it was found washed ashore on a Pattaya beach on Wednesday.

The Bangkok Post reports that the whale was found by a fisherman on a beach in the Bang Lamung district of Pattaya. Jirayu Wanphusit says he spotted the whale when it took the bait off his fishing line and then tried to pull him and the fishing rod into the sea.

Mr Jirayu could see that the creature had multiple injuries and contacted authorities. Officials say the mammal is 3.4 metres long and weighs 300 kilos. They believe some form of severe trauma caused its injuries.

The whale is now being cared for at the Royal Thai Navy’s Sea Turtles Conservation Centre at Sattahip Naval Base in eastern Thailand.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Environment

It was THAT big! Pattaya fisherman snares a REALLY big sea mammal.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

It was THAT big! Pattaya fisherman snares a REALLY big sea mammal. | The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Nation

A large dolphin species, called a “false killer whale”, was beached in Pattaya yesterday.

The beaching happened after after local Jirayu Wanphusit was shore-fishing when he noticed a small tug on his line. The tug became a full on drag as the fishing rod, and Jirayu, were pulled into the water.

His pursuit of the ‘best bar story ever’ was cut short when he saw a huge creature floating in the waves. At first he thought it was a huge shark but then he realised it was a more like whale. He called the police.

Locals and foreign tourists gathered along the shore to watch as police and Marine Department officials cordoned off the area to prevent anyone unqualified from going near the marooned mammal.

Veterinarians from the Sea Turtle Conservation Centre in Sattahip attempted to apply first aid to the 3-4 metrefalse killer whale, which had been injured in several places.

One of the vets, Kornkamol Kitikamara, said it showed signs of stress, seizure and arrhythmia. The team continued checking its condition hourly while monitoring environmental factors that could have disturbed it, such as light and sound.

Just after midnight, aided by Sattahip Naval Force personnel, the team managed with a struggle to hoist the heavyweight mammal onto a truck that could park no nearer than 100 metres away.

The sea mammal was transported to the conservation centre, where it is being assessed and nursed back to health.

Here’s some info about the differences between a false killer whale and a real one…

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย4 hours ago

สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ | The Thaiger
ข่าว8 hours ago

ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 day ago

โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย6 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 week ago

นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 weeks ago

ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน | The Thaiger
ข่าว3 weeks ago

แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์” | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล

Trending