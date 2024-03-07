Bangkok’s “Digital Krathong” received the Asia Pinnacle Awards in the Best Eco-Friendly Festival category

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, BMA Spokesperson and Assistant Secretary to the Governor of Bangkok, with the award

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, BMA Spokesperson and Assistant Secretary to the Governor of Bangkok, represented Bangkok in receiving the Asia Pinnacle Awards in the Best Eco-Friendly Festival category from IFEA (ASIA) or The International Festivals and Events Association. It was given to the “Bangkok Digital Loy Krathong Festival” which Bangkok held for the first time at Khlong Ong Ang, Phra Nakhon District and Samphanthawong District on November 27, 2023.

Aekvarunyoo said that it was a great honour to be Bangkok’s representative in receiving the Asia Pinnacle Award in the Best Eco-Friendly Festival category. This award was given to the organizers of the recent Loy Krathong digital event in Bangkok. BMA received this award as a result of organizing a digital Loy Krathong event that developed a traditional event using innovation to reduce environmental impacts along with showing a standpoint in pushing for sustainability in Bangkok, this is another reason why we are proud of this award because in organizing the Loy Krathong festival every year, there are problems from using a lot of resources that have an impact on the environment, for example, Peace Park was affected by polluted water from the Loi Krathong event, which took more than 3 months to restore the water source.

“One of the ambitions of the Bangkok Executive Board is to see the digital Loy Krathong festival expand further, which will reduce environmental impact, reduce resource use, and integrate innovation with tradition without fading away. Today’s award is one testament that we are on the right track.”

However, the criteria for selection include: 1. traditional and 2. innovation for reducing environmental impacts. Bangkok has shown its position in pushing for sustainability as well as being a dimension of organizing festivals that meet the needs of the world and the new generation. IFEA Association (ASIA) (International Association of Events and Festivals) is a not-for-profit association with members from approximately 38 countries around the world. Members are divided into 7 regions: Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America.

