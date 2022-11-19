Connect with us

Environment

Three rare cetaceans sighted in Gulf of Thailand

Published

 on 

Three rare species of cetacean (whales and dolphins) have been sighted by members of the Marine and Coastal Resources Department trawling the Gulf of Thailand.

Scientists were surveying waters along Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Phetchaburi last week when they observed an Irrawaddy dolphin (Orcaella brevirostris) at the mouth of Tha Chin River in Samut Sakhon and near the coast of Phetchaburi.

 

The Irrawaddy dolphin - September 2020

Some of the serious scars on this Irrawaddy dolphin are caused by propellers.

A finless porpoise (Neophocaena phocaenoides) was also seen near the coast of Samut Sakhon. The finless porpoises are the only porpoises to lack a true dorsal fin.

Indo-Pacific finless porpoise (Neophocaena phocaenoides) (Photos Framed,...) #25232901

The soon-to-be-extinct finless porpoise is the oldest member of the porpoise group.

The marine biologists were able to photograph the three rare cetaceans and give identities to six Bryde’s whales. They were named Chao Mee Sap, Chao Kwan Khao, Mae Sakhon, Chao Sarin, Mae Wandee and Jao Wanrung.

Veterinarians managed to get close enough to check on eight whales and found them to be in a generally healthy condition. However, seven of them had developed skin disease.

Bryde's whale (Balaenoptera brydei) – The Sardine Run

According to recent research, Bryde’s whales like to spend most of their days hanging out within 50 feet of the water’s surface.

Bryde’s whales spend most of their time alone or in pairs, although large groups have been observed feeding together. Their average speed is only a few miles per hour, but they can reach up to 15mph when they need to. They’re also agile and can change direction rapidly both above and below water.

 

Trending