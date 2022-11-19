Environment
Three rare cetaceans sighted in Gulf of Thailand
Three rare species of cetacean (whales and dolphins) have been sighted by members of the Marine and Coastal Resources Department trawling the Gulf of Thailand.
Scientists were surveying waters along Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Phetchaburi last week when they observed an Irrawaddy dolphin (Orcaella brevirostris) at the mouth of Tha Chin River in Samut Sakhon and near the coast of Phetchaburi.
A finless porpoise (Neophocaena phocaenoides) was also seen near the coast of Samut Sakhon. The finless porpoises are the only porpoises to lack a true dorsal fin.
The marine biologists were able to photograph the three rare cetaceans and give identities to six Bryde’s whales. They were named Chao Mee Sap, Chao Kwan Khao, Mae Sakhon, Chao Sarin, Mae Wandee and Jao Wanrung.
Veterinarians managed to get close enough to check on eight whales and found them to be in a generally healthy condition. However, seven of them had developed skin disease.
Bryde’s whales spend most of their time alone or in pairs, although large groups have been observed feeding together. Their average speed is only a few miles per hour, but they can reach up to 15mph when they need to. They’re also agile and can change direction rapidly both above and below water.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Three rare cetaceans sighted in Gulf of Thailand
APEC leaders attend a royal meeting with the King, Queen, Princess
World Cup is no exception for crackdown in Pattaya venues
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
What is life like in rural Thailand? ft. @Ryan & Mo – Life In Bamboo 🇹🇭
Crane driver electrocuted in freak N Thailand accident
Thailand and Vietnam launch international QR payments
Thailand plans nuclear reactors with US help
Thailand must drop charges against child protesters – Amnesty
SMART Visa and How to Start a Business in Thailand | True Digital Park
Wakeboarding champion at age 13 ft.Daniel Grant | Thaiger Podcast Ep.13
Thai AirAsia plans Chiang Mai – Singapore route
Chinese crime boss flees Thailand on private jet
Thailand News Today | Heavy rain forecast for Bangkok and surrounding provinces
Lion in northeast Thailand makes first World Cup 2022 predictions
Turtle lays over 100 eggs in Phang Nga, marking the start of nesting season
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
57k passengers – 49k international – arriving at Suvarnabhumi daily
Rare Asian golden cat spotted in northeast Thailand
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
VIDEO: Thai husband chases wife and male friend in car, car crashes
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Krabi4 days ago
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
-
Crime3 days ago
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
-
Singapore3 days ago
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
-
Health4 days ago
World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
-
Hot News1 day ago
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
-
Thailand1 day ago
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month