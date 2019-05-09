“The water is black and horrible” – Pattaya Beach | The Thaiger

Environment
“The water is black and horrible” – Pattaya Beach
PHOTOS: Sophon TV
Sophon TV, ever watchful on the state of Pattaya’s beaches, reports that a 2.6 kilometre stretch of the beach in Pattaya was a “filthy mess”. A local operator is blaming the tourists.
“From North to South Pattaya the beach is a disgrace”, according to Sophon TV.
“The water is black and horrible.”
They note that the tide line is strewn with plastic bags, spirit bottles, beer bottles, foam containers and a lot of other general rubbish.
Ladda Limkun, a beach operator, blamed the tourists for the mess.
“People who eat and drink on the beach just don’t clean up after themselves. And tourists on boat trips just toss their trash in the sea meaning it washes up on the shore. The authorities have been slow to react to the latest eyesore of rubbish,” she added.
SOURCE: Sophon TV
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Environment
Man arrested for raising protected Red-backed Sea Eagles in Krabi
A man has been arrested for raising three protected Red-backed Sea Eagles in Krabi.
Officers from the Thung Thale Wildlife Sanctuary in Krabi arrested 52 year old Nirat Lakthong at his house in Koh Lanta.
Officials found the three Red-backed Sea Eagles aged around two months old in a cage near the house. They say that Nirat was raising them before selling them to hotel and tourism operators for 5,000 Baht each.
He is facing charges of illegal possession of a protected animal.
Environment
27 deaths from Dengue fever already this year
27 people have died from dengue fever in Thailand so far this year. That’s the highest fatality rate, year on year, in the past five years.
The Public Health Ministry deputy permanent secretary Dr Supakit Sirilak has reacted by sending an urgent letter to related agencies to prepare measures to prevent more dengue fever deaths.
It’s estimated there will be about 10,000 new cases of dengue fever a month or about 95,000 dengue fever patients nationwide for the whole of 2019, according to Supakit in the letter attached with a guideline for patients.
According to the Bureau of Epidemiology, 18,000 people were infected with the dengue fever virus from January 1 to May 1 this year, and 27 of them, including 12 children, had died.
Department of Disease Control director-general Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai says the mosquito-borne infection caused a sudden high fever for 2-5 days along with severe headaches and pain of eye sockets and joint/muscle, loss of appetite, vomiting, coughing without running nose, skin rash, and bleeding from gum.
It also could lead to a shock episode, failure of the blood circulatory system, kidney and liver failure, and even death, he said.
Factors that posed more risks to severe or fatal dengue fever symptoms were the patients’ pre-existing chronic ailments such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, asthma, alcoholism, thalassemia or a previous history of having dengue fever, he added.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read The Thaiger’s Top 10 ways of avoiding dengue HERE.
Bangkok
Greening Bangkok: 100,000 new trees for the city costing 30 million baht
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is planning to spend 30 million baht in planting 100,000 trees this year to increase Bangkok’s green space.
The first batch of 50,000 trees requiring 5 million baht would be planted at public parks and state offices. The second batch of 50,000 trees requiring 25 million baht would be planted by 50 district offices on land plots of private organisations, temples, schools, and along the Bang Khun Thien coast.
BMA deputy permanent secretary Wiparat Chaiyanukij says the project – now submitted for the governor’s approval – will be divided into two batches.
Currently, Bangkok City has 20,000 rai (3,200 hectares) of green space in the form of public parks and gardens, a ratio of 6.2 square metres per head, below the World Health Organisation’s standard of 9 square metres per head.
The BMA has been implementing three solutions to boost green space, including finding empty lands under its care to be turned into space for public use, increasing the number of parks beyond the current 35 public parks, and encouraging the private sector to add greenery to their properties and to support the BMA’s attempts to increase green space in general.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ‘Seasteaders’ told to pack up and go home
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
Bitcoin Seastead backer in battle with Thai authorities
A new Queen for Thailand
The ‘Fun Police’ crackdown on posting ‘lewd’ Songkran pics and video
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Thai baht lowest since January
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
Man arrested for raising protected Red-backed Sea Eagles in Krabi
It is a great ‘responsibilty’ to print 46 million bank notes
27 deaths from Dengue fever already this year
MGallery brand partners with MontAzure in Phuket
“The water is black and horrible” – Pattaya Beach
New rugby league for northern Thailand – The Lanna Rugby Tens League
Greening Bangkok: 100,000 new trees for the city costing 30 million baht
Maya Bay’s new two year closure could be further extended
Election Commission’s ‘formula’ lands 27 parties in Lower House
33 injured after Biman Air flight skids off Yangon Airport runway
The Election Commission awards 27 parties with seats in the new parliament
Violent passenger charged with attempted murder of Grab taxi driver
15 car convoy arrested in Songkhla for petrol smuggling
Court says party-list seat calculation is constitutional
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง
สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก
คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ
อัปเดต: สรุปเหตุการณ์ “เค ร้อยล้าน” คลั่งเทงู-สับหัวตัวเองกลางแยกราชประสงค์ [คลิป]
อัปเดตแผ่นดินไหวฟิลิปปินส์ เขย่าตึกถล่ม ตายแล้ว 8 ศพ
Trending
-
Environment1 day ago
Maya Bay closed for at least another two years
-
Krabi1 day ago
Warning for boats going to sea off Phuket
-
Bangkok3 days ago
HM The King confers new royal titles on his family – PHOTOS
-
Krabi2 days ago
Weather warning issued for Phuket
-
Tourism1 day ago
Chinese travellers heading to more non-Asian countries for holidays
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Game of Thrones, with a grande mocha latte thanks
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Grab car driver attacked, but gets the assailant to take him to hospital
-
Environment2 days ago
Garbage found inside a dead sea turtle on Kamala beach