“The water is black and horrible” – Pattaya Beach | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Sophon TV

Sophon TV, ever watchful on the state of Pattaya’s beaches, reports that a 2.6 kilometre stretch of the beach in Pattaya was a “filthy mess”. A local operator is blaming the tourists.

“From North to South Pattaya the beach is a disgrace”, according to Sophon TV.

“The water is black and horrible.”

They note that the tide line is strewn with plastic bags, spirit bottles, beer bottles, foam containers and a lot of other general rubbish.

Ladda Limkun, a beach operator, blamed the tourists for the mess.

“People who eat and drink on the beach just don’t clean up after themselves. And tourists on boat trips just toss their trash in the sea meaning it washes up on the shore. The authorities have been slow to react to the latest eyesore of rubbish,” she added.

SOURCE: Sophon TV





