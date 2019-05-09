New rugby league for northern Thailand – The Lanna Rugby Tens League | The Thaiger

With the expansion of rugby in Asia, often the drivers are still individuals at grassroots levels who are making a massive impact. In northern Thailand, Tom Stubley and the newly formed Lanna Rugby Club, in cooperation with others in the region, are forming a new tens rugby union league called the Lanna Rugby Tens League due to start in June 2019.

“Over a year ago, back in November 2017 I discovered that there was a rugby team in Chiang Mai known as the Chiang Mai Tigers. They entered tournaments in the Thai winter months between November and February,” says Tom.

“However, the tournaments only lasted a day or two. Almost as soon after the tournament had finished myself and an acquaintance at the time, Ian, saw the lack of organised sport and discussed the possible idea of turning rugby into the ‘IT’ sport of the north of Thailand.

“We found sponsorship with Zoe In Yellow, a successful club in Chiang Mai. By June 2018 they helped us to secure land in Lamphun at the Lamphun Technical College. Sadly, Ian departed Thailand to work elsewhere.

“The concept of having a proper team in Chiang Mai was set up, and Lanna Rugby Club now had land to use for practice, however, I did not see the point in having a rugby team purely for tournaments in Bangkok all the time.

“The good news was there are a few education bodies in Chiang Mai that have rugby teams, but there was no league set up for them to play in. Light bulb moment, create a league and they will come! We created the Lanna Rugby Tens League Manifesto in both English and Thai, highlighting why it was valuable for every team in northern Thailand to be a part of it. Since then, a number of teams have agreed to take part, especially since Prince Royal’s College (PRC) came on board.

