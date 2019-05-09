New rugby league for northern Thailand – The Lanna Rugby Tens League | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
New rugby league for northern Thailand – The Lanna Rugby Tens League
With the expansion of rugby in Asia, often the drivers are still individuals at grassroots levels who are making a massive impact. In northern Thailand, Tom Stubley and the newly formed Lanna Rugby Club, in cooperation with others in the region, are forming a new tens rugby union league called the Lanna Rugby Tens League due to start in June 2019.
“Over a year ago, back in November 2017 I discovered that there was a rugby team in Chiang Mai known as the Chiang Mai Tigers. They entered tournaments in the Thai winter months between November and February,” says Tom.
“However, the tournaments only lasted a day or two. Almost as soon after the tournament had finished myself and an acquaintance at the time, Ian, saw the lack of organised sport and discussed the possible idea of turning rugby into the ‘IT’ sport of the north of Thailand.
“We found sponsorship with Zoe In Yellow, a successful club in Chiang Mai. By June 2018 they helped us to secure land in Lamphun at the Lamphun Technical College. Sadly, Ian departed Thailand to work elsewhere.
“The concept of having a proper team in Chiang Mai was set up, and Lanna Rugby Club now had land to use for practice, however, I did not see the point in having a rugby team purely for tournaments in Bangkok all the time.
“The good news was there are a few education bodies in Chiang Mai that have rugby teams, but there was no league set up for them to play in. Light bulb moment, create a league and they will come! We created the Lanna Rugby Tens League Manifesto in both English and Thai, highlighting why it was valuable for every team in northern Thailand to be a part of it. Since then, a number of teams have agreed to take part, especially since Prince Royal’s College (PRC) came on board.
Air Pollution
Study links Northern and Southern smog with rising cases of respiratory disease
A medical report has pointed to serious health threats from air pollution in Thailand’s smog-prone areas, and the country’s far north north and deep south have been found to be hotspots for asthma and other major respiratory diseases.
Higher death rates from three main respiratory diseases – asthma, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – in the northern region highlighted that health threats from air pollution are real.
The result of the study relates to reports about air pollution and asthma by the World Health Organisation and UN Environment on the occasion of World Asthma Day yesterday, which emphasised that air pollution was the major factor behind the severe asthma situation around the world.
The report, first published in the International Journal for Equity in Health in December 2016, reveals that there was a noticeable clustering of high mortality from respiratory disease in almost every province in the northern region.
The chart also puts focus on the diet of people living in the north-east of Thailand
Even though the report did not confirm a clear connection between the high mortality rate from respiratory diseases in this part of Thailand and the northern seasonal smog, it hinted that the cluster of respiratory diseases in the North may be a reflection of the severity of the air pollution crisis in the area.
The report also found a considerably high death rate from asthma in the southern region, as five provinces in the deep South – Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat – were depicted in red on the geographical annual cause-specific standardised mortality ratio map.
The northern region and the deep South were two prominent regions affected the most by seasonal smog. The smog in the South, primarily caused by wildfires and deforestation in Indonesia, has largely been resolved in recent years. The North, however, was still continuously suffering from dense smog of very fine PM2.5 particulate matter every dry season.
SOURCE: The Nation
Air Pollution
Forest fires very close to a revered shrine in Mae Hong Son
Fires continue to rage in the northwestern province of Mae Hong Son over the weekend. One of them got very close to a revered Guan Yin shrine in Muang district last night (Sunday).
A fire broke out in the forest behind the shrine on the Mae Hong Son bypass in Ban Mai Ngae village of Tambon Pang Moo at 7pm, surprising and scaring villagers and motorists.
Fire fighters quickly dug a buffer zone about 10 metres from the shrine and houses to prevent the blaze from spreading while fire engines moved in to attack the fire.
Almost simultaneously, another fire broke out on a mountaintop near Ban Mai Ngae and spread to Ban Pong Daeng and Ban Soppong villages, damaging some 50 rai of forest.
Kampanat Prajongpim, chief of the Mae Sariang forest fire station, said the fires were apparently started by local villagers burning weeds and leaves.
Kampanat added that northern province continued to be hit with multiple fires because the villagers wanted to burn the forests in the hope of promoting growth of mushrooms when the rains come.
Kampanat said his station had to dispatch officials to work with fire fighters of the Forestry Department and troops and fire fighters of the Muang Mae Hong Son Municipality to fight the blazes around Muang district. He reiterated that the fires were set intentionally by certain locals.
Tambon Pang Moo and Tambon Pha Pong were the hardest hit by the forest fires.
Forest fires in Mae Hong Son intensified after the government lifted a ban on weed burning on April 30. After the ban ended, farmers burned their fields, causing a rise in smog and air pollution.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Thailand’s Michelin Guide adds Chiang Mai
Michelin say they’re extending The Michelin Guide in Thailand to cover the northern city of Chiang Mai with the new edition The Michelin Guide Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang Nga 2020.
The extended foodie guide will be released at the end of 2019.
This third edition of The Michelin Guide in Thailand will continue to showcase the country’s three unique and most vibrant regional food scenes “from the fertile central plains and coastal south, to the mountainous north”.
According to Segsarn Trai-Ukos, Country Director of Michelin Siam and Secretary General of Michelin East Asia and Australia; Chiang Mai, Thailand’s second-largest city, is rich with cultural and culinary treasures that make this city deserving of being highlighted in The Michelin Guide for its distinctive local cuisine, as well as the region’s unique character and style.
“With Chiang Mai as an addition to Bangkok, Phuket, and Phang-Nga, this edition of The Michelin Guide serves as a true testimony of the regional diversity of Thai food, which varies due to the combination of climate, geography, culture, history, and ethnicities of each region.
“This makes Thailand an ideal and truly exciting gastro-tourism destination,” said Mr. Trai-Ukos.
Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), says: “Chiang Mai’s fantastic food is reason enough to visit – as the city is one of the best dining destinations in Thailand. However, this city has a lot more to offer – ranging from natural to cultural attractions.”
Through the gastronomic journeys which will be inspired by the forthcoming edition of The Michelin Guide, it is believed that Chiang Mai will be known among tourists in greater depth, and become another gastro-tourism magnet for Thailand.”
SOURCE: Michelin Guide
