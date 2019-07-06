Thailand’s Princess Sirivannavari names Krabi’s baby dugong ‘Yamil’ | The Thaiger

Environment
Thailand’s Princess Sirivannavari names Krabi’s baby dugong ‘Yamil’
Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari has proposed the name ‘Yamil’ for the orphaned baby dugong found stranded in Krabi on July 1. The animal was rescued by villagers and sent for treatment and rehabilitation by marine veterinarians in Phuket.
Read about the baby dugong being found HERE.
Netizens were invited to name the orphaned baby dugong by officials yesterday. Many Thaiger readers also submitted their list of names, including… Duey the Dugong, Kinaree, Dougie, Millie, Carlos, Sabai, Lucky, Talay (man of the sea), Russel, Bruce, John West (yeah, we get it…), Oliver, Solo, Popeye, Chock Dee, Bom Pui. Thanks to all of you!
Thai PBS reports that Marine and Coastal Resources Department director-general Jatuporn Burutpat says the Princess has agreed to sponsor the care of Yamil which, in the Yawi dialect, means “handsome young man of the sea”, and another baby dugong, Mariam, which means “beautiful young lady of the sea”, under the Coral and Marine Lives project initiated by the Princess.
Jatuporn said that the department and the officials were pleased with the concern shown by the Princess for the conservation of corals and marine life in Thai waters and her kindness in sponsoring the care of the two orphaned baby dugongs.
As an extension to the Princess’s project, he said the department had several related missions, such as the introduction of artificial corals into the sea, rehabilitation of damaged corals, the maintenance of damaged buoys for tourist boats and promotion of public awareness about coral conservation.
He disclosed that dugong are most commonly sighted in the Andaman Sea in the territory of Chao Mai national park off the coast of Trang because there is abundant seagrass, which is the main food source for the dugong.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Environment
Dead dugong, dolphin found off southern Thai beaches
PHOTO: Manoch Wongsuryrat
A three-metre long dugong has been found dead off the coast of Trang in southern Thailand. The total number of dead dugong found this year has reached seven, according to the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources when they spoke to Thai PBS.
Fishermen found the mammal and towed it ashore for veterinarians to examine.
The dugong weighs about 250 kilograms and is thought to be 70-80 years old. Marine vets estimate the dugong died 4-5 days ago.
According to the department, 672 rare sea mammals died in 2018 compared to 565 in 2017 and 446 in 2016.
Meanwhile, in Krabi province, Koh Lanta fishery officials went to a beach in Tambon Sala Dan to examine the carcass of a dead Irrawaddy dolphin which had washed ashore.
The dolphin weighed about 20 kilograms and is about 130 centimetres long. It is thought to have died about three days ago.
Marine and Coastal Resources Department director-general Jatuporn Burutpat noted that whales, dugongs and dolphins were being found dead at sea or on shore with increasing frequency. He says that in most cases, the sea mammals were being killed by fishing equipment with only 10% of the deaths caused by plastic waste. Some of the animals also died of natural causes, he added.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
PM orders local officials to help Khlong Dan flood victims in Samut Prakhan
The Prime Minister has ordered officials to assist residents in a riverside community which was flooded by a high tide surged through a dike being constructed in Samut Prakhan last night.
A deputy government spokesman said that the sudden flooding in the community of about 50 households at Khlong Dan, Bang Bo district, was not caused by the collapse of the dike, as had been widely reported by local media. He said that, since the tide went out this morning, irrigation officials with heavy machinery have been reinforcing the wall to prevent a repeat of the flooding, adding that the PM had praised the rescue workers for their quick response .
Irrigation Department director-general Thongplaew Kongchan assured the public last night that the dike did not collapse and that it is strong enough to withstand rising sea water. He said the highest tide was reported at 8pm, pushing sea water through the dike at Cholaharnphichit water pumping station, which is still under construction.
He warned that the high tide would reoccur tonight but irrigation officials have taken steps to cope with the problem.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Gulf waters flood into Samut Prakan coastline
High tides last night led to upper Gulf waters flowing over an embankment and flooding the homes of irrigation officials and a nearby community at Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok.
Samut Prakan governor Chatchai Uthaiphan says he dispatched officials to help evacuate local residents adding the water was about one-metre high and that officials had helped relocate elderly people and children from the flooded areas. However, some people had decided to stay at their houses for fear of theft.
The director of the Chonlahan Phichit Irrigation Project in Samut Prakan’s Klong Dan district, Chaiporn Promsuwan, stressed that the embankment did not collapse as had been reported by several news agencies and widely shared on social media.
Chaiporn said the seawater gushed into the community, which is home to 50 families of officers, because of high tide, and flowed over the embankment around 8pm last night. The irrigation project is building a pumping station at the spot, he added.
Chaiporn spoke to reporters at 10.30 pm last night. He said the water had subsided by 20 centimeters and the project would wait for the sea water to further subside before using the two existing pumping stations to pump the water out. He says that residents should not panic as the flood waters would eventually flow into a drainage canal.
Officials are repairing the embankment today. Officials and rescuers patrolled the community throughout the night to prevent theft.
SOURCE: The Nation
