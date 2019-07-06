Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019) | The Thaiger

Food Scene
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Looking for high-quality bakeries? Living in Phuket we are extremely fortunate to have so many organic vegetables, tropical fruits and coconuts, to name just a few. But there’s been a shortage of fresh, quality bakery products and pastries although there have been a few long-term notables.
Now there are lots of new high-quality bakeries opening on the island. In no particular order…
1. Lucky 13 Sandwich
2. Bake, at Central in Patong
Bake Central Patong, as well as delicate, buttery pastries, offers a delicious range of late breakfast dishes. Try the smashed avocado, smoked salmon, feta cheese and poached eggs on toast, washed down with a strong cup of coffee from the cooler climates of Northern Thailand. For those with a sweet tooth, the home-made pancakes, stuffed with fresh banana, pomegranate, passion fruit and mint are divine.
Savoury sandwiches as well as pasta dishes are prepared to order and may be eaten in or taken away and enjoyed on the beach. Perk up with an afternoon tea for two. Enjoy freshly brewed coffee or a pot of our fine tea, with a superb selection of French macarons, sandwiches and exquisite cakes.
Bake is also found in Cherngtalay, so you’re never too far away from some sweet stuff and a great cup of tea or coffee. Open daily 10am until 11pm. Telephone: 09 3576 8997.
Napoleon Bakery’s head baker Rolf Kurth and manager /owner Jonathan started this neighbourhood bakery in Phuket together after both deciding it was time to move out of the busy big city of Bangkok. Since it’s opening in mid-2017 Napoleon Bakery has served over 44,000 clients. They are a traditional bakery. Baking the traditional time trusted method, in small batches. Highest premium quality ingredients. No preservatives. Baking bread, cakes and delicious pastries fresh on premises daily. We plan to open more locations to become the neighbourhood bakery for Phuket Island. As of now we are catering to our small area and appreciate all the clients that come out of their way to enjoy our baked goods, delicious food and Arabica coffee.
4. Zurich Bread Factory and Café, Kathu
Locals drive from all over the island to buy takeaway bread and pastries from Zurich Bread Factory. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu features its house-made traditionally European style bread and pastries. You need to try the cranberry hot cross buns, almond croissants and fruit tart (there’s definitely fruit in there, along with creamy custard and chocolate 🙂 Located on the very busy Phrabaramee Road in Kathu, opposite the go-karting track. Parking is available behind the bakery.
Located five minutes inland from Layan Beach, nestled amongst lush grass and native foliage, Project Artisan is the perfect escape for the entire family. A relative newcomer in location and style, Project Artisan quickly established itself as the place to be on the island for the hip crowd, providing excellent service, artisan food and beverages and regular workshops to educate the young and the young at heart. Project Artisan’s locally sourced, and organic-where-possible bread and pastries are available in their aptly named “Grab & Go“ and also feature on their evolving menu (gluten-free bread can also be ordered in advance).
6. La Fayette French Bakery, Kamala
Located along the Kamala main road this cafe/bakery production kitchen has slowly become the go-to spot in the village for decadent pastries and real French baguettes. The elegant yet casual atmosphere often leads to a long lunch with friends sipping on coffee and tempting each other into ordering just one more (to share of course). The dine-in and takeaway bakery items and rustic, traditionally crafted bread, as well as their buttery and fluffy croissants ( don’t forget their chocolate almond croissants), are a naughty pleasure.
High Tea at Les Diables is an institution on the island just like the café’s owner Peter Webber. With a larger than life personality, Peter is a master craftsman in patisserie, growing up in Devon UK, it is no wonder his scones and house made jams are divine. For ten years he held the position of Executive Pastry Chef at the famed Mandarin Oriental Bangkok. Now he’s brought all that skill and precision to Les Diables in Phuket. Delicate pastries, bite size sandwiches, scones and savory pastries all feature in the afternoon tea available daily. And for special occasions Peter’s bespoke cakes deserve a Top Ten category all on their own.
Off the beaten track down in Rawai (used to be in Chalong on Viset Road), Delish Café is primarily frequented by locals, our suggestion to you is to break out of the tourist trap and head south. The café is owned and operated by an Australian couple who are long term residents on the island. Already listed on The Thaiger’s Top Ten Coffees, it also makes our best bakery list too, because their freshly baked products are simply the best. The cake cabinet is something you would expect in a trendy suburban café in Sydney.
Lady Pie was started by Susan Usher in early 2004 in Phuket from humble beginnings after sailing from Australia to Phuket. Susan started making Aussie pies to satisfy her own, husband Harry’s and the lads from Ao Chalong Yacht Club’s desires for real pies. This led to the formation of a home-based cottage industry which was washed into the sea by the December 2004 tsunami. Being the Aussie battler she is, Susan was soon back into production with 2 staff again and supplying quite a few boats passing through Phuket. In December 2005 she had moved into new premises in Cherng Talay and has since been providing the island with delicious (and authentic) Australian pies.
10. Bake Free, Rawai
The concept of Bake Free was created by Siham C. Semaan, a Lebanese lady who was deprived of all the good and tasty food because of Celiac Disease. Siham was born in a traditional Lebanese family where everything rotated around food, big family lunches, Christmas dinners, and everyday home cooking. She started with Bake Free as a blog sharing gluten-free recipes and then her passion developed into a chain of Coffee shops/Bakeries in Phuket.
Find restaurant and food listings around Phuket at Thaiger Bites.
Find more Thai Life top 10s and top 10s in Thailand on The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Thailand’s highest restaurant and bar open at the Mahanakhon building
Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar, Thailand’s highest restaurant and bar is now open at Bangkok’s landmark, the King Power Mahanakhon building.
Located in the heart of Sathorn and directly connected to Chong Nonsi BTS station, the new dining venue is situated on the 76th and 77th floor of the famous pixelated building. Inspired by the Chao Praya river and the concept of an eclectic journey, a visit to the upscale modern brasserie allows one to step into an exotic escape from the usual hustle and bustle of Bangkok.
Tastefully designed indoor and outdoor seating areas, along with exclusive VIP lounges offer a comfortable dining venue for guests to enjoy world-class mixology and unique dishes. As Wilson Associates’ latest interior masterpiece led by Tristan Auer, Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar is Bangkok’snewest iconic dining destination.
Marc Begassat, Managing Director of King Power Mahanakhon said, “Following the successful launch of Thailand’s highest observation deck last November, it is a pleasure to announce the opening of Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar, Thailand’s highest restaurant and bar.”
The modern brasserie features a menu of sophisticated Western and Asian dishes along with signature creations by Executive Chef Joshua Cameron. Previously based in New York’s world-renowned Eleven Madison Park, the well-travelled US native finds culinary inspiration from his passion for travel and exploring international flavors. The menu is accompanied by an extensive list of classic cocktails and over 100 curated wines with an emphasis on natural wines.
An outdoor terrace is transformed to resemble an urban jungle, surrounding guests in abundant greenery to evoke the feeling of a forest in the sky. Designed by Tristan Auer’s world famous team at Wilson Associates, Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar is a journey that represents an urban escape for the modern city dweller and worldly traveller.
“The eclectic, yet elevated nature of this oasis in the clouds mirrors the style that our team is known around the world for bringing to our work,” said Auer, Principal of Wilson Associates’ Paris Atelier.
“Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar was designed to be equal parts welcoming and energetic, and we are honored to have been selected as the team to bring that vision to life.”
Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar will be led by Johan Per Simon Davidsson, a legendary force behind the success of multiple unique concept venues in the Bangkok hospitality industry. With over 15 years of high profile management experience and a passion in cocktail innovations, visitors can expect spectacular beverage, entertainment and shows in the near future.
Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar is open daily for dinner and drinks from 5pm – 1am . For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.mahanakhonbangkokskybar.com
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai makes it into the world’s top ten locations to find a vegan burger
Being vegan may have been a bit ‘out there’ ten years ago, but in 2019 it’s all the rage and specialist vegan eating establishments are popping up around the world, including Thailand.
Dutch online moving platform ScanMovers.com decided to do some serious research into the matter, to determine the best place to find a vegan eating experience. They compiled a comprehensive in-depth report: The 100 Best Cities in the World to Eat a Vegan Burger. Chiang Mai came in at number seven!
This is the most comprehensive report on vegan burger cities so far, created over a period of six weeks, using wide-ranging data sets, and lots of real-life vegan burger-tasting experiences.
The top ten cities to find a vegan burger are…
The report was compiled by the ScanMovers Vegan Burger Team, with help from dozens of vegan burger fans around the world. Before they began, they needed to ask very important question: What is a vegan burger?
A vegan burger, also known as a vegan hamburger, is a burger made entirely from vegan produce.
Perhaps it is easier to list what is not considered ‘vegan’: butter, cream, eggs, cheese from cows or goats, milf from cows or goats, fish, shellfish, shrimp, lobster, gelatin, and honey. If any of these ingredients are in a vegan burger it is not really a vegan burger. It might still be a veggie burger, but not vegan.
The most common produces replacing meat in a vegan burger are: tofu, seitan, chickpeas, seaweed, tempeh, and pulled jackfruit. If that doesn’t sound delicious, what does..?
Vegan hamburgers appear to be good for many things: human health, animal welfare, CO2 emissions, and arable land (less animals = more land for mangos). If vegan burgers are so good, why isn’t everybody a vegan burger eater?
For one thing, vegan burgers are very expensive. In many cities, a vegan burger costs up to 3 times more than a meaty hamburger. This is a serious hindrance to mass market adoption of vegan burgers, but when veganism spreads further, prices will inevitably come down.
It also appears the masses are not always happy with the image of veganism, especially not the image associated with vegan-extremists, mostly found in animal rights groups. Luckily, these groups are being pushed to the fringes with the inclusion of veganism in the much more positive movement.
Here’s what the report says about the World’s Seventh Best vegan burger in Chiang Mai…
The Thai city of Chiang Mai has long been a tourism hop spot for exciting stuff like vegetarian cooking classes and healthy-mountain tea. In this respect, Chiang Mai is rather different than the rest of the country, where booze and boobs seem to matter more. In recent years, the vegan business has been booming too, with lots of new vegan restaurants opening, catering to tourists and locals alike. Chiang Mai scores with lots of vegan shops and a very friendly vegan burger price.
Full report HERE.
Food Scene
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Thailand is known around the world not only for it’s breath taking scenery, beautiful hosts but also for their food. Fresh and vibrant, the local food in Thailand is cheap and it is amazing. On the street or in a fancy restaurant, it’s all good.
Be brave. Buy from the side of the road like the locals do, it will be the best meal you’ve had today. There is so much to sample and taste if you are willing to put yourself out of your comfort zone. Just remember one term “Mai Phet”, no chill please!
Here is, in no particular order, our Top Ten foods to try in Thailand….
1. Khao Soi Gai (Spicy Noodle Chicken Soup)
Khao Soi Gai originates from the cooler climate of the North, in the cultural city of Chiang Mai, therefore a hot and spicy soup is just the ticket. Without a doubt my favourite dish in Thailand, even though this is in no particular order, it sits at number one for good reason. The spicy broth, with the steamed chicken and the crispy noodles on top are delicious. The dish is traditionally served with lime, shallots, pickled mustard and chilli for individual taste and flavour.
2. Durian
Buyer or should I say taster beware! Durian is the most popular fruit not only in Thailand but all over South East Asia, and beyond. It can grow up to 30cms long and 15cms wide and comes in a varierty of shapes and sizes, but I am dancing around the point: Durian has the most unpleasant (this is super polite) smell I think I have ever smelt. It is overpowering and has the stench of dirty socks which doesn’t do it much favours and it’s banned on most flights around Asia due to its pungency. The actual flavour of durian is quite pleasant and sweet if you can get past the smell as it approaches your mouth. Give it a go, be brave!
3. Phuket Lobster
Ironically Phuket lobster is more expensive than the Canadian lobster that has traveled half way across the world. If you can get past this fact then you must try the Phuket lobster because they’re sweet and fresh, juicy and worth the extra baht. One of our favourite places to try Phuket lobster is Kata Rocks, an ultra luxury resort in the South.
4. Chai Yen (Thai Ice Tea)
You can’t travel to the land of smiles without trying Chai Yen, the local ice tea. I have two boys and if they had the chance, and I allowed it, they would drink this sweet tea daily. The secret ingredient that makes Chai Yen worthy of making this list is the fact it is sweetened by condensed milk which makes it thick and syrupy. Not recommended for a low calorie diet.
5. Fresh Coconut on the beach
We are so lucky here on the island of Phuket to have access to fresh coconuts. Lots of them. Coconuts not only feature in many local Thai dishes but they also have numerous health benefits according to some health practitioners. Whether you are drinking yours from Makro or on the side of the street you are doing your body a huge favour. Click HERE to see The Thaiger’s Top Ten benefits of drinking coconut water….
6. Gaeng Keow Wan Gai (Green Chicken Curry)
Laced with Thai super stars of food – coconut, palm sugar, kaffir lime, fish sauce and green curry paste, the chicken curry served with steamed rice is mouth watering and stomach filling (and sometimes spicy unless you ask for “mai phet”. Super easy to also make at home, but steer away from “non Thai” versions. I can’t say it for sure but I’m pretty sure Jamie Oliver’s green chicken curry recipe isn’t going to be authentic!
7. Miang Khum (Thai Snack)
I was first introduced to this snack more than a decade ago, you don’t see it very often in “touristy” areas as it is a very traditional snack dating back to the court of King Rama V. It literally means “one bite wrap” whereby you grab a beetle nut leaf and place in it whatever takes your fancy from the plate, ginger, shallots, peanuts, chili, dried shrimp and lime. The beetle nut leaf itself is quite bitter so adding in all the flavours is a palate filling experience.
8. Som Tum (Spicy Green Papaya Salad)
Locals eat this dish every day, it is fresh and crisp and once again full of the flavours of Thailand. With shredded unripe green papaya, snake beans, tomatos, garlic, peanuts and dried shrimp it is quick and easy to make and often eaten on the side of the road. Once again be brave and buy from the local lady on the corner of the street making her living from Som Tum. But, again, it can be spicy so plead for a slightly less spicy version if Thai spices are too hot for you.
9. Goong Sarong (Prawns wrapped in deep fried noodles)
Typically I’m not a fan of prawns but when these little puppies are wrapped up in noodles, deep fried then served with sweet chillie sauce, I must indulge. Served traditional as an appetiser along with table top friends chicken satay and spring rolls, be careful not to have too much as you will spoil your dinner. Thanks Mum!
10. Tom Kha Gai (Coconut Chicken Soup)
The go to dish for me when I can’t decide what to order, the soup has all the flavours of Thailand – hot, sour, sweet and with the addition of fresh coconut milk makes the perfect balanced dish. Kaffir lime, lemongrass and galangal also add aroma and Asian flavours to finish off this beautiful soup.
