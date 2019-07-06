Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019) | The Thaiger

Looking for high-quality bakeries? Living in Phuket we are extremely fortunate to have so many organic vegetables, tropical fruits and coconuts, to name just a few. But there’s been a shortage of fresh, quality bakery products and pastries although there have been a few long-term notables.

Now there are lots of new high-quality bakeries opening on the island. In no particular order…

When you think of Lucky 13 you automatically think of their amazing sandwiches and fresh drinks. But the secret to their delicious sandwiches is the love that goes into making their breads.

Lucky 13 Bakery stands for tradition and craftsmanship when it comes to breads and sandwiches. The long-term Lucky 13 ambition is to change the massive yeast-produced bread industry, which short cuts and disregards the fermentation processes that produce flavours and texture, and uses additives, chemicals and artificial sugars instead. The bread industry in Thailand, and much of the world shows little regard for traditional bread-making techniques required to make authentic bread. It’s all about volume and speed. To make a true Italian Ciabatta for example, all you need is flour, water, salt, time and attention to temperature. It takes exactly 18 hours to make the Lucky 13 Ciabattas. We use no sugar, no pre-mixes or additives of any kind – it is the truest artisan bread available.

Lucky 13 makes it easy for you to enjoy their delicious menu by offering free delivery within the local areas of their 8 convenient locations throughout Phuket and Phi Phi Island.

Bake Central Patong, as well as delicate, buttery pastries, offers a delicious range of late breakfast dishes. Try the smashed avocado, smoked salmon, feta cheese and poached eggs on toast, washed down with a strong cup of coffee from the cooler climates of Northern Thailand. For those with a sweet tooth, the home-made pancakes, stuffed with fresh banana, pomegranate, passion fruit and mint are divine.

Savoury sandwiches as well as pasta dishes are prepared to order and may be eaten in or taken away and enjoyed on the beach. Perk up with an afternoon tea for two. Enjoy freshly brewed coffee or a pot of our fine tea, with a superb selection of French macarons, sandwiches and exquisite cakes.

Bake is also found in Cherngtalay, so you’re never too far away from some sweet stuff and a great cup of tea or coffee. Open daily 10am until 11pm. Telephone: 09 3576 8997.

3. Napoleon Bakery, Ban Manik

Napoleon Bakery’s head baker Rolf Kurth and manager /owner Jonathan started this neighbourhood bakery in Phuket together after both deciding it was time to move out of the busy big city of Bangkok. Since it’s opening in mid-2017 Napoleon Bakery has served over 44,000 clients. They are a traditional bakery. Baking the traditional time trusted method, in small batches. Highest premium quality ingredients. No preservatives. Baking bread, cakes and delicious pastries fresh on premises daily. We plan to open more locations to become the neighbourhood bakery for Phuket Island. As of now we are catering to our small area and appreciate all the clients that come out of their way to enjoy our baked goods, delicious food and Arabica coffee.

4. Zurich Bread Factory and Café, Kathu

Locals drive from all over the island to buy takeaway bread and pastries from Zurich Bread Factory. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu features its house-made traditionally European style bread and pastries. You need to try the cranberry hot cross buns, almond croissants and fruit tart (there’s definitely fruit in there, along with creamy custard and chocolate 🙂 Located on the very busy Phrabaramee Road in Kathu, opposite the go-karting track. Parking is available behind the bakery.

5. Project Artisan, Layan

Located five minutes inland from Layan Beach, nestled amongst lush grass and native foliage, Project Artisan is the perfect escape for the entire family. A relative newcomer in location and style, Project Artisan quickly established itself as the place to be on the island for the hip crowd, providing excellent service, artisan food and beverages and regular workshops to educate the young and the young at heart. Project Artisan’s locally sourced, and organic-where-possible bread and pastries are available in their aptly named “Grab & Go“ and also feature on their evolving menu (gluten-free bread can also be ordered in advance).

6. La Fayette French Bakery, Kamala

Located along the Kamala main road this cafe/bakery production kitchen has slowly become the go-to spot in the village for decadent pastries and real French baguettes. The elegant yet casual atmosphere often leads to a long lunch with friends sipping on coffee and tempting each other into ordering just one more (to share of course). The dine-in and takeaway bakery items and rustic, traditionally crafted bread, as well as their buttery and fluffy croissants ( don’t forget their chocolate almond croissants), are a naughty pleasure.

7. Les Diables, Boat Lagoon

High Tea at Les Diables is an institution on the island just like the café’s owner Peter Webber. With a larger than life personality, Peter is a master craftsman in patisserie, growing up in Devon UK, it is no wonder his scones and house made jams are divine. For ten years he held the position of Executive Pastry Chef at the famed Mandarin Oriental Bangkok. Now he’s brought all that skill and precision to Les Diables in Phuket. Delicate pastries, bite size sandwiches, scones and savory pastries all feature in the afternoon tea available daily. And for special occasions Peter’s bespoke cakes deserve a Top Ten category all on their own.

8. Delish Café, Rawai

Off the beaten track down in Rawai (used to be in Chalong on Viset Road), Delish Café is primarily frequented by locals, our suggestion to you is to break out of the tourist trap and head south. The café is owned and operated by an Australian couple who are long term residents on the island. Already listed on The Thaiger’s Top Ten Coffees, it also makes our best bakery list too, because their freshly baked products are simply the best. The cake cabinet is something you would expect in a trendy suburban café in Sydney.

9. Lady Pie, Thalang

Lady Pie was started by Susan Usher in early 2004 in Phuket from humble beginnings after sailing from Australia to Phuket. Susan started making Aussie pies to satisfy her own, husband Harry’s and the lads from Ao Chalong Yacht Club’s desires for real pies. This led to the formation of a home-based cottage industry which was washed into the sea by the December 2004 tsunami. Being the Aussie battler she is, Susan was soon back into production with 2 staff again and supplying quite a few boats passing through Phuket. In December 2005 she had moved into new premises in Cherng Talay and has since been providing the island with delicious (and authentic) Australian pies.

10. Bake Free, Rawai

The concept of Bake Free was created by Siham C. Semaan, a Lebanese lady who was deprived of all the good and tasty food because of Celiac Disease. Siham was born in a traditional Lebanese family where everything rotated around food, big family lunches, Christmas dinners, and everyday home cooking. She started with Bake Free as a blog sharing gluten-free recipes and then her passion developed into a chain of Coffee shops/Bakeries in Phuket.