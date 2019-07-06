Dead dugong, dolphin found off southern Thai beaches | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Manoch Wongsuryrat

A three-metre long dugong has been found dead off the coast of Trang in southern Thailand. The total number of dead dugong found this year has reached seven, according to the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources when they spoke to Thai PBS.

Fishermen found the mammal and towed it ashore for veterinarians to examine.

The dugong weighs about 250 kilograms and is thought to be 70-80 years old. Marine vets estimate the dugong died 4-5 days ago.

According to the department, 672 rare sea mammals died in 2018 compared to 565 in 2017 and 446 in 2016.

Meanwhile, in Krabi province, Koh Lanta fishery officials went to a beach in Tambon Sala Dan to examine the carcass of a dead Irrawaddy dolphin which had washed ashore.

The dolphin weighed about 20 kilograms and is about 130 centimetres long. It is thought to have died about three days ago.

Marine and Coastal Resources Department director-general Jatuporn Burutpat noted that whales, dugongs and dolphins were being found dead at sea or on shore with increasing frequency. He says that in most cases, the sea mammals were being killed by fishing equipment with only 10% of the deaths caused by plastic waste. Some of the animals also died of natural causes, he added.

SOURCE: Thai PBS