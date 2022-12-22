Connect with us

Environment

Rescued baby elephant dies of injuries

Published

 on 

Thanwa, the rescued baby elephant that was being treated at Bueng Chawak Zoo in Suphan Buri, died when her condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening.

Residents of Khao Chot, in Kanchanaburi province, found Thanwa injured and separated from her herd following rain and floods. The baby elephant was just one month old when she was injured after losing her herd in the forest around Srinakarin Dam.

Locals contacted national park officials, who took the calf on to the Bueng Chawak Wildlife Management Centre, where veterinarians noted she had sustained multiple injuries. The complex transportation to the centre required a temperature-controlled car and a helicopter. Though it is unknown how she was injured, a wildlife veterinarian expert said that there were too many injuries to count.

“A health assessment was performed and initial treatment was provided. It was found that the stray elephant calf was a female aged about one month and weighing 130-150 kilograms. The elephant was very weak, undernourished and severely dehydrated, with loose stool and pale mucous membranes. A hole was found in the [elephant’s] mouth and multiple wounds infected with flies’ eggs on the tip of the lower lip and ears. Scratches were found all over the body.”

Officials from the Khuean Srinagarindra National Park reported her dire condition on December 3 on the Department of National Parks Facebook page. On Tuesday, the day before her death, wildlife officials posted clips of Thanwa attempting to walk, sit and lie down. Though she had trouble moving, her caretakers were optimistic about her prospects as she had put on several kilograms.

Photo: Bungchawak Wildlife Management Center

Yesterday morning she did not respond to calls from staff. The team tried to revive her but was unable to save her.

Veterinarians performed an autopsy and found that Thanwa had large wounds above her right eye, and cheeks, ears, shoulders, elbows, hips, legs, and ankles. They also found organ damage including intestinal bleeding, large amounts of pus in her lungs, and bleeding in her right kidney.

Due to the severity of organ failure, Thanwa was unable to breathe and digest properly, leading to her death.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Environment9 mins ago

Rescued baby elephant dies of injuries
Thailand33 mins ago

Forest ranger and 4 locals arrested for illegal logging in northeast Thailand
Transport39 mins ago

Toyota boss puts brakes on shift to EVs
Sponsored6 hours ago

Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Cannabis47 mins ago

CBD oil review: best cannabis oils to buy in Thailand in 2022
Press Room60 mins ago

Yell BKK launched ONETOUCH’s special edition package, ‘Amulet of Protection’
Cambodia1 hour ago

‘Rescued’ scammers return home from Cambodia
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime1 hour ago

Aussie caught with gun at Thailand’s Samui Airport claims self-defence
Environment2 hours ago

Thailand creates new department to tackle climate change
Crime3 hours ago

Thai police make 12,000 gambling arrests during World Cup 2022
Hot News3 hours ago

UN Security Council adopts long-awaited resolution on Myanmar crisis
Hot News4 hours ago

Thai PM’s secretary-general appointment may be questioned in debate over political ethics
Thailand4 hours ago

Today is the shortest day of the year in Thailand
Hot News4 hours ago

Indonesia could bring Myanmar junta to justice after taking over ASEAN chair next year
World4 hours ago

Iranian footballer mimes hanging gesture to protest executions
Thailand4 hours ago

90% of hotels in Chiang Mai fully booked during New Year
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending