Next US ambassador to Thailand says border clashes do nothing to strengthen alliance

Remarks spark online outrage amid calls for diplomatic sensitivity and regional insight

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin16 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
110 1 minute read
Next US ambassador to Thailand says border clashes do nothing to strengthen alliance | Thaiger
Photo via U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Thailand

Thai netizens criticised the next US ambassador to Thailand, Sean Kotaro O’Neill, after he commented on the recent clashes at the Thai-Cambodian border.

O’Neill, the former US Consul General in Chiang Mai, was recently nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the next ambassador to Thailand. Following his nomination, O’Neill was asked to share his views on the ongoing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, including the recent border skirmishes.

During a US Senate hearing, O’Neill was questioned about his approach to ensuring sustainable peace between the two nations. He responded…

“I think the first thing I would do is to point out to Thailand, which is one of our only treaty allies in Asia, that wars like this, conflicts like this, do nothing to help their people.

They do nothing to strengthen our alliance. They do nothing to address the challenges that both of our countries face. They are just a needless waste of life and treasure.”

Sean Kotaro O'Neill
Photo via The Better

His remarks ignited a backlash on Thai social media today, July 30. Many Thai netizens accused O’Neill of making a biased and uninformed statement, arguing that Thailand had never instigated the conflict nor desired war with its neighbour. Social media users commented…

“You speak as if you expect Thailand to stand still and take bullets from the other side.”

Related Articles

“You should spend some time at the border to understand the reality of the situation.”

“Is there any hidden agenda here?”

“We have to blame the Thai government for its lack of communication, which caused misunderstanding in the international community.”

“Do you even know the whole story? I don’t think you do, yet you’re making bold claims.”

Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach
Photo via Facebook/ Phumtham Wechayachai

In addition to commenting on the border conflict, O’Neill also expressed a strong stance on the political situation in Myanmar.

He stated that Thailand should not recognise or grant legitimacy to the military junta currently in power. He added that the US would not support the illegitimate election expected to take place in Myanmar this autumn. He said…

“If confirmed, I would encourage Thailand not to recognise an election that does not include the participation of over 50% of the population, especially while most opposition leaders remain in prison.”

Latest Thailand News
Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk&#8217;s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk’s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video)

13 minutes ago
Next US ambassador to Thailand says border clashes do nothing to strengthen alliance | Thaiger Thailand News

Next US ambassador to Thailand says border clashes do nothing to strengthen alliance

16 minutes ago
Paetongtarn gets final lifeline in leaked tape scandal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn gets final lifeline in leaked tape scandal

41 minutes ago
Spiked: Russian girl jabbed by porcupinefish at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Spiked: Russian girl jabbed by porcupinefish at Jomtien Beach

1 hour ago
Armed gang brawl erupts at Phuket’s Saphan Hin fest | Thaiger Phuket News

Armed gang brawl erupts at Phuket’s Saphan Hin fest

1 hour ago
Knives and walkie-talkies found in Bangkok school sweep | Thaiger Bangkok News

Knives and walkie-talkies found in Bangkok school sweep

2 hours ago
Thai man shot while riding motorcycle on Samut Prakan road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man shot while riding motorcycle on Samut Prakan road

2 hours ago
Bag bump at Pattaya bar sparks bloody brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bag bump at Pattaya bar sparks bloody brawl

2 hours ago
Lucky pink slips: Thai top lotto picks revealed | Thaiger Thailand News

Lucky pink slips: Thai top lotto picks revealed

3 hours ago
Studio7 Phuket staff fired over photo privacy scandal | Thaiger Phuket News

Studio7 Phuket staff fired over photo privacy scandal

3 hours ago
9 victims killed in Suphan Buri firecracker factory explosion | Thaiger Thailand News

9 victims killed in Suphan Buri firecracker factory explosion

3 hours ago
Thailand considers tax breaks to boost off-peak tourism | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand considers tax breaks to boost off-peak tourism

3 hours ago
CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting

3 hours ago
US tariffs on Thailand expected to change in August | Thaiger Business News

US tariffs on Thailand expected to change in August

4 hours ago
Late-night raids in Kamala and Patong net drug suspects | Thaiger Phuket News

Late-night raids in Kamala and Patong net drug suspects

4 hours ago
100 million baht in compensation offered to provinces affected in border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

100 million baht in compensation offered to provinces affected in border clashes

4 hours ago
Thailand enforces no-fly zones for drones in military areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand enforces no-fly zones for drones in military areas

4 hours ago
Thai airport fees set to soar, passengers brace for hike | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai airport fees set to soar, passengers brace for hike

4 hours ago
Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter

5 hours ago
Activist urges dissolution of 7 Thai parties over Thaksin influence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Activist urges dissolution of 7 Thai parties over Thaksin influence

6 hours ago
Fire at Nakhon Ratchasima bicycle store causes 3 million baht damages | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Nakhon Ratchasima bicycle store causes 3 million baht damages

6 hours ago
3 Chinese men arrested for filming restricted army zones in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Chinese men arrested for filming restricted army zones in Surin

6 hours ago
Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours | Thaiger Phuket News

Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours

6 hours ago
Nonthaburi suit shop owner injured in row with ex-wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi suit shop owner injured in row with ex-wife

6 hours ago
Chiang Mai sees surge in demand for lottery tickets | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai sees surge in demand for lottery tickets

6 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin16 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
110 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x