Next US ambassador to Thailand says border clashes do nothing to strengthen alliance

Thai netizens criticised the next US ambassador to Thailand, Sean Kotaro O’Neill, after he commented on the recent clashes at the Thai-Cambodian border.

O’Neill, the former US Consul General in Chiang Mai, was recently nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the next ambassador to Thailand. Following his nomination, O’Neill was asked to share his views on the ongoing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, including the recent border skirmishes.

During a US Senate hearing, O’Neill was questioned about his approach to ensuring sustainable peace between the two nations. He responded…

“I think the first thing I would do is to point out to Thailand, which is one of our only treaty allies in Asia, that wars like this, conflicts like this, do nothing to help their people.

They do nothing to strengthen our alliance. They do nothing to address the challenges that both of our countries face. They are just a needless waste of life and treasure.”

His remarks ignited a backlash on Thai social media today, July 30. Many Thai netizens accused O’Neill of making a biased and uninformed statement, arguing that Thailand had never instigated the conflict nor desired war with its neighbour. Social media users commented…

“You speak as if you expect Thailand to stand still and take bullets from the other side.”

“You should spend some time at the border to understand the reality of the situation.”

“Is there any hidden agenda here?”

“We have to blame the Thai government for its lack of communication, which caused misunderstanding in the international community.”

“Do you even know the whole story? I don’t think you do, yet you’re making bold claims.”

In addition to commenting on the border conflict, O’Neill also expressed a strong stance on the political situation in Myanmar.

He stated that Thailand should not recognise or grant legitimacy to the military junta currently in power. He added that the US would not support the illegitimate election expected to take place in Myanmar this autumn. He said…

“If confirmed, I would encourage Thailand not to recognise an election that does not include the participation of over 50% of the population, especially while most opposition leaders remain in prison.”