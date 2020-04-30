Rare pink dolphins spotted off Koh Phangan – VIDEO | The Thaiger

image
image
Environment

Rare pink dolphins spotted off Koh Phangan – VIDEO

Published

Published 

11 mins ago

 on 

Rare pink dolphins spotted off Koh Phangan – VIDEO
PHOTO: AsiaNews
Pink dolphins are extremely rare, mainly found in only a few spots in the world, including parts of China, Hong Kong waters and sections of the Amazon river. So it was a surprise for fishermen in the Gulf of Thailand to have a rare encounter with pink dolphins, which scientists say are becoming bolder in the absence of tourists

The footage shows three pink dolphins swimming close to a fishing boat in calm waters off Koh Phangan, an island in the southern Surat Thani province, near to Koh Samui.

Chaiyot Saedan, the fisherman who provided the video, told Reuters…

“I was so impressed, because I never imagined I would get to see pink dolphins,”

Thailand’s pink dolphins are a subspecies of the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin and are listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union For Conservation of Nature.

There are just 150 of these pink dolphins living around the Gulf of Thailand, according tothe director of the Phuket Marine Biological Centre.

“Due to less traffic with the coronavirus lockdown, dolphins now have a more comfortable habitat, and that’s why they tend to show up more.”

SOURCE: Reuters

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Environment

Government details symptoms in bid to stop the spread of African Horse Sickness

Published

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

Government details symptoms in bid to stop the spread of African Horse Sickness
PHOTO: Farmers' Weekly

An outbreak of African Horse Sickness, also known as African Plague, has now killed hundreds of horses in Thailand. The Government Gazette has now detailed the symptoms of AHS, after the contagion was first detected on March 25.

First found in Nakhon Ratchasima, the disease has now spread via mosquitoes, gnats and gadflies to other parts of the country, killing hundreds of horses, as well as zebras, camels, donkeys and mules.

Animals infected with AHS virus will show symptoms of listlessness, loss of appetite, swollen eyes and fever above 38ºC.

Owners should contact local livestock officials as soon as possible, and no later than 12 hours after their animals show any symptoms of AHS.

An official investigation shows the source of the infection came from horses imported from Africa. A ban has been placed on transport of equine stock out of areas where AHS has been detected.

Some horse farm owners believe the source of the contagion is imported African zebras, and have considered legal action against the government for failing to prevent the outbreak. The Bangkok Post reported earlier this month that in February, some zebras were reportedly sold to buyers in the Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province instead of being re-exported to China as planned. Blood tests revealed that these zebras were infected with AHS.

Last week the Department of Livestock Development and Thailand Equestrian Federation acquired AHS vaccines to help prevent further spread of the disease. It also urges owners to protect their horses and equines by erecting mosquito screens.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

Environment

200 baby turtles born at beach in front of Banyan Tree Samui

Published

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

200 baby turtles born at beach in front of Banyan Tree Samui

The birth of more than 200 green turtles has brought some much-needed joy to staff at one of Thailand’s top hotels on Koh Samui.

Between April 4 and 24, three nests hatched on the secluded beach at Banyan Tree Samui resort, and a total of around 200 baby turtles emerged under the watchful gaze of the hotel’s resident marine biologist, Thepsuda Loyjiw.

Staff at the hotel made the discovery of nests on the beach in front of the hotel early in March.

Since a giant mother turtle laid the eggs on the beach, they’ve matured in the protective custody of Loyjiw’s team and the local Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

“It was heartwarming to watch the baby turtles being born, and then scurrying to the sea.”

“Ever since the mother turtle laid her eggs on our beach, we have been protecting them from predators such as birds and monitor lizards, and gauging the temperature of the eggs to make sure the hatchlings would be given every chance of survival.”

200 baby turtles born at beach in front of Banyan Tree Samui | News by The Thaiger

It appears that this mother turtle was in luck, because not only does Banyan Tree Samui employ a sustainability team headed by a marine biologist, but the 5-star hotel was singled out last year by global watchdog EarthCheck as meeting the highest standards for environmentalism in the country.

Watch video of turtles hatching HERE

When fully grown, green sea turtles generally weigh between 110 and 180 kilogram and measure about one metre in length. It is rare in Thailand for a giant green turtle (Chelonia mydas) to lay eggs so close to a tourist area; most seek out deserted bays in the Andaman Sea to make nests. However, since the onset of Covid-19, hotels on Koh Samui have been ordered to close, bringing the popular tropical island to a standstill.

Several recent news reports have noted that marine life and wildlife have regenerated on many of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations since the coronavirus crisis began. Nests of rare leatherback turtles have been discovered on Phuket, and an increasing number of dugongs has been spotted close to Thai shores.

Banyan Tree Samui is located at the southeastern tip of Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand. The resort’s beach is sheltered in a cove, flanked by coral reefs, and isolated from the busy public beaches of Chaweng and Lamai.

SOURCE: Banyan Tree Samui Resort

200 baby turtles born at beach in front of Banyan Tree Samui | News by The Thaiger

Environment

Thai Health Minister pushes ahead with ban on harmful pesticides

May Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Thai Health Minister pushes ahead with ban on harmful pesticides
Nation Thailand

Taking a break from handing out face masks and berating “dirty farang”, Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed yesterday that the proposed ban on three hazardous pesticides will go ahead as scheduled on June 1.

According to a Nation Thailand report, Minister Anutin refused to entertain proposals from both the Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit and the Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Kalin Sarasin, that the ban be kicked further down the road.

The chemicals in question are paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos and, while Anutin acknowledges their role in reducing costs for the farming sector, he says the health of the nation takes precedence.

It’s understood that replacements for the pesticides are yet to be confirmed, with the National Hazardous Substances Committee set to meet on June 30 to discuss three possible alternatives proposed by the Department of Agriculture.

The department is also proposing new regulations to govern the production, import and export and possession of harmful substances, expected to be ready for review today.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

