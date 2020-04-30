Antiviral Remdesevir has “significant effect” – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Antiviral Remdesevir has “significant effect” – VIDEO
The controversial antiviral drug Remdesevir got a boost today after Dr Anthony Fauci, the most trusted voice in the US when speaking of Covid-19, announced the drug has has a “clear-cut” effect in helping Covid-19 patients recover.
“The data show that Remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery, proving that a drug can block this virus.”
His remarks at the White House echo those of a top US scientist who oversaw the largest clinical trial to date into the highly-anticipated medicine. Fauci likened the finding to the first retrovirals that worked, albeit with modest success, against HIV in the 1980s.
The drug’s maker, Gilead Sciences, said yesterday it had met its primary goals in the largest and most robust investigation to date.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, led by Fauci, hasn’t yet released a detailed summary of the results, so it remains difficult to quantify exactly how well the drug performed.
Still, it represents the first time any medication has been conclusively shown to improve outcomes against Covid-19 , which has claimed more than 228,000 lives globally and brought the world’s economies to a grinding halt.
There has been mixed news about the intravenous antiviral in recent weeks. A summary of results posted on the website of the World Health Organization last week showed it failed in a smaller Chinese trial. That trial, however, was terminated due to lackof enrollment, and is considered statistically insignificant.
In a study of 237 patients in Wuhan, China, doctors found no positive effects of administering the drug compared with a control group of adults, except among those patients who required ventilators.
But the Chinese test had to be halted early because it could not recruit enough people to meet its initial goals, and was considered by many experts to be too small to draw reliable conclusions from.
Fauci said it was “not an adequate study.”
The US-led trial, however, which began in late February, is the largest yet to investigate Remdesivir and is technically the most robust.
A data sheet showed its estimated enrollment at 800 patients, a portion of whom received the actual drug while the rest got a placebo. The trial was conducted at multiple sites around the world. Neither the patients nor their doctors knew which group they belonged to, in order to eliminate unconscious bias.
The main goal of the study was to evaluate how long patients take to recover with versus without the drug, with 3 different categories of recovery:
- Hospitalised but no longer needing oxygen;
- Discharged from hospital but still limited in home activities;
- Discharged from hospital with no limits on home activities.
Without numeric data it is hard to judge just how well patients did but Gilead’s statement indicates there was a significant improvement, about 30%, over the placebo.
It was a Phase 3 trial, the final stage before any medication can receive regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Remdesivir, which was originally developed to combat Ebola but never approved, belongs to a class of drugs that act on the virus directly, as opposed to controlling the abnormal and often lethal autoimmune response it causes.
It mimics one of the four building blocks of RNA and DNA and is absorbed into the virus’s genome, which in turn stops it from replicating.
Antimalarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are also being used widely against Covid-19 on a so-called “compassionate basis,” meaning only in severe cases, pending results from large trials, with early studies decidedly mixed.
Other therapies that are being studied include collecting antibodies from Covid-19 survivors and injecting patients with them, or harvesting antibodies from genetically-engineered mice that were deliberately infected.
SOURCES: AFP | Thai PBS World
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Coronavirus Thailand
Thailand Covid-19 update: 7 new cases, no new deaths (Thursday)
The spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, announced this morning that Thailand had only 7 new cases of the Covid-19 nationwide in the previous 24 hours.
3 of the new cases were imported, meaning that they came from Thai nationals returning to the country from overseas. All were immediately quarantined. Only 4 cases came from local transmission, 3 in Phuket and 1 in Krabi.
There were no additional deaths reported, and the tally remains at 54.
Thailand now has a total of 2,954 cases in total since the beginning of the outbreak in January. Of those, 2,687 have fully recovered, with 22 released from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
Dr Taweesilp noted that it’s the first time no new cases were reported involving close contact with previous patients, all cases were found through proactive testing.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | The Nation Thailand
Coronavirus Phuket
Sub-district restrictions remain intact for 5 locations in Phuket
Phuket’s outgoing Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has confirmed that the island’s sub-district lockdowns will end tonight (or technically at 4am Friday morning because of the national curfews). But five ‘at risk’ locations on the island will remain closed off with checkpoints to curb any further re-ignition of the Covid-19 infections on the island.
3 more cases were announced for the island earlier this morning, all in the Bang Tao district on the west coast. The order, issued last night apparently confirms that travelling between sub-districts (tambons) will be allowed.
The orders come amongst a day of confusion as conflicting messages are argued on social media and the specifics of government and provincial orders contradict each other. So many of the previous orders had a sunset clause of midnight tonight (April 30) leaving the various government institutions to extend existing orders or modify them.
On Phuket, these locations will remain in a ‘lockdown’ situation until further notice…
Cherngtalay
• Baan Bang Tao Nai, in Moo 2
• Baan Haad Surin, in Moo 3
• Baan Bang Tao Nok, in Moo 5
Koh Kaew
• Pracha Samakhee village in Baan Bang Khu, in Moo 2
Patong
• Bangla walking street
Wichit
• Chaofa Garden Home village
Rassada
• Soi Bang Che Lao, in Moo 2
Sumarising parts of the orders issued by the Phuket Governor…
As per the existing restrictions, no people or vehicles can enter or exit of these areas, excepting emergency and essential services, medical, telecommunications and postal services. Also exempted are the delivery of consumer goods, and on-duty police and government officials.
If people have an urgent need to travel out of the areas, they must first obtain permission and paperwork from their District Chief to present at the checkpoints.
People living in these ‘at risk’ areas are asked to avoid leaving their homes.
“If you need to go out, please wear a face mask and avoid places where people get together.”
Phuket Provincial Health Office officers will continue testing people of residents in these designated areas.
Last night the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha issued a notice explaining that all provincial and health orders issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will be extended past April 30, until further notice.
Coronavirus Thailand
All emergency decrees to remain in place for another month – PM
Any hopes people may have had of seeing lockdown restrictions eased for some low-risk businesses and social activities at the start of May have been dashed by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The PM issued an order, published in the Royal Gazette last night, mandating all provincial governors, including the governor of Bangkok, to delay their plans to ease the measures until further notice.
The latest executive order, signed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, stipulates that all measures in place under the emergency decree are to be extended until May 31.
Although there has been discussion of the individual provincial governors deciding whether or not to ease some of the restrictions in place in their jurisdictions, this latest development looks like it may prevent any such moves.
Bangkok had been considering the opening of various establishments, including restaurants, under strict conditions. There had also been a much-talked about 2 day “window” in which it was hoped the alcohol ban might be lifted on May 1 and 2, enabling drinkers to replenish their home bars. This is now looking less likely.
Many Bangkok residents, who had plans to get out of the city for the public holiday long weekend, will probably have to stay at home instead.
The rate of Covid-19 infection in Thailand continues to decrease, but the PM warns the country to remain vigilant, saying he is concerned about the possibility of a second wave. The latest executive order seems to indicate he wants to remain “safe, not sorry”.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
