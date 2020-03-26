7 Thai cabinet members are ‘high risk’ personnel and should be isolated | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
7 Thai cabinet members are ‘high risk’ personnel and should be isolated
One of the directives under the state of emergency decree is a measure for certain types of people who are asked to stay home due to being in a high risk category if they contract the virus.
The 3 groups are…
- Seniors aged 70 years and above
- People with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cerebrovascular diseases, respiratory diseases and allergies
- Children aged 5 years or below
If these directives under the state of emergency decree are to be taken seriously, at least 7 of the members of the Prayut cabinet will need to confine themselves at home.
Among them are two of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s most trusted comrades-in-arms. The Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, who is 74, and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, 71.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngarm suggests that in the initial stage people will be asked for cooperation to comply with the directives. Other Cabinet members who are ‘at risk’ include the Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, 70, Labour Minister Chatumongol Sonakul, 76, Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam, 72, Deputy Agriculture Minister Prapat Pothasuthon, 70, and Deputy Education Minister Khunying Kalaya Sophonpanich, 78.
Our favourite Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan will at least have the opportunity to enjoy his luxury watch collection which will help him pass the time.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Sitting down is the new smoking – exercise in a Covid-19 world
Now the world is in lock down because of the Coronavirus I bet you will be spending most of your time sitting down watching TV or working on the computer, only to then later sit down some more and watch some more TV… or like me just playing computer games all day. But I bet you didn’t know that sitting down can be pretty harmful to your health as well.
“Sitting Down is the new Smoking” is a phrase coined by Dr. James Levine, director of Mayo Clinic at Arizona State University.
Here is a secret you didn’t know about me, I have been a Personal Trainer all my life, always involved in physical sports and competed in competitions since primary school. But I have also been a huge gaming fan. I’m not talking about typical guy games like Call of Duty on the Xbox either. I mean super geeky, strategy games on the PC, like Command & Conquer and Eve Online, which is as geeky as it gets. Even now I host a 7 Days to Die dedicated server, which is like Minecraft 2 but for adults.
“Sitting is more dangerous than smoking, kills more people than HIV, and is more treacherous than parachuting. We are sitting ourselves to death,” says James Levine, a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic, in an interview with the LA Times.
Ever since MS DOS was the main operating system of the worlds home computer, I was sitting down at one playing games for hours on end. But I don’t have the generic postural problems the majority of my clients have from sitting down for hours at the office jobs. This is probably because I am aware of it and do my best to counter its negative effects.
But sitting down for too long isn’t just about back pain and postural issues. There is a huge amount of other health related issues you could get from it.
Why is sitting down so bad for you?
Research has shown that you increase the risk of getting cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease by sitting down for too long. Your metabolism slows down by 90% after just 30 minutes of sitting, the enzymes that transport fat from your arteries to the muscles where its burned off are slowed down. And after 2 hours of sitting, good cholesterol is reduced by 20%.
“The chair is out to kill us.”
Sitting down for too long also turns off the muscles in your lower body, shutting down the electrical activity in your legs. It also causes our body to be less sensitive to insulin which causes your body’s ability to burn calories to drop significantly.
Good news is, getting up every 30 minutes will help, walking around a bit and do some stretches for about 5 minutes will get things going again. With all the gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios closed we are forced to come up with ideas to stay healthy and active at home.
My friend Kim White is live streaming her Yoga classes on Facebook. So, if you’re feeling stiff or bored you can follow along with her live classes for free. You might even see me stream some home workouts as well.
Either way I hope you all stay safe at home and just remember to keep moving around and stretch for a few moments every 30 minutes of sitting down. Stay active, stay productive.
There’s also countless Apps you can download which can help you exercise and keep track of your non-sitting activities. And how about your own dancer-case class with one of your fave YouTube clips? Or become a clean freak and get about doing a daily routine cleaning the house. Even better get out and do all those jobs in the garden that needed doing. Really, the more you look around your house, the more there is to do, and now is the best time to do it!
Whatever you do, don’t sit down all day – it’s as bad as smoking!
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Blue Flag grocery vehicles deployed in greater Bangkok to encourage staying home
With the state of emergency requiring people to stay home as much as possible and keeping their ‘social distance’ in public to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Ministry of Commerce has launched a fleet of Blue Flag vehicles to sell and deliver groceries and other consumer goods at affordable prices, right to people’s homes.
Starting yesterday, mobile grocery trucks are delivering products from major fresh markets to various communities in and around Bangkok. The markets include Minburi Market, Si Mum Mueang Market, Bang Yai Market and Samrong Market. The trucks are selling fresh food and other goods as part of the Blue Flag value scheme, such as eggs at 90 baht per pack of 30, instant noodles at 5 baht per packet, palm oil at 40 baht per bottle, canned fish at 11 baht per tin, two kilograms of rice for 55 baht and 30 milligrams of hand sanitiser at 25 baht.
The Blue Flag scheme is part of the government’s aid package for low-income earners who are issued with smart cards allowing them to get monthly subsidies to buy cheap consumer products from designated shops.
Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, says that 200 trucks are involved initially, which travel to communities in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces. Their sales will be assessed daily, and more vehicles will be added if there is high demand. The Blue Flag trucks will ensure that the market situation remains stable. Many vendors, including supermarkets are already selling their products online and offering delivery.
Jurin said he’d hold a meeting with operators of traditional and online supermarkets, delivery companies such as Line Man, La La Move, Food Panda and Grab, as well as owners of community shops and Smart groceries today. They’ll discuss the problems and challenges that need government help, as more stringent measures are expected following the invocation of the Emergency Decree.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s chicken egg exports banned for 7 days
“The 7 day ban is a trial period, if the situation does not improve by next week, we may consider extending the ban.”
Deputy PMr and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit says…
“Currently domestic production capacity averages 40 million eggs per day, while Thailand’s daily consumption is 39 million, and 2 million were exported. To deal with the problem, the Ministry of Commerce is temporarily banning the exportsof chicken eggs for 7 days from today in a bid to boost supply at home. The 7 day ban is a trial period, if the situation does not improve by next week, we may consider extending the ban”.“
“When eggs are in oversupply, the government supports farmers by paying 40 satang each for exports to neighbouring countries, however, due to the Covid-19 situation, domestic demand has risen by 2-3 times, causing shortages in some areas.”
“The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and Department of Livestock Development have been informed of the situation and will not issue export permits for chicken eggs throughout the period.”
Furthermore, the Ministry of Commerce will monitor and keep egg prices in the range of 3.3 – 3.5 Baht each and perform random price check frequently. Any price gougers will be sentenced to a maximum of 7 years or a 140,000 Baht fine, or both.
“If you witness price gouging of eggs or other control products, please contact Commerce Office in your area or call our hotline 1569.”
