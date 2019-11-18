More than 30 dolphins spotted off Phang Nga coast – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Environment
More than 30 dolphins spotted off Phang Nga coast – VIDEO
More than 30 dolphins were spotted around Phang Nga yesterday.
Yesterday morning (November 17), Dive Master Nattapong Ninsawit from Sea Bees Diving Khao Lak revealed that he and his customers spotted a number of dolphins on the way back from their diving trip to Similan Islands.
The group were travelling back, and while the boat was passing Similan Islands and Surin Islands, off Phang Nga coast, in an area known as Rua Jom Boonsoong diving spot, there were more than 30 dolphins jumping above the water surface and swimming around the boat for about 10 minutes before heading off.
The dive master said that the tourists on the boat were excited and impressed with the beauty and “pure nature” of Phang Nga which allows rare animals to live peacefully, and “this will make them come back to visit the province again which will generate revenue to the community”.
Rua Jom Boonsoong was a ‘platform’ that was used during the mining era that was sunk after the mining has stopped in the region. It has become a big coral reef at 18-20 metres under the surface and has become a nursing area for several marine species as well as a popular place for dolphins, whales and whale sharks to come for hunting and food.
SOURCE: thairath.com
Environment
More rare and endangered species found in southern Thailand
PHOTO: brucekekule.com
More protected and rare animals have been found in the Khlong Saeng Wildlife Research Station in Surat Thani, southern Thailand, an area already famous for its virgin forests and rich natural diversity.
The Chief of the station, Kriangsak Sribuarod, says a wildlife survey during September and October this year found new animals, never before seen around the sanctuary.
The sanctuary is well known for its tigers, elephants, tapirs and many monkey species. Birds like hornbills, banded pittas, and great argus are also residents. Uncommon reptiles, including the king cobra, reticulated python and flying lizards can be found too.
In the survey, cameras were installed to photograph endangered and protected animals in a 120,000 hectare area north of the Ratchaprapha Dam. The photos showed rare animals like clouded leopards and Asian golden cats. Other protected animals including tapirs, chamois, marbled cats, barking deer, wild elephants and gaur (Indian buffalo) were also seen.
What’s more, traces were found of other rare animals such as rare black tigers and leopards. Attempts will be made to take more photos of them, according to Kriangsak.
“It’s believed there are about 200 wild elephants and 400 gaur in the sanctuary. The number of clouded leopards and Asian golden cats is believed to have increased.”
In 2020 the station will expand the survey to Khlong Saeng and Khao Sok forests, which cover about 3.84 million hectares, to collect data for the development promotion of the wildlife population,”
Mr Kriangsak credited the growth trend to effective patrols for protection from poachers.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Environment
Now paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos are banned, what do farmers use?
PHOTO: sugar-asia.com
In just two weeks the ban on paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos kicks in – a total ban on the three controversial agri-chemicals.
Now officials are ramping up efforts to find effective alternatives for the popular agricultural herbicides and pesticides, especially the two herbicides (maybe this would have been a good idea before they imposed the ban?).
Thai PBS World reports that the working committee, tasked with finding an alternative is making it clear that the alternatives must not be ‘chemicals’. The panel is being headed by Agriculture Permanent Secretary Anant Suwanrat.
Currently, there are 73 approved bio-products which have been proved to be effective in controlling insects and plant diseases, but the panel admits they are not effective against weeds.
Mr. Anant says that the working committee has been considering contingency measures to help farmers cope with anticipated rising production costs resulting from the ban on the use of paraquat and glyphosate.
“Initially, heavy machinery will be employed to get rid of weeds, but this approach has limitations because there are not many such machines available and they are more costly than herbicides.”
“Bio-herbicides should be the solution. The Land Development Department has made progress in its research on the use of microbes for killing weeds.”
An advisor to the working committee recently made a field trip to a sugarcane plantation belonging to Surin Khanthong, a farmer Suphan Buri, north west of Bangkok, who has been using microbes to kill weeds for the past seven years.
The farmer told Alongkorn that the microbes kill the weeds but have no impact on the environment. He also said that he found there are more earth worms and insects, which feed on insect pests and, more importantly, the costs are similar to using the, now banned herbicide, paraquat.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Two Thai companies caught producing banned agri-chemicals
PHOTO: INN News
The Department of Special Investigations has discovered two companies producing toxic chemicals, including the recently banned Paraquat and Glyphosate agri-chemicals.
Thai Residents reports that production was taking place across five different sites, with the companies mixing the banned substances with organic fertilisers without informing customers. The result was products that were not registered or approved by any authority.
Smart Biotech Corporation, one of the companies accused, has two manufacturing sites in Nonthaburi province, north of Bangkok. It produces a herbicide product under the name SmartBio and other products under the brands Top Clear and Smart Bio Aqua.
The second organisation is VIP Kingdom 999, which has two manufacturing sites in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) province in the north-east of the country, and one in central Thailand in Pathumthani province. The company produces agricultural products under the names Super Light and Organic Kill.
Both companies are accused of using Paraquat and Glyphosate in production without licences to do so. It’s alleged they then sold the finished products to customers who were unaware of the contents. Both companies are accused of using false online advertising to claim the products were organic, non-toxic and safe.
Thai Residents reports that under the Hazard Substances Act B.E. 2535 (1992), the production or possession of controlled chemicals without permission is punishable by up to 2 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 200,000 baht.
A preliminary investigation in this case indicates damages of at least 10 million baht and over 1,000 victims (buyers). In a search of the five manufacturing sites, officers seized evidence that includes products labelled as organic, documents associated with their production and factory equipment.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
