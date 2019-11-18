Karon residents receive financial assistance for last month’s floods in Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Karon residents receive financial assistance for last month’s floods in Phuket
PHOTO: siangtai.com
Following the unexpected localised floods around Phuket on October 31, particularly around the Karon area, affecting 400 houses, a group of government officials, local businesses and monks pooled their resources to help the victims.
The organising group consisted of the village chief, sub-district chief, Karon business owners and hotel entrepreneurs, the Abbot of Suwan Kirikhet Temple (Karon Temple) and more local government officials, who shared donated monies to the flood victims.
The money was divided into two parts; the first part is for the group of people who have their names registered in Karon sub-district…
They would receive 5,000 baht from the abbot of Suwan Kirikhet Temple and another 2,000 Baht from the Karon business and hotel entrepreneurs as well as local government officials. The Karon residents received 7,000 Baht per person in total and there were 56 houses that received the money.
The second part was for the group of people who were affected by the flooding but do not have their names included in house registration in Karon, or people who rent a house in Karon. They would receive 2,000 Baht from the abbot and another 2,000 Baht from businesses and hotel entrepreneurs, as well as local government officials.
So they each received 4,000 Baht – there were 67 houses that received the money.
Phra Kru Suwan Thammawinit, the Abbot of Suwan Kirikhet Temple said that during the flood, he saw that a lot of people were in trouble and the temple turned into an emergency help centre. Some victims couldn’t go back to live in their houses so the temple became their temporary shelter.
“We have helped flood victims all around the country as well, using the donations we receive at our temple. This time is different as it happened in our local area.”
“When we saw that the locals needed help, we held a meeting and agreed that we would give 5,000 Baht for the residents and 2,000 Baht for the victims who don’t have their names registered in Karon.”
Another 50,000 Baht donation was received from the Nai Harn Temple head Abbot.
SOURCE: Siangtai.com
Events
Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns to the island next week, November 23 & 24
PHOTO: lagunaphukettri.com
The Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns next week with a strong pro athlete line up vying for US$20,000 (605,500 baht) prize money on Sunday, November 24.
The 26th Laguna Phuket Triathlon, will comprise a 1.8 kilometre swim, a 50 kilometre bike event and a 12 kilometre run in Asia’s Laguna Phuket resort area as well as various scenic locations in Thalang District of the island, takes place on the Sunday and features the short distance race the “25 For 25 Sprint”.
The sold-out sprint triathlon race comprises a 0.5 kilometre swim, 18.5 kilometre bike and 6 kilometre run.
The 2019 Laguna Phuket Triathlon will also see LPT Charity Fun Run on Saturday, November 23 featuring a 2 kilometre Kids run plus 5 kilometre and 10 kilometre runs and will raise funds in support of more than 400 underprivileged children in Phuket’s 7 orphanages through Children First Fund as well as hospitals in Thailand through the Kao Kon La Kao Foundation.
Headlining this year’s pro field is Michael Raelert (Germany) who holds three-peat Laguna Phuket Triathlon Championship (2015-2017).
He will be joined by Luke McKenzie (Australia), Ruedi Wild (Switzerland) who has double LPT wins in 2012 and 2013, Per van Vlerken (Germany), and Massimo Cigana (Italy) who currently holds four-time LPT champion status.
In the women’s field, sports fans will get to see top performances by Laguna Phuket Triathlon podium veteran Imogen Simmonds (Switzerland) whose recent impressive records includes a great debut performance in Kona, 3rd in the Nice World Championship and 2nd Frankfurt’s European Championship. Simmonds will race neck and neck with Emma Pallent (UK) and Yvonne van Vlerken (Netherlands) aka. “The Flying Dutchwoman”. Beth McKenzie (USA) will also be there.
Thai triathletes will be led by Phuket-born Jaray Jearanai who holds the record as LPT’s Thai champion for 8 consecutive years (since 2011) and recently broke his own record at the World Championship in Kona.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Northern Thailand drops 1-3 degrees, South to see little rain for the rest of the year
PHOTO: TakeMeTour
A strong high-pressure system is looming over southern China and will also affect the upper Northeast of Thailand by tonight and early tomorrow.
The Thailand Meteorological Department are forecasting another rather drop of 1.3 degrees C with mornings expected to be cool and foggy in the north and north-east. The high-pressure system affect the North and the Central regions by tomorrow (November 19). The TMD are warning transport in the area to watch out for potentially dangerous conditions on roads in mountainous areas with possible low cloud and fog.
The weak northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand will bring less rain to the South. The ‘wet season’ south west monsoon finished in October and the winds have already moved around to the north and north-east in southern areas for the past few weeks.
There will be little or no rain on most of the south now until next May, except for some local thunder showers.
The lack of rain in the south is causing an acute water storage shortage in Phuket, with the island’s catchment’s well below their storage levels as the island gets busier for the annual high season traffic.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…
Northern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning, temperature lows of 17-22 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees C. Temperature likely to drop to 8-12 degrees on hilltops.
Northeastern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning, temperatures lows 19-22 degrees and highs of 33-34 degrees C. Temperature likely to drop to 9-12 degrees on hilltops.
Central region: Partly cloudy with mist in the morning; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs 33-35 degrees C.
Eastern region: Partly cloudy with mist in the morning; lows 23-25 degrees, highs 32-35 degree C; wave height 1 metre.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 20 per cent of the area; lows of 22-24 degrees, high 31-33 degrees C; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metres during storms.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 30 per cent of the area; lows 23-26 degrees, highs 33-34 degree C; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metre during storms.
Bangkok and surrounding suburbs: Partly cloudy with mist in the morning; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs 32-36 degrees C.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: The Nation
Bangkok
Two Thai restaurants grab their second Michelin star – new guide 2019
Traditional Thai restaurants ‘R-Haan’ and southern-style ‘Sorn’ have each scored two Michelin Stars for 2020, while ‘Le Normandie’, ‘Mezzaluna’, and ‘Sühring’ held onto their two stars. Another 24 restaurants in Thailand received their first Michelin gongs.
The awards were announced at the launch of the 2020 Michelin Guide for Thailand, featuring award winning restaurants in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Phang-nga. It’s the third edition of the guide for the country.
Both R-Haan and Sorn received a Michelin Star last year, making their second star only a year later that much more impressive.
Twenty restaurants across the kingdom, which won a star last year, retained their awards, including Bo.lan, Canvas, Chim by Siam Wisdom, Elements, and many others, and 94 bagged the Bib Gourmand award, with 27 new entries including eight in Bangkok, 17 in Chiang Mai and two in Phang-nga.
“The ‘locavore’ movement, or the use of locally sourced ingredients, has become the true star of Thailand’s foodscape,” according to the Michelin Guide’s international director.
“The trend indicates Thailand’s rich diversity and high quality of local produce. In addition, we see the glorious rise of traditional Thai cuisine, as, for the first time globally, two traditional Thai restaurants, both promoted from one star, are on the Michelin Guide’s two star list.”
The 2019 Michelin Guide for Bangkok, Phuket and Phang-Nga is available HERE.
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
