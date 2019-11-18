All hail the outgoing school director. School principal gets roasted on social media. | The Thaiger

Bangkok
All hail the outgoing school director. School principal gets roasted on social media.
The outgoing director of the Khaeng Khoi School in Thailand’s Saraburi, north of Bangkok, is coming under fire on social media for holding a ‘farewell ceremony’ in which students were made to prostrate themselves in front of him. The photos of the students ‘kowtowing’ to the principal has “denigrated the reputation of the school”, according to parents and other teachers at the school.
The ceremony took place on November 8 as a send-off for the outgoing principal Mr. Natthanan Danupitak. He had been appointed the director of Saraburi Wittayakhom School and organised some ‘farewell ceremonies’ with students. Several pictures of the ceremony were posted online, drawing widespread criticism, before they were finally removed.
One picture shows Mr. Natthanan sitting on a chair in front of the flag pole and a student representative is seen lying prostrate before him after presenting him with a floral garland. Another photo (above) shows the director, accompanied by school executives, walking past lines of students, some holding flags and others holding trays of garlands, as if he’s inspecting a guard of honour. Another photo showed students lying prostrate in the front yard of the school.
Amorn Amornrattananon, an advisor to Deputy Education Minister Khunying Kalaya Sophonpanich and an alumnus of the Saraburi school, wrote in his Facebook Post today that the conduct of the school director was totally unacceptable.
He said that he will find out if such a farewell ceremony was the initiative of the director or the school staff, claiming that it was inappropriate.
Dr. Somkiat Osotsapha, former lecturer at the Faculty of Economics of Chulalongkorn University, wrote an angry post on his Facebook page today, questioning whether the director was thinking he was some sort of a lord, before whom other people had to kowtow.
He accused the director of denigrating the reputation of the school. Instead of holding such a ceremony, he suggested that the new director should have reached out to the students by meeting them in their classrooms.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Cyber police nail Facebook ‘fake job’ hackers
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
Thailand’s Cyber Police have arrested two hackers who stole personal data from Facebook and conned victims out of money. The scammers posted ads for jobs to entice victims into applying and divulging data from their ID cards, their phone numbers and other personal information.
The scammers got close to 34 million baht.
Complaints from Facebook users over unauthorised access to accounts led cyber police to arrest Wuthiwat Chuenmano and Chawankorn Ra-ngapphai on fraud charges.
Victims’ information was used to open e-wallet accounts. The scammers then scammed the victims’ Facebook friends by asking for loans and selling them fake products.
Police advise people, who seek jobs online never to share personal data, and to choose internet passwords of a complex nature.
“Don’t use your telephone number, pet’s name or anything obvious that people may be able to work out.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Bangkok
Bank clerk sacked for allegedly stealing millions, bank reimburses customer
A 34 year old Bangkok Bank clerk has been sacked amid claims she stole millions of baht from a wealthy customer. The woman denies the charge and says she plans to fight the matter in court.
Earlier in the week Hia Maa, the owner of a well known restaurant in Samut Prakan province, south east of Bangkok, went to the police to report 5 million baht missing from his account, which had been locked. Local media reports at the time say that he was hopitalised due to the stress of the case. Read The Thaiger story HERE.
A senior official of the bank went to the Bang Poo police station, where Hia Maa was compensated in full, plus interest. Documents were handed over by the bank, which claims the clerk skimmed off 2.5 million baht for herself. The bank asserts the woman was sacked on the spot and it will pursue the case to its conclusion
Hia Maa said that he was satisfied with the bank’s actions but it remains to be seen if he will continue to bank with them in the future.
Referring to his hospital visit he joked… “If they are only going to pay for that I would say don’t bother. I have enough money for that.”
SOURCE: Sanook.com
Bangkok
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
PHOTO: Tribune News
“Like hotel bookings, travel, airline booking, news, banking and music, the food delivery business is starting to transform the restaurant business too.”
Food delivery apps Get, Grab and Food Panda are locked locked in delivery war. But instead of flak jackets and guns, they’re wearing branded vests and carrying hot pizza on motorbikes. The pink Food Panda motorbikes plying the streets, just about everywhere in Thailand, are ubiquitous these days.
The two startups Get and Grab are both claiming strong growth with deliveries, especially around Bangkok. But all this might change after ride-hailing services may receive full government approval with plans to legalise the service early in 2020. Food Panda have been less forthcoming with their current successes in Thailand.
Both claim to be taking advantage of the “lazy economy”. The growing popularity of the food delivery services is also seeing changes in the restaurant industry where special kitchens are now being opened servicing the ‘online’ app market only. Like hotel bookings, travel, airline booking and news, the food delivery business is starting to transform the restaurant business too.
The delivery services are starting to impact traditional restaurants where people are enjoying the convenience of eating at home and not having to battle with the traffic, especially around Bangkok.
Tarin Thaniyavarn, the head of Grab Thailand says that this is an exciting year for Grab in Thailand.
“In the past 10 months we achieved over 120 million bookings across all services.”
“It is the largest, fastest and Number one food delivery platform in Thailand.”
GrabFood claims to have registered 4 million transactions or bookings in the first four months of 2019, compared with 3 million throughout last year.
Kantar, a market research unit, says that, in the third quarter of this year, 54% of 599 consumers surveyed said GrabFood is often used for their food delivery.
Meanwhile, Get Thailand, the Thai arm of Indonesia’s ‘Go-Jek’ ride-hailing app, says they’ve added 10 million trips in Bangkok for all services since launching in February.
Wongtippa Wisetkasem, Get’s director of platform operation, says the major contributor of the growth is Get Food service as it uses artificial intelligence to provide menus that suit each customer.
Get’s major group of customers are 23-39 year olds.
“In a month, GET has over 300,000 orders of bubble milk tea which indicates the continual rise of the bubble milk tea era.”
Both say the food delivery services are just a part of their apps. Both also provide rides and delivery of just about anything. The two companies are in competition with the traditional ‘win’ motorbike services that have rules the roads (and sidewalks) of Thailand for decades.
Grab says they provide ride-hailing service in 20 cities of 18 provinces and aims to expand more in second-tier cities that focus on tourism.
Both admit that they have not made profits as yet but are hoping that their business models will show a profit next year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
All hail the outgoing school director. School principal gets roasted on social media.
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
